A total of 10,105 postgraduate medical seats were categorised as blocked after Round 2 of NEET PG 2026 counselling, according to data available on the SARTHA app. The figures point to a situation where candidates may be holding seats through both All India Quota (AIQ) and state-level counselling.

The SARTHA app, which provides information related to medical admissions and counselling, showed these figures after filtering the data for MCC counselling. Dr Kapil Dev shared the data on social media, while medico-socio activist Dr Nachiket Bhatia also raised concerns over the issue.

Among medical specialities, MD General Medicine had the highest number of blocked seats at 1,026. MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology recorded 861 seats, while MS General Surgery had 786 seats.

A senior official familiar with the counselling process said the Float option could be one of the reasons behind candidates holding seats in two counselling processes. The option allows candidates to retain an allotted seat while seeking an upgrade in another round.