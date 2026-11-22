NEET PG 2026: 10,105 Medical Seats Flagged as Blocked, Government May Examine Float Counselling Policy
A total of 10,105 postgraduate medical seats were listed under the blocked category after Round 2 of NEET PG 2026 counselling. The government may consider restricting the Float facility to the first round to address dual seat blocking.
A total of 10,105 postgraduate medical seats were categorised as blocked after Round 2 of NEET PG 2026 counselling, according to data available on the SARTHA app. The figures point to a situation where candidates may be holding seats through both All India Quota (AIQ) and state-level counselling.
The SARTHA app, which provides information related to medical admissions and counselling, showed these figures after filtering the data for MCC counselling. Dr Kapil Dev shared the data on social media, while medico-socio activist Dr Nachiket Bhatia also raised concerns over the issue.
Among medical specialities, MD General Medicine had the highest number of blocked seats at 1,026. MS Obstetrics and Gynaecology recorded 861 seats, while MS General Surgery had 786 seats.
A senior official familiar with the counselling process said the Float option could be one of the reasons behind candidates holding seats in two counselling processes. The option allows candidates to retain an allotted seat while seeking an upgrade in another round.
Explaining the situation, the official said, “A candidate may opt for float in both processes and end up blocking two seats,” according to TOI.
The government is considering whether the Float facility should be available only in the first round. Another proposal is to make physical joining mandatory from the second round in upcoming counselling sessions.
The official said, “This is the first time we have introduced the float system in this manner. We will analyse the situation after the third round.”
The lack of a common platform for All India and state counselling is another concern. Both processes operate through separate portals, making it difficult to identify candidates who receive allotments in both. Differences in state reservation policies and concerns over losing control of the admission process have also made integration difficult.
Meanwhile, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has requested a 24-hour postponement of the NEET PG Round 2 results. It has also asked for a one-day opportunity for eligible candidates to surrender either their All India or state quota seats.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.