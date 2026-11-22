JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration Closing Today, Application Form Link Here
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration will close on November 22. Candidates can submit their application forms by 11:50 PM without a late fee. Check the direct application link, late-fee dates and examination schedule here.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 today, November 22 at 11:55 pm. Candidates who wish to appear for the January 2027 examination can submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee without a late fee is November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. Candidates who miss the regular deadline will still get an opportunity to apply by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.
The late-fee application window will remain open from November 23 to November 26, 2026. The last date for payment of the fee under this facility is also November 26, up to 11:50 PM.
How to Apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1?
Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:
- Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 application form link.
- Complete the registration process using the available login options.
- Enter personal and academic details in the application form.
- Upload the required documents and photograph.
- Pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download the confirmation page for future reference.
Direct Link To Apply For JEE Main Session 1 2027- 'Click Here'
NTA has facilitated registration through the Meri Pehchaan platform. Candidates can use the available authentication options, including DigiLocker, for registration.
JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Dates
According to the NTA schedule, JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will be conducted on January 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2027. The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode.
Candidates who wish to appear for both sessions must submit a separate application for Session 2. The April session examination is scheduled from April 2 to 7, 2027.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.