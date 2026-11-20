Schools across North India are preparing to observe their annual winter vacations for the 2026-27 academic session, with most state education departments scheduling winter holidays between late December 2026 and mid-January 2027. Because climatic conditions vary sharply across different regions, break durations differ significantly, ranging from seven to fifteen days in the northern plains to extended multi-month closures in snowbound Himalayan regions such as Jammu and Kashmir and upper Himachal Pradesh. While state academic calendars outline the standard holiday windows, education authorities note that final reopening dates of the schools from the winter break are subject to severe cold waves, dense fog and air quality conditions.

School Winter Vacation 2026-27 State-Wise

Given below is the school winter vacation 2026-27 state-wise. Students and parents are advised to check the winter schedule with the official authorities; the WhatsApp group will be updated with the latest updates:-