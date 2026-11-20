Rajasthan CET 12th City Slip 2026 Releasing Tomorrow: Download Exam District And Admit Card PDF Link Here
Rajasthan CET 12th City Slip 2026 will be released on November 21, by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, for the Common Eligibility Test(Senior Secondary Level) 2026. The Admit card download link will be activated on November 26, 2026. Check all details here.
Rajasthan CET 12th City Slip 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, has released short notice regarding the City Intimation and Admit Card release date for the Common Eligibility Test(Senior Secondary Level) 2026. The exam authority will release the allocated exam district on November 21, on its official website. The Admit card download link will be activated on November 26, 2026. The state-level examination is schedule to be held on December 1, December 2, and December 3, 2026 across the state. Applicants can check their allocated exam district starting November 21, 2026, and download provisional e-admit cards via their SSO ID or the official portal starting from November 26, 2026 at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan CET 12th City Slip 2026 Date
The City Intimation and Admit Card release date for the Common Eligibility Test(Senior Secondary Level) 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur on its official website. The District allocation information will be available via candidate SSO IDs starting from November 21, 2026. The admit cards download link will be available on the official website from November 26, 2026, via SSO ID or the official recruitment website. To download the City Slip and admit card, candidates will have to use their login credentials at the link.
|Rajasthan CET 12th City Slip 2026 Download Link
|Link Active soon
|Rajasthan CET 12th Admit Card 2026 Download Link
|Link Active soon
Rajasthan CET 2026: City Slip Vs. Admit Card
Candidates appearing in the Common Eligibility Test(Senior Secondary Level) 2026 should note that the Rajasthan CET 2026 exam city intimation slip is the document which displays the city where their test centre is situated. The Rajasthan CET 12th City Slip 2026 will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The Rajasthan CET 12th 2026 admit card will be released separately and can be downloaded from the official website.
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Rajasthan CET 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timimgs
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) Senior Secondary Level 2026 across three days: December 1, 2, and 3, 2026. The exam will be conducdted in two shifts daily (10:00 AM to 12:30 PM and 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM), except on December 3, which will only feature the morning shift.Check the complete Rajasthan CET exam schedule 2026 from below-
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Exam Date
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Shift 1
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Shift 2
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Paper Type
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December 1, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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Paper 1 (Offline-OMR)
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December 2, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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Paper 1 (Offline-OMR)
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December 3, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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Paper 1 (Offline-OMR)
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.