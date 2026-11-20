Winter Holidays 2026–27 Calendar Out: Check When Schools Close and Reopen in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and J&K
Check the state-wise school winter vacation 2026-27 schedule and January 2027 reopening dates for Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh in the article below.
Key Points
- North India schools schedule 2026-27 winter breaks from late Dec 2026 to mid-Jan 2027.
- 2026-27 winter break durations vary from 7-15 days to multi-month in snowbound areas.
- Final reopening dates are subject to severe cold waves, dense fog, and air quality.
Schools across North India are preparing to observe their annual winter vacations for the 2026-27 academic session, with most state education departments scheduling winter holidays between late December 2026 and mid-January 2027. Because climatic conditions vary sharply across different regions, break durations differ significantly, ranging from seven to fifteen days in the northern plains to extended multi-month closures in snowbound Himalayan regions such as Jammu and Kashmir and upper Himachal Pradesh. While state academic calendars outline the standard holiday windows, education authorities note that final reopening dates of the schools from the winter break are subject to severe cold waves, dense fog and air quality conditions.
School Winter Vacation 2026-27 State-Wise
Given below is the school winter vacation 2026-27 state-wise. Students and parents are advised to check the winter schedule with the official authorities; the WhatsApp group will be updated with the latest updates:-
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State or Union Territory
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Winter Vacation Dates (2026-27)
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School Reopening Dates
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Uttar Pradesh
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December 31, 2026 to January 14, 2027
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January 15, 2027
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Rajasthan
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December 31, 2026 to January 10, 2027
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January 11, 2027
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Bihar
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December 25 to December 31, 2026
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January 1, 2027
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Delhi
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January 1 to January 15, 2027
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January 16, 2027
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Haryana
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January 1 to January 15, 2027
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January 16, 2027
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Punjab
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December 22 to December 31, 2026 (Tentative)
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January 1, 2027 (Tentative)
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Himachal Pradesh
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Varies by Climatic Zone
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Jammu Kashmir
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Regional Changes, Weather Conditions and Private School Holiday Calendar 2026-27
The winter break in the states varies due to various factors like regional changes, weather conditions, which are subject to change, and the private school holiday calendar for 2026-27.
- In Uttar Pradesh, the 15-day break covers Basic Shiksha Parishad and recognised schools. Delhi and Haryana follow an identical January 1 to 15 window, whereas Rajasthan’s 11-day break is governed by the state education department’s Shivira Panchang calendar.
- In Bihar and Punjab, shorter late-December breaks are frequently extended into January by district magistrates if cold-wave or dense fog conditions intensify.
- Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh also follow staggered, zone- and class-specific closures due to snowfall and sub-zero temperatures.
- Private schools affiliated with CBSE, CISCE, and international boards generally follow their own institutional calendars, commonly scheduling Christmas and New Year holidays from December 24 or 25 through early January.
- Southern and Western states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, typically observe Christmas and New Year break rather than extended winter breaks.
Also check, TS 1st, 2nd Year Exam Time Table Released; Download Telangana Board IPE Schedule PDF at tgbienew.cgg.gov.in
Because the district administrations frequently revise their school timings or extend winter breaks at short notice during severe cold spells or pollution spikes, parents should confirm exact closing and reopening dates through official school notices before booking travel arrangements. Students of Classes 10 and 12 should use the winter break to complete sample papers and pre-board revision ahead of upcoming practical and annual board exams.
Also check, Assam HSLC Exam Date 2026 OUT at sebaonline.org: Check Class 10 Exam Dates and Shift Timings
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.