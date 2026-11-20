The SSC GD Exam Eligibility Criteria 2027 include the nationality, age limit, educational qualification and physical standards required for Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) posts in CAPFs, SSF and Assam Rifles. Candidates must be Indian citizens and have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. Based on the previous recruitment cycle, the prescribed age limit was 18 to 23 years, with relaxation for reserved categories. The selection process includes a Computer-Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), medical examination and document verification. The CBE consists of 80 objective-type questions carrying 160 marks, divided into four sections, with a total duration of 60 minutes. Candidates should check the eligibility requirements and physical standards before applying for the 2027 recruitment.

SSC GD Eligibility Criteria 2027: Overview Candidates must satisfy the educational, age, nationality and physical requirements to participate in the SSC GD recruitment process. The following table highlights the major eligibility conditions based on the previous recruitment cycle. Particulars Details Exam Name SSC GD Constable Examination 2027 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Posts Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) Educational Qualification Class 10 Pass Age Limit 18 to 23 years (previous cycle) Nationality Indian Age Relaxation Applicable to reserved categories Physical Tests PET and PST Selection Process CBE, PET, PST, Medical Examination and Document Verification Official Website ssc.gov.in Note: The age limit and other eligibility details mentioned in this article are based on the previous recruitment notification. Candidates must check the SSC GD 2027 notification for the final requirements.

What is the SSC GD Education Qualification? Candidates must have passed the Class 10 (Matriculation) examination from a recognised board or university to become eligible for SSC GD Constable recruitment. According to the previous recruitment notification, candidates were required to pass their matriculation examination on or before the specified educational qualification cut-off date. The following are the major educational requirements: Candidates must possess a Class 10 pass certificate from a recognised board.

Candidates awaiting their Class 10 results are not eligible unless they pass the examination by the prescribed cut-off date.

Candidates must provide valid educational certificates during document verification.

Candidates with qualifications obtained through recognised open or distance learning systems must fulfil the applicable recognition requirements.

SSC GD Age Limit 2027 The SSC GD age limit for the previous recruitment cycle was 18 to 23 years. Candidates had to fall within this age range on the crucial date specified by the Commission. For the 2026 recruitment cycle, the age was calculated as of January 1, 2026. Candidates born between January 2, 2003, and January 1, 2008, were eligible under the general age criteria. The corresponding birth-date range for SSC GD 2027 has not been confirmed yet. Candidates should check the upcoming notification before determining their eligibility. SSC GD Age Relaxation 2027 The Staff Selection Commission provides upper-age relaxation to candidates belonging to certain reserved categories and other eligible groups. The category-wise age relaxation provided under the previous recruitment notification is given below.

Category Upper Age Relaxation General / EWS No relaxation OBC 3 years SC 5 years ST 5 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of military service from actual age, subject to conditions Children and dependents of victims killed in the 1984 riots (General/EWS) 5 years Children and dependents of victims killed in the 1984 riots (OBC) 8 years Children and dependents of victims killed in the 1984 riots (SC/ST) 10 years Candidates claiming age relaxation must provide valid supporting certificates during document verification. The final relaxation rules will be governed by the SSC GD 2027 notification. SSC GD Physical Eligibility Criteria 2027 Apart from educational and age requirements, candidates must satisfy the prescribed physical standards to qualify for SSC GD recruitment. The physical assessment includes the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The physical standards include height, chest measurement for male candidates and weight requirements.

SSC GD Height Requirements The minimum height requirements for male and female candidates under the previous recruitment cycle were as follows: Candidate Category Minimum Height Male Candidates 170 cm Female Candidates 157 cm SSC provides height relaxation to candidates belonging to specified Scheduled Tribe communities and certain geographical regions. Candidates from eligible categories, including specified North-Eastern states, Himalayan regions and other notified areas, may receive relaxation in the prescribed height requirements.The applicable regional and category-wise standards must be checked in the official recruitment notification. SSC GD Chest Measurement Chest measurement is applicable only to male candidates. Female candidates are not required to undergo chest measurement. The standard chest requirements under the previous recruitment cycle were:

Particulars Measurement Unexpanded Chest 80 cm Minimum Expansion 5 cm Relaxations in chest measurements are available to candidates belonging to certain Scheduled Tribe categories and specified geographical regions. The weight of candidates must also be proportionate to their height and age, as prescribed under the medical standards. SSC GD Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2027 Candidates shortlisted for the physical examination must qualify for the Physical Efficiency Test. The PET evaluates candidates' physical fitness through a running event. The running requirements under the previous recruitment cycle were as follows: Candidate Category Male Candidates Female Candidates Other than Ladakh Region 5 km in 24 minutes 1.6 km in 8.5 minutes Ladakh Region 1.6 km in 7 minutes 800 metres in 5 minutes

Candidates must complete the race within the prescribed time to qualify for the PET. The final physical efficiency requirements for the 2027 recruitment cycle will be specified in the official notification. SSC GD Nationality Criteria 2027 Candidates applying for SSC GD Constable recruitment must be citizens of India. Since vacancies in the CAPFs and Assam Rifles are allocated on a state and union territory basis, candidates must provide a valid Domicile Certificate or Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), wherever applicable. Candidates should carefully select their domicile state or union territory while filling out the application form. The details entered in the application must match the supporting documents submitted during verification. SSC GD Selection Process 2027 Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements must also qualify for the different stages of the SSC GD selection process.

Computer-Based Examination (CBE): Candidates appear for the online written examination conducted by SSC. Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Shortlisted candidates participate in the prescribed running test. Physical Standard Test (PST): Candidates undergo physical measurements, including height, chest (where applicable) and weight. Medical Examination: Candidates must satisfy the prescribed medical fitness standards. Document Verification: Candidates' educational, identity, domicile and category certificates are verified. Documents Required for SSC GD Eligibility Verification Candidates should keep their educational, identity and category-related documents ready for the recruitment process. The important documents generally include: Class 10 marksheet and certificate.

Valid photo identity proof.

Domicile Certificate or Permanent Resident Certificate, wherever applicable.

SC/ST/OBC/EWS certificate, if claiming reservation or age relaxation.

Ex-Servicemen certificate, wherever applicable.

Certificate supporting physical-standard relaxation, if applicable.

NCC certificate, if claiming applicable bonus marks.

Other documents prescribed in the official recruitment notification.