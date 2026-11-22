Dev Deepawali is an important Hindu festival that falls on the full moon day of the Kartik month. The festival is generally celebrated around 15 days after the traditional Diwali or Deepavali festival. Dev Deepawali is also known as Dev Diwali.

One of the biggest highlights of this festival is its grand celebration in Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of lamps are lit along the ghats of the River Ganga and fireworks displays are organised. Devotees also celebrate the occasion with holy baths and devotional bhajans.

The festival will be observed on Tuesday, November 24. Check out the correct date, Tithi and more details.

Dev Deepawali 2026: Date and Tithi

Dev Deepawali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Below are the exact timings of Muhurat for Dev Deepawali 2026.