Highest Test Score by Team India: India has registered several big scores in Test cricket, but its highest innings total in the format is 759/7 declared against England in Chennai in December 2016. Meanwhile, India scored 720/9 declared against New Zealand in Wellington on November 19, 2026. This is India's highest Test innings total against New Zealand. India has a rich history in Test cricket. Over the years, the Indian team has produced some memorable batting performances and posted huge totals against different teams. From the 759/7 declared score against England to the latest 720/9 declared against New Zealand, Indian batters have shown their ability to build long innings and put pressure on the opposition. Here is a look at India's top 10 highest innings totals in Test cricket, along with its highest score against New Zealand.

India's Latest Test Score Against New Zealand: 720/9 Declared India created history during the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. On November 22, 2026, India declared their first innings at 720/9 in 166 overs on Day 4 of the match. With this score, India registered its highest-ever innings total against New Zealand in Test cricket. The previous record for India's highest Test score against New Zealand was 583/7 declared, scored in Ahmedabad in 1999. Some important highlights of India's latest batting performance include: Total: 720/9 declared

Overs: 166

Run Rate: 4.34

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Match: 1st Test, India vs New Zealand

Date: November 19–23, 2026

KL Rahul: 136 runs

Rishabh Pant: 128 runs

Shubman Gill: 98 runs

India's lead: 352 runs

India took a massive 352-run first-innings lead after New Zealand scored 368 runs in its first innings. The match was still in progress when this update was checked. Top 10 Highest Innings Totals by Team India in Test Cricket India has crossed the 700-run mark five times in Test cricket. Its highest-ever innings total remains 759/7 declared against England in Chennai in 2016. Here is the list of India's top 10 highest innings totals in Test cricket: Rank Score Overs Innings Opposition Ground Result Match Date 1 759/7d 190.4 2 England Chennai Won 16 Dec 2016 2 726/9d 163.3 2 Sri Lanka Brabourne Won 2 Dec 2009 3 720/9d 166.0 2 New Zealand Wellington – 19 Nov 2026 4 707 225.2 2 Sri Lanka Colombo (SSC) Draw 26 Jul 2010 5 705/7d 187.3 1 Australia Sydney Draw 2 Jan 2004 6 687/6d 166.0 1 Bangladesh Hyderabad Won 9 Feb 2017 7 676/7 167.1 2 Sri Lanka Kanpur Draw 17 Dec 1986 8 675/5d 161.5 1 Pakistan Multan Won 28 Mar 2004 9 664 170.0 1 England The Oval Draw 9 Aug 2007 10 657/7d 178.0 3 Australia Eden Gardens Won 11 Mar 2001

India's Highest Test Score Against Different Teams India has recorded some remarkable batting totals against different Test-playing nations. Its highest total against England is also its highest score in Test cricket. The following are some notable records: Opposition Highest Score Venue Year England 759/7d Chennai 2016 Sri Lanka 726/9d Brabourne 2009 New Zealand 720/9d Wellington 2026 Australia 705/7d Sydney 2004 Bangladesh 687/6d Hyderabad 2017 Pakistan 675/5d Multan 2004 India's 720/9 against New Zealand is particularly important because it is not only India's highest score against New Zealand but also the highest innings total by any team in a Test match played in New Zealand. It surpassed New Zealand's 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.