BPSC APO Result 2026 OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC APO Result 2026 on 19 November 2026. This result is for the Prosecution Officer (PO) Preliminary Competitive Examination, which was held on 15 July 2026. It has been published under Advertisement No. 13/2026 for 300 vacancies in the Home Department (Directorate of Prosecution), Bihar. A total of 23,218 candidates appeared in the exam, and 3,175 have qualified for the Main Written Examination. Candidates can download the result PDF from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, and check their roll numbers. In this article, we share the cut-off marks, key details and the steps to check the result.

BPSC PO Prelims Result 2026 Highlight

The BPSC has released the PO & APO Preliminary result on its official website. It lists the roll numbers of successful candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks. The table below gives the key details at a glance.