The Banswara Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026 are being closely followed as vote counting takes place in Rajasthan on November 20. The results will determine the representatives elected to the district’s rural local bodies. Banswara Zilla Parishad has 43 wards and 15 Panchayat Samitis. The Rajasthan State Election Commission will declare the results after counting. The district’s previous Zilla Parishad election results showed the Indian National Congress (INC) as the largest party, with 20 seats followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 10 seats and one independent winner. Keep reading to read in detail.

Banswara Zilla Parishad Election Results 2026: Latest Updates

Counting of votes for the Banswara Zilla Parishad election is scheduled to begin on November 20. The district has 43 Zilla Parishad wards, and the results will be announced by the Rajasthan State Election Commission after the counting process. The district also has 15 Panchayat Samitis, whose elected members will represent rural areas at the block level.

Banswara Zilla Parishad Election Results: Previous Party-Wise Seat Tally

In the previous Zilla Parishad election, the Congress won 20 of the 31 recorded seats in Banswara. The BJP secured 10 seats, while one seat went to an Independent candidate.

Political party Previous seats won Congress (INC) 20 BJP 10 Independent (IND) 1 Total 31

Banswara Zilla Parishad Previous Ward-Wise Winners List