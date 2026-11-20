Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026 Live: Check Ward-Wise Winner List, Party-Wise Result & Vote Counting Update
Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Follow Nagaur Zila Parishad results, ward-wise winners, party-wise seat tallies and live counting updates.
Nagaur Panchayat Election Results 2026 LIVE: Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2026 began at 8:00 AM on November 20. Voters in Nagaur are waiting for the ward-wise results of the Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections. The Rajasthan State Election Commission will publish the official results following the counting process.
The Nagaur Zila Parishad has 37 wards, while the district has 12 Panchayat Samitis under the current administrative arrangement. The elections were conducted in four phases across Rajasthan on October 22, October 28, November 3 and November 14, 2026.
The election results will determine the representatives responsible for local administration, rural development, public welfare programmes and infrastructure projects at the district and block levels.
The 2026 election results will be updated ward-wise as the Election Commission declares the winners. Here, readers can check the latest counting updates, party-wise seat positions, previous election results and the historical list of Zila Parishad members.
Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026: Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Election
|
Rajasthan Panchayat Election 2026
|
District
|
Nagaur
|
Zila Parishad
|
Nagaur Zila Parishad
|
Total Zila Parishad Wards
|
37
|
Panchayat Samitis
|
12
|
Counting Date
|
November 20, 2026
|
Counting Time
|
8:00 AM onwards
|
Election Authority
|
Rajasthan State Election Commission
|
Result Status
|
Counting / live result updates
|
Official Website
|
sec.rajasthan.gov.in
Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026: Ward-Wise Winner List
The Nagaur Zila Parishad election covers 37 wards. Candidates from different political parties and independent candidates are contesting for membership of the district council.
The ward-wise result will show the winning candidate's name, political party, votes received and winning margin.
Nagaur Zila Parishad Ward-Wise Winners 2026
|
Ward
|
Winning Candidate
|
Party
|
Votes
|
Ward 1
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 2
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 3
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 4
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 5
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 6
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 7
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 8
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 9
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 10
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 11
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 12
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 13
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 14
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 15
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 16
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 17
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 18
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 19
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 20
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 21
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 22
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 23
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 24
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 25
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 26
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 27
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 28
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 29
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 30
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 31
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 32
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 33
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 34
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 35
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 36
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Ward 37
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
Note: The 2026 winner names and vote totals must be filled in from the official ward-wise result sheets. Do not treat previous election winners as current winners.
Nagaur Zila Parishad Party-Wise Election Results 2026
The party-wise seat tally will show the performance of the major political parties and independent candidates in Nagaur.
|
Political Party
|
Seats Won
|
Leading
|
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Indian National Congress (INC)
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP)
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Independent Candidates
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
|
Others
|
Awaited
|
Awaited
The final party-wise position will become clear after the declaration of results for all 37 wards.
Nagaur Zila Parishad Previous Election Results
In the previous Zila Parishad election, Nagaur had 47 wards. The BJP won 20 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) secured 18 seats. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) won 9 seats.
The previous party-wise results are given below:
|
Party
|
Seats Won
|
BJP
|
20
|
INC
|
18
|
RLP
|
9
|
Total
|
47
These figures belong to the previous election and should not be confused with the 2026 election results, which cover 37 Zila Parishad wards.
Nagaur Previous Zila Parishad Ward-Wise Winners
The following table provides the historical ward-wise winners, their party affiliations and available vote totals from the previous Zila Parishad election.
|
Ward
|
Zila Parishad Member
|
Party Name
|
Votes
|
Ward 1
|
Puna Ram
|
RLP
|
12,045
|
Ward 2
|
Chuki Devi
|
RLP
|
13,978
|
Ward 3
|
Dinesh Chaudhri
|
RLP
|
12,624
|
Ward 4
|
Rameshwari
|
RLP
|
13,793
|
Ward 5
|
Ganapti
|
RLP
|
13,082
|
Ward 6
|
Manju
|
RLP
|
10,024
|
Ward 7
|
Bhikaram Bapediya
|
RLP
|
12,289
|
Ward 8
|
Shobharam
|
BJP
|
10,278
|
Ward 9
|
Hiraram
|
BJP
|
10,056
|
Ward 10
|
Manohar Singh
|
BJP
|
11,626
|
Ward 11
|
Chukli
|
BJP
|
11,402
|
Ward 12
|
Sanjiv Singh Chaudhri
|
BJP
|
12,159
|
Ward 13
|
Dharmendra Chaudhri
|
RLP
|
9,412
|
Ward 14
|
Gauri Devi
|
INC
|
Not available
|
Ward 15
|
Gathuri
|
RLP
|
14,123
|
Ward 16
|
Suman
|
INC
|
9,763
|
Ward 17
|
Surendra (Meghwal)
|
INC
|
10,647
|
Ward 18
|
Bhanvri Devi
|
BJP
|
6,559
|
Ward 19
|
Manish
|
BJP
|
12,678
|
Ward 20
|
Nausar Devi
|
INC
|
10,361
|
Ward 21
|
Santosh Sharma
|
BJP
|
10,072
|
Ward 22
|
Nanu Ram
|
BJP
|
11,108
|
Ward 23
|
Bimla Devi
|
INC
|
9,080
|
Ward 24
|
Ridha Ram Saran
|
BJP
|
12,245
|
Ward 25
|
Sushila
|
BJP
|
10,688
|
Ward 26
|
Priyanka
|
INC
|
8,804
|
Ward 27
|
Pramod Kanvar
|
BJP
|
12,202
|
Ward 28
|
Babulal
|
BJP
|
13,776
|
Ward 29
|
Bhagirath Ram
|
BJP
|
11,186
|
Ward 30
|
Sharda
|
BJP
|
14,045
|
Ward 31
|
Sunil Chaudhri
|
BJP
|
15,925
|
Ward 32
|
Shankar Singh Rathaur
|
BJP
|
10,720
|
Ward 33
|
Dharma Devi
|
BJP
|
12,160
|
Ward 34
|
Radha Devi
|
INC
|
12,806
|
Ward 35
|
Jalaram
|
INC
|
11,989
|
Ward 36
|
Hariram
|
INC
|
11,171
|
Ward 37
|
Moni Devi
|
INC
|
13,035
|
Ward 38
|
Mustak Khan
|
INC
|
9,381
|
Ward 39
|
Marudhar Kanvar
|
BJP
|
9,652
|
Ward 40
|
Savitri
|
INC
|
12,658
|
Ward 41
|
Jay Ram
|
INC
|
14,799
|
Ward 42
|
Santosh
|
INC
|
11,418
|
Ward 43
|
Sahdev
|
INC
|
10,545
|
Ward 44
|
Mularam
|
INC
|
15,026
|
Ward 45
|
Omaprakash
|
INC
|
10,947
|
Ward 46
|
Ghevar Ram
|
BJP
|
11,328
|
Ward 47
|
Nurajhan
|
INC
|
9,356
Note: These are historical election records. The Ward 14 vote figure was not available in the supplied historical data and has therefore not been represented as zero.
Nagaur Previous Panchayat Samiti Pradhan List
Nagaur's earlier Panchayat Samiti election records also provide information about the candidates who became Pradhans in different Samitis.
The following is the historical list of Panchayat Samiti Pradhans, their political affiliations and available vote figures.
|
Panchayat Samiti Name
|
Panchayat Samiti Pradhan
|
Party Name
|
Valid Votes
|
Nagaur
|
SUMAN
|
RLP
|
20
|
Khinwsar
|
SIMA
|
IND
|
18
|
Mundwa
|
GITA
|
RLP
|
19
|
Jayal
|
JIMNA DEVI
|
INC
|
26
|
Merta
|
SANDEEP
|
BJP
|
21
|
Riya Badi
|
UGMA DEVI
|
BJP
|
12
|
Degana
|
SUNITA JAT
|
INC
|
12
|
Bhairunda
|
JASWANT SINGH
|
BJP
|
11
|
Makrana
|
SUMITA
|
IND
|
10
|
Parbatsar
|
MIRA DEVI
|
INC
|
12
|
Kuchaman
|
SAVITA CHAUDHARY
|
BJP
|
23
|
Maulasar
|
MANJU DEVI
|
INC
|
12
|
Didwana
|
SUVATI
|
INC
|
14
|
Ladnun
|
HANUMANRAM
|
INC
|
17
|
Nawa
|
SANTOSH
|
BJP
|
14
Note: This is a historical list from the earlier administrative arrangement. The current 2026 election structure has 12 Panchayat Samitis. These previous Pradhan details should not be presented as the current officeholders.
Nagaur Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026
Along with the Zila Parishad elections, Nagaur voters also participated in the Panchayat Samiti elections.
Panchayat Samitis are rural local government bodies that work at the block level. Their elected members participate in local development planning and implementation of government schemes.
Nagaur has 12 Panchayat Samitis under the current election structure. The Panchayat Samiti election results will provide details of winning candidates from individual wards.
The important Panchayat Samitis include:
-
Nagaur
-
Khinwsar
-
Mundwa
-
Jayal
-
Merta
-
Riya Badi
-
Degana
-
Bhairunda
-
Makrana
-
Parbatsar
-
Kuchaman
-
Maulasar
The candidate-wise and party-wise results will be updated as official declarations become available.
How to Check Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026 Online?
People can check the Nagaur Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti election results through the official Rajasthan State Election Commission website.
Follow these steps:
-
Visit the official website: https://sec.rajasthan.gov.in/.
-
Open the Panchayat Election Results 2026 section.
-
Select Nagaur from the district list.
-
Choose Zila Parishad or Panchayat Samiti.
-
Select the relevant ward number.
-
Check the winning candidate's name, political party and votes received.
-
Download the available result report for future reference.
The official website will provide the final result information and election records.
What Happens After the Nagaur Zila Parishad Election Results 2026?
The declaration of ward-wise results is followed by the election of the Zila Pramukh and Panchayat Samiti Pradhans.
The elected Zila Parishad members participate in the selection of the Zila Pramukh, who heads the district-level rural local body.
Similarly, elected Panchayat Samiti members participate in choosing the Pradhan for their respective Samitis.
The election of these office-bearers is an important step in forming the rural local government leadership after the completion of the member elections.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.