Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21 virtually inaugurated the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna. He also laid the foundation stones for the IIT Patna Research Park and a 120-bed hostel for startup incubatees.

The projects aim to strengthen research, innovation and entrepreneurship in Bihar. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in its official announcement, revealed IIT Patna Research Park and hostel among the development projects for which foundation stones were laid during the PM's Bihar visit.

Rs 400 Crore Research Park at IIT Patna

The proposed research park will be developed with an investment of Rs. 400 crore. Of this amount, Rs. 305 crore will be contributed by the Bihar government, while the remaining Rs. 95 crore will come from the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA).