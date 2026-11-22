PM Modi Inaugurates AI Centre At IIT Patna, Initiates Rs 400 Crore Research Park Project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the AI Centre of Excellence at IIT Patna and laid the foundation stones for a Rs. 400 crore research park and a 120-bed startup hostel on November 21.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21 virtually inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna. He also laid the foundation stones for the IIT Patna Research Park and a 120-bed hostel for startup incubatees.
The projects aim to strengthen research, innovation and entrepreneurship in Bihar. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in its official announcement, revealed IIT Patna Research Park and hostel among the development projects for which foundation stones were laid during the PM's Bihar visit.
Rs 400 Crore Research Park at IIT Patna
The proposed research park will be developed with an investment of Rs. 400 crore. Of this amount, Rs. 305 crore will be contributed by the Bihar government, while the remaining Rs. 95 crore will come from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA).
The facility will support startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and researchers. It will provide facilities for designing, developing and testing prototypes.
The research park will also have facilities for research and development, fabrication, manufacturing, testing and product certification. These facilities are expected to help researchers and startups turn their ideas into products.
120-Bed Hostel for Startup Teams
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a 120-bed hostel for startup incubatees at IIT Patna.
The hostel will accommodate entrepreneurs associated with the institute’s startup incubation programmes. They will have access to laboratories and guidance from faculty members while working on their projects.
AI Centre of Excellence at IIT Patna
The Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence has been established with a planned investment of ₹60 crore. It will operate as a Section 8 company, a non-profit organisation under the Companies Act.
The Bihar government’s Information Technology Department, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and industry partner Tiger Analytics will support the centre financially. IIT Patna will serve as its lead academic partner.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.