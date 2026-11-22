Dev Deepawali 2026: Is Dev Diwali on November 23 or 24? Check Date, Tithi, History and Significance
Dev Deepawali is observed on Kartik Purnima, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik. This year, it falling on November 24. Check out the correct date, Tithi, history and significance.
Dev Deepawali is an important Hindu festival that falls on the full moon day of the Kartik month. The festival is generally celebrated around 15 days after the traditional Diwali or Deepavali festival. Dev Deepawali is also known as Dev Diwali.
One of the biggest highlights of this festival is its grand celebration in Varanasi city of Uttar Pradesh, where thousands of lamps are lit along the ghats of the River Ganga and fireworks displays are organised. Devotees also celebrate the occasion with holy baths and devotional bhajans.
The festival will be observed on Tuesday, November 24. Check out the correct date, Tithi and more details.
Dev Deepawali 2026: Date and Tithi
Dev Deepawali is celebrated on Kartik Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. This year, the festival will be observed on Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Below are the exact timings of Muhurat for Dev Deepawali 2026.
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Event
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Date and Time
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Dev Deepawali
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November 24, 2026 (Tuesday)
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Kartik Purnima Tithi Begins
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November 23, 11:42 PM
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Kartik Purnima Tithi Ends
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November 24, 8:23 PM
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Dev Deepawali Deepdaan Muhurat (Varanasi)
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5:08 PM to 7:47 PM
Note: The Muhurat timings are based on the Varanasi Panchang
Why is Dev Deepawali Celebrated?
As per Hindu mythology, Dev Deepavali marks the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon called Tripurasura. As per the religious belief, Tripurasura made 3 very strong cities and was a treat to Gods.
Tripurasura was finally killed by Lord Shiva with a single arrow of his and his 3 cities were burnt down. The victory of Lord Shiva is marked on Kartik Purnima which is also called Tripurari Purnima. It is also said that the Gods come down to the earth to celebrate the victory of Lord Shiva on this day by lighting diyas.
How is Dev Deepawali Celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh?
Varanasi holds great significance in Hinduism and is one of the most culturally significant cities for Dev Deepawali celebrations. Every year, the festival is celebrated on a grand scale in the city.
Millions of diyas are lit along the ghats of the River Ganga, creating a spectacular view after sunset. There are also vivid fireworks displays that illuminate the night sky and make the celebrations even more grand. Lakhs of tourists visit the city every year to witness these celebrations.
Some of the major traditions observed during Dev Deepawali include:
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Deepdaan
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Ganga Aarti
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Holy Bath
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Fireworks
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Temple Decorations
Dashashwamedh Ghat, Assi Ghat and other prominent ghats become major attractions during the festival.
What is the Significance of Kartik Purnima?
Kartik Purnima holds special religious significance in Hinduism. This day is believed to be an auspicious one for having a holy bath, praying and donating food. It is a day when people pay homage to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.
People celebrate Kartik Purnima as Tripurari Purnima in honor of the conquest of Tripurasura by Lord Shiva. This day falls on Guru Nanak Jayanti in 2026.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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