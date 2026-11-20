Nagaur Panchayat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2026 began at 8:00 AM on November 20. Voters in Nagaur are waiting for the ward-wise results of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The Rajasthan State Election Commission will publish the official results following the counting process. The Nagaur Zila Parishad has 37 wards, while the district has 12 Panchayat Samitis under the current administrative arrangement. The elections were conducted in four phases across Rajasthan on October 22, October 28, November 3 and November 14, 2026. The election results will determine the representatives responsible for local administration, rural development, public welfare programmes and infrastructure projects at the district and block levels.

The 2026 election results will be updated ward-wise as the Election Commission declares the winners. Here, readers can check the latest counting updates, party-wise seat positions, previous election results and the historical list of Zila Parishad members. Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026: Overview Particulars Details Election Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2026 District Nagaur Zila Parishad Nagaur Zila Parishad Total Zila Parishad Wards 37 Panchayat Samitis 12 Counting Date November 20, 2026 Counting Time 8:00 AM onwards Election Authority Rajasthan State Election Commission Result Status Counting / live result updates Official Website sec.rajasthan.gov.in Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winner List

The Nagaur Zila Parishad election covers 37 wards. Candidates from different political parties and independent candidates are contesting for membership of the district council. The ward-wise result will show the winning candidate's name, political party, votes received and winning margin. Nagaur Zila Parishad Ward-Wise Winners 2026 Ward Winning Candidate Party Votes Ward 1 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 2 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 3 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 4 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 5 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 6 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 7 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 8 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 9 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 10 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 11 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 12 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 13 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 14 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 15 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 16 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 17 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 18 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 19 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 20 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 21 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 22 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 23 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 24 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 25 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 26 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 27 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 28 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 29 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 30 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 31 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 32 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 33 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 34 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 35 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 36 Awaited Awaited Awaited Ward 37 Awaited Awaited Awaited

Note: The 2026 winner names and vote totals must be filled in from the official ward-wise result sheets. Do not treat previous election winners as current winners. Nagaur Zila Parishad Party-Wise Election Results 2026 The party-wise seat tally will show the performance of the major political parties and independent candidates in Nagaur. Political Party Seats Won Leading Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Awaited Awaited Indian National Congress (INC) Awaited Awaited Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) Awaited Awaited Independent Candidates Awaited Awaited Others Awaited Awaited The final party-wise position will become clear after the declaration of results for all 37 wards. Nagaur Zila Parishad Previous Election Results In the previous Zila Parishad election, Nagaur had 47 wards. The BJP won 20 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 18 seats. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won 9 seats.

The previous party-wise results are given below: Party Seats Won BJP 20 INC 18 RLP 9 Total 47 These figures belong to the previous election and should not be confused with the 2026 election results, which cover 37 Zila Parishad wards. Nagaur Previous Zila Parishad Ward-Wise Winners The following table provides the historical ward-wise winners, their party affiliations and available vote totals from the previous Zila Parishad election. Ward Zila Parishad Member Party Name Votes Ward 1 Puna Ram RLP 12,045 Ward 2 Chuki Devi RLP 13,978 Ward 3 Dinesh Chaudhri RLP 12,624 Ward 4 Rameshwari RLP 13,793 Ward 5 Ganapti RLP 13,082 Ward 6 Manju RLP 10,024 Ward 7 Bhikaram Bapediya RLP 12,289 Ward 8 Shobharam BJP 10,278 Ward 9 Hiraram BJP 10,056 Ward 10 Manohar Singh BJP 11,626 Ward 11 Chukli BJP 11,402 Ward 12 Sanjiv Singh Chaudhri BJP 12,159 Ward 13 Dharmendra Chaudhri RLP 9,412 Ward 14 Gauri Devi INC Not available Ward 15 Gathuri RLP 14,123 Ward 16 Suman INC 9,763 Ward 17 Surendra (Meghwal) INC 10,647 Ward 18 Bhanvri Devi BJP 6,559 Ward 19 Manish BJP 12,678 Ward 20 Nausar Devi INC 10,361 Ward 21 Santosh Sharma BJP 10,072 Ward 22 Nanu Ram BJP 11,108 Ward 23 Bimla Devi INC 9,080 Ward 24 Ridha Ram Saran BJP 12,245 Ward 25 Sushila BJP 10,688 Ward 26 Priyanka INC 8,804 Ward 27 Pramod Kanvar BJP 12,202 Ward 28 Babulal BJP 13,776 Ward 29 Bhagirath Ram BJP 11,186 Ward 30 Sharda BJP 14,045 Ward 31 Sunil Chaudhri BJP 15,925 Ward 32 Shankar Singh Rathaur BJP 10,720 Ward 33 Dharma Devi BJP 12,160 Ward 34 Radha Devi INC 12,806 Ward 35 Jalaram INC 11,989 Ward 36 Hariram INC 11,171 Ward 37 Moni Devi INC 13,035 Ward 38 Mustak Khan INC 9,381 Ward 39 Marudhar Kanvar BJP 9,652 Ward 40 Savitri INC 12,658 Ward 41 Jay Ram INC 14,799 Ward 42 Santosh INC 11,418 Ward 43 Sahdev INC 10,545 Ward 44 Mularam INC 15,026 Ward 45 Omaprakash INC 10,947 Ward 46 Ghevar Ram BJP 11,328 Ward 47 Nurajhan INC 9,356

Note: These are historical election records. The Ward 14 vote figure was not available in the supplied historical data and has therefore not been represented as zero. Nagaur Previous Panchayat Samiti Pradhan List Nagaur's earlier Panchayat Samiti election records also provide information about the candidates who became Pradhans in different Samitis. The following is the historical list of Panchayat Samiti Pradhans, their political affiliations and available vote figures. Panchayat Samiti Name Panchayat Samiti Pradhan Party Name Valid Votes Nagaur SUMAN RLP 20 Khinwsar SIMA IND 18 Mundwa GITA RLP 19 Jayal JIMNA DEVI INC 26 Merta SANDEEP BJP 21 Riya Badi UGMA DEVI BJP 12 Degana SUNITA JAT INC 12 Bhairunda JASWANT SINGH BJP 11 Makrana SUMITA IND 10 Parbatsar MIRA DEVI INC 12 Kuchaman SAVITA CHAUDHARY BJP 23 Maulasar MANJU DEVI INC 12 Didwana SUVATI INC 14 Ladnun HANUMANRAM INC 17 Nawa SANTOSH BJP 14

Note: This is a historical list from the earlier administrative arrangement. The current 2026 election structure has 12 Panchayat Samitis. These previous Pradhan details should not be presented as the current officeholders. Nagaur Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 Along with the Zila Parishad elections, Nagaur voters also participated in the Panchayat Samiti elections. Panchayat Samitis are rural local government bodies that work at the block level. Their elected members participate in local development planning and implementation of government schemes. Nagaur has 12 Panchayat Samitis under the current election structure. The Panchayat Samiti election results will provide details of winning candidates from individual wards. The important Panchayat Samitis include: Nagaur

Khinwsar

Mundwa

Jayal

Merta

Riya Badi

Degana

Bhairunda

Makrana

Parbatsar

Kuchaman

Maulasar

The candidate-wise and party-wise results will be updated as official declarations become available. How to Check Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026 Online? People can check the Nagaur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results through the official Rajasthan State Election Commission website. Follow these steps: Visit the official website: https://sec.rajasthan.gov.in/. Open the Panchayat Election Results 2026 section. Select Nagaur from the district list. Choose Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti. Select the relevant ward number. Check the winning candidate's name, political party and votes received. Download the available result report for future reference. The official website will provide the final result information and election records. What Happens After the Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026?