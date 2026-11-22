India is home to hundreds of rivers. One such river is the Siang River, which is situated in Arunachal Pradesh. The river has been in the spotlight recently because of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) project on it. It is also a key tributary to Brahmaputra river.

The Siang River holds significant geographical and economic importance in the region because of its location and potential uses in agriculture, hydropower generation and other activities. Let us explore the key details about this river, including its origin, location, length and importance.

Siang River: Origin and Course

The Siang River originates from the Tibetan Plateau, where it is called Yarlung Tsangpo River. The Siang flows eastward and enters India at the vicinity of Arunachal Pradesh.

After coming into the state, it flows for about 230 km southward to reach Pasighat. It then flows down further to join the Dibang and Lohit Rivers in order to form Brahmaputra River.