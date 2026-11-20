Rajasthan CET 12th City Slip 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, has released short notice regarding the City Intimation and Admit Card release date for the Common Eligibility Test(Senior Secondary Level) 2026. The exam authority will release the allocated exam district on November 21, on its official website. The Admit card download link will be activated on November 26, 2026. The state-level examination is schedule to be held on December 1, December 2, and December 3, 2026 across the state. Applicants can check their allocated exam district starting November 21, 2026, and download provisional e-admit cards via their SSO ID or the official portal starting from November 26, 2026 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan CET 12th City Slip 2026 Date

The City Intimation and Admit Card release date for the Common Eligibility Test(Senior Secondary Level) 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur on its official website. The District allocation information will be available via candidate SSO IDs starting from November 21, 2026. The admit cards download link will be available on the official website from November 26, 2026, via SSO ID or the official recruitment website. To download the City Slip and admit card, candidates will have to use their login credentials at the link.