Highest Test Score by Team India: Check India's Top 10 Highest Innings Totals in Test Cricket Matches
India's highest Test score is 759/7 against England. Check India's top 10 highest innings totals, including the record 720/9 against New Zealand in 2026.
Highest Test Score by Team India: India has registered several big scores in Test cricket, but its highest innings total in the format is 759/7 declared against England in Chennai in December 2016. Meanwhile, India scored 720/9 declared against New Zealand in Wellington on November 19, 2026. This is India's highest Test innings total against New Zealand.
India has a rich history in Test cricket. Over the years, the Indian team has produced some memorable batting performances and posted huge totals against different teams.
From the 759/7 declared score against England to the latest 720/9 declared against New Zealand, Indian batters have shown their ability to build long innings and put pressure on the opposition.
Here is a look at India's top 10 highest innings totals in Test cricket, along with its highest score against New Zealand.
India's Latest Test Score Against New Zealand: 720/9 Declared
India created history during the first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
On November 22, 2026, India declared their first innings at 720/9 in 166 overs on Day 4 of the match. With this score, India registered its highest-ever innings total against New Zealand in Test cricket.
The previous record for India's highest Test score against New Zealand was 583/7 declared, scored in Ahmedabad in 1999.
Some important highlights of India's latest batting performance include:
-
Total: 720/9 declared
-
Overs: 166
-
Run Rate: 4.34
-
Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington
-
Match: 1st Test, India vs New Zealand
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Date: November 19–23, 2026
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KL Rahul: 136 runs
-
Rishabh Pant: 128 runs
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Shubman Gill: 98 runs
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India's lead: 352 runs
India took a massive 352-run first-innings lead after New Zealand scored 368 runs in its first innings. The match was still in progress when this update was checked.
Top 10 Highest Innings Totals by Team India in Test Cricket
India has crossed the 700-run mark five times in Test cricket. Its highest-ever innings total remains 759/7 declared against England in Chennai in 2016.
Here is the list of India's top 10 highest innings totals in Test cricket:
|
Rank
|
Score
|
Overs
|
Innings
|
Opposition
|
Ground
|
Result
|
Match Date
|
1
|
759/7d
|
190.4
|
2
|
England
|
Chennai
|
Won
|
16 Dec 2016
|
2
|
726/9d
|
163.3
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
Brabourne
|
Won
|
2 Dec 2009
|
3
|
720/9d
|
166.0
|
2
|
New Zealand
|
Wellington
|
–
|
19 Nov 2026
|
4
|
707
|
225.2
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
Colombo (SSC)
|
Draw
|
26 Jul 2010
|
5
|
705/7d
|
187.3
|
1
|
Australia
|
Sydney
|
Draw
|
2 Jan 2004
|
6
|
687/6d
|
166.0
|
1
|
Bangladesh
|
Hyderabad
|
Won
|
9 Feb 2017
|
7
|
676/7
|
167.1
|
2
|
Sri Lanka
|
Kanpur
|
Draw
|
17 Dec 1986
|
8
|
675/5d
|
161.5
|
1
|
Pakistan
|
Multan
|
Won
|
28 Mar 2004
|
9
|
664
|
170.0
|
1
|
England
|
The Oval
|
Draw
|
9 Aug 2007
|
10
|
657/7d
|
178.0
|
3
|
Australia
|
Eden Gardens
|
Won
|
11 Mar 2001
India's Highest Test Score Against Different Teams
India has recorded some remarkable batting totals against different Test-playing nations. Its highest total against England is also its highest score in Test cricket.
The following are some notable records:
|
Opposition
|
Highest Score
|
Venue
|
Year
|
England
|
759/7d
|
Chennai
|
2016
|
Sri Lanka
|
726/9d
|
Brabourne
|
2009
|
New Zealand
|
720/9d
|
Wellington
|
2026
|
Australia
|
705/7d
|
Sydney
|
2004
|
Bangladesh
|
687/6d
|
Hyderabad
|
2017
|
Pakistan
|
675/5d
|
Multan
|
2004
India's 720/9 against New Zealand is particularly important because it is not only India's highest score against New Zealand but also the highest innings total by any team in a Test match played in New Zealand. It surpassed New Zealand's 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.
Which Team Has the Highest Test Score Against India?
Sri Lanka holds the record for the highest innings total against India in Test cricket.
Sri Lanka scored 952/6 declared in the second innings against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 2, 1997. The match ended in a draw.
Here are some details:
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Team
|
Sri Lanka
|
Score
|
952/6 declared
|
Opposition
|
India
|
Venue
|
Colombo (RPS)
|
Date
|
August 2, 1997
|
Result
|
Draw
This remains the highest innings total in the history of Test cricket.
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Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.