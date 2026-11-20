Gold Rate Today: We all know that falling gold prices look very tempting, and many new investors might be thinking of investing during this market dip. Gold rates have taken a surprising turn, which could be a reason to smile for buyers in India.

But the global picture is different. For investors, falling gold prices are a big sign that market sentiment is shifting quickly. The global economy is turning up the heat, and a lot of uncertainty surrounds inflation and the Fed's interest rate policy.

For Indians, the wedding season is now open from today, and buyers are happy because 18K gold is now under ₹1 lakh, and most gifting gold is 18K. Moreover, 22K gold is also falling and has hit its lowest level in 14 months, at ₹11,994.

But let's look at the global economic picture. The global gold market is falling, and investors are worried. The precious metal is losing its winning streak and shine for now. After a small spike around Diwali, gold has followed a downward trajectory.