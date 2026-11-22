The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 today, November 22 at 11:55 pm. Candidates who wish to appear for the January 2027 examination can submit their application forms through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in⁠.

The last date to submit the application form and pay the examination fee without a late fee is November 22, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. Candidates who miss the regular deadline will still get an opportunity to apply by paying an additional late fee of Rs 500.

The late-fee application window will remain open from November 23 to November 26, 2026. The last date for payment of the fee under this facility is also November 26, up to 11:50 PM.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2027 Session 1?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process: