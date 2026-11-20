BPSC PO Result 2026 OUT: Download Prelims Merit List PDF at bpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC PO Result 2026: The BPSC has released the PO Preliminary Result 2026 on 19 November for 300 vacancies under Advertisement No. 13/2026. Of 23,218 candidates who appeared, 3,175 qualified for the Mains. Check this article for the direct link and more.
Key Points
- BPSC PO Prelims Result 2026 released on 19 November 2026.
- The exam for 300 PO vacancies was held on 15 July 2026.
- 3,175 candidates qualified for the Main Written Examination.
BPSC APO Result 2026 OUT: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the BPSC APO Result 2026 on 19 November 2026. This result is for the Prosecution Officer (PO) Preliminary Competitive Examination, which was held on 15 July 2026. It has been published under Advertisement No. 13/2026 for 300 vacancies in the Home Department (Directorate of Prosecution), Bihar. A total of 23,218 candidates appeared in the exam, and 3,175 have qualified for the Main Written Examination. Candidates can download the result PDF from the official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in, and check their roll numbers. In this article, we share the cut-off marks, key details and the steps to check the result.
BPSC PO Prelims Result 2026 Highlight
The BPSC has released the PO & APO Preliminary result on its official website. It lists the roll numbers of successful candidates along with category-wise cut-off marks. The table below gives the key details at a glance.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment Authority
|
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Patna
|
Department
|
Home Department (Directorate of Prosecution), Government of Bihar
|
Post Name
|
Prosecution Officer (PO)
|
Advertisement No.
|
13/2026
|
Total Vacancies
|
300(including horizontal reservation for Women, PwD, and Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters)
|
Exam Name
|
Prosecution Officer (PO) Preliminary Competitive Examination
|
Prelims Exam Date
|
15 July 2026
|
Prelims Result Date
|
19 November 2026
|
Candidates Appeared
|
23,218
|
Candidates Qualified for Mains
|
3,175(approx. 10.5x of total advertised vacancies)
|
Cut-off Marks (Unreserved)
|
• Unreserved (Male / Open):169.50 marks
• Unreserved (Female):169.00 marks
|
Selection Process
|
Preliminary Exam (Qualifying), Main Written Exam (900 Marks across 7 papers), and Personal Interview (100 Marks)
|
Result Mode
|
Online PDF (Roll-Number-Wise Merit List)
|
Official Website
BPSC PO Result 2026 PDF Download
The BPSC has released the PO & APO Preliminary result on November 19, 2026, on its official website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can open it using the link below and search for their roll number.
|
BPSC APO Prelims Result 2026
Steps to Check BPSC APO Prelims Result 2026
Candidates who appeared in the APO Preliminary Examination can check their result online in a few minutes. The result is released as a PDF, so you only need your roll number and a stable internet connection. Follow the steps below to check whether you have qualified for the Main Written Examination.
-
Go to the official BPSC website, bpsc.bihar.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, click on the "Result" section or the "What's New" tab.
-
Find and click the link for "Result of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Preliminary Competitive Examination, Advertisement No. 13/2026".
-
The six-page result PDF will open on your screen.
-
Download the PDF and save it on your device.
-
Press Ctrl+F on a computer, or use "Find in page" on a mobile browser.
-
Type your roll number and check whether it appears in the list.
If your roll number is listed, you have qualified for the Main Written Examination. Take a printout of the PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com