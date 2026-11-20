Banswara Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Check Ward-Wise Winners, Party-Wise Seats and Panchayat Samiti Updates
Banswara Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026 live updates: Check the 43 ZP wards, 15 Panchayat Samitis, previous election results and ward-wise winner list in Rajasthan.
The Banswara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 are being closely followed as vote counting takes place in Rajasthan on November 20. The results will determine the representatives elected to the district’s rural local bodies. Banswara Zilla Parishad has 43 wards and 15 Panchayat Samitis. The Rajasthan State Election Commission will declare the results after counting. The district’s previous Zilla Parishad election results showed the Indian National Congress (INC) as the largest party, with 20 seats followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 10 seats and one independent winner. Keep reading to read in detail.
Banswara Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026
|Election detail
|Information
|State
|Rajasthan
|District
|Banswara
|Election
|Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti
|Zilla Parishad wards
|43
|Panchayat Samitis
|15
|Counting date
|November 20, 2026
|Previous largest party
|Indian National Congress
|Previous INC seats
|20
|Previous BJP seats
|10
|Previous Independent seats
|1
Banswara Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Latest Updates
Counting of votes for the Banswara Zilla Parishad election is scheduled to begin on November 20. The district has 43 Zilla Parishad wards, and the results will be announced by the Rajasthan State Election Commission after the counting process. The district also has 15 Panchayat Samitis, whose elected members will represent rural areas at the block level.
Banswara Zilla Parishad Election Results: Previous Party-Wise Seat Tally
In the previous Zilla Parishad election, the Congress won 20 of the 31 recorded seats in Banswara. The BJP secured 10 seats, while one seat went to an Independent candidate.
|Political party
|Previous seats won
|Congress (INC)
|20
|BJP
|10
|Independent (IND)
|1
|Total
|31
Banswara Zilla Parishad Previous Ward-Wise Winners List
The following table shows the ward-wise winners from the previous election, as reported by The Indian Express.
|Ward
|Previous winner
|Party
|Votes
|1
|Rajendra Kumar Jain
|INC
|13,787
|2
|Rajesh Katara
|BJP
|12,944
|3
|Gotam
|INC
|13,782
|4
|Nanalal
|INC
|15,036
|5
|Pravin Kumar
|INC
|10,291
|6
|Devendra
|INC
|16,231
|7
|Sharmila
|INC
|11,384
|8
|Sushma Tabiyar
|INC
|9,818
|9
|Mukesh
|INC
|12,560
|10
|Premila Kharari
|IND
|9,352
|11
|Santosh
|INC
|9,545
|12
|Radha
|INC
|13,993
|13
|Resham Malwiya
|INC
|12,829
|14
|Lalit Kumar
|INC
|13,817
|15
|Indira
|INC
|13,712
|16
|Krishna Katara
|BJP
|12,964
|17
|Kanta
|BJP
|12,976
|18
|Narsinh
|BJP
|9,826
|19
|Jorji
|INC
|12,041
|20
|Dhirajmal
|INC
|16,204
|21
|Mani
|BJP
|18,206
|22
|Loji
|BJP
|14,105
|23
|Haku
|BJP
|12,694
|24
|Kali
|INC
|16,223
|25
|Pintu
|BJP
|13,267
|26
|Hakru Maida
|BJP
|16,492
|27
|Vikas Bamniya
|INC
|15,835
|28
|Paras Kuvanr
|BJP
|16,704
|29
|Basanti
|INC
|9,392
|30
|Yashoda
|INC
|6,912
|31
|Sonal
|INC
|8,918
How Many Panchayat Samitis Are There in Banswara?
Banswara has 15 Panchayat Samitis, which form an important part of the district’s rural local governance system. These bodies work at the block level and address development-related issues such as roads, drinking water, sanitation, employment and rural infrastructure. The previous Panchayat Samiti Pradhan list published by The Indian Express includes the following entries:
|Panchayat Samiti
|Previous Pradhan
|Party
|Anandpuri
|Harishankar
|INC
|Arthuna
|Raju Maida
|IND
|Bagidora
|Subhash Chandra
|INC
|Banswara
|Balveer
|BJP
|Choti Sarwan
|Sangeeta
|INC
|Garhi
|Kanta Bhil
|INC
|Gangartalai
|Visli
|INC
|Ghatol
|Harku
|INC
|Kushalgarh
|Kanhing Rawat
|BJP
|Sajjangarh
|Ramchandra
|INC
|Talwara
|Nirmala
|BJP
Rajasthan Panchayat Election Results 2026: How Many Seats Are Being Counted?
The Banswara results are part of the wider Rajasthan rural local body elections. Counting began at 8 am on November 20 across 37 districts.
|Election category
|Number of wards
|Zilla Parishad
|1,275
|Panchayat Samiti
|7,543
|Total
|8,818
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