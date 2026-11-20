Gold Rate Today, November 18: Gold Prices Crash Across India; Is This the Right Time To Invest? Check 1-Year Analysis And 18K, 22K, 24K Rates
Gold prices are witnessing a sharp correction across India, with 22K gold falling to ₹11,994 per gram and MCX futures slipping below ₹1.28 lakh per 10 grams. Explore state-wise gold rates, global market trends and the key reasons behind the sudden decline.
Gold Rate Today: We all know that falling gold prices look very tempting, and many new investors might be thinking of investing during this market dip. Gold rates have taken a surprising turn, which could be a reason to smile for buyers in India.
But the global picture is different. For investors, falling gold prices are a big sign that market sentiment is shifting quickly. The global economy is turning up the heat, and a lot of uncertainty surrounds inflation and the Fed's interest rate policy.
For Indians, the wedding season is now open from today, and buyers are happy because 18K gold is now under ₹1 lakh, and most gifting gold is 18K. Moreover, 22K gold is also falling and has hit its lowest level in 14 months, at ₹11,994.
But let's look at the global economic picture. The global gold market is falling, and investors are worried. The precious metal is losing its winning streak and shine for now. After a small spike around Diwali, gold has followed a downward trajectory.
But what is driving this sudden fall? International COMEX gold futures have plunged nearly 3.7% to around $3,550 per troy ounce, while MCX gold futures have slipped below ₹1.28 lakh per 10 grams.
A stronger US dollar and rising US interest-rate expectations are weighing on gold.
So, is this a golden opportunity for investors, or should buyers wait for prices to fall further? Let's understand the market movement, its causes and what it means for your pocket.
Gold Rate Today In India: State-Wise Prices In All 28 States
The following table provides indicative gold prices across all 28 Indian states and their capital cities on November 20, 2026. Rates are quoted per gram and exclude GST, making charges and other applicable costs.
|
State
|
Capital City
|
18K Gold
|
22K Gold
|
24K Gold
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Amaravati
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Itanagar
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Assam
|
Dispur
|
₹9,802
|
₹11,980
|
₹13,069
|
Bihar
|
Patna
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Goa
|
Panaji
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Gujarat
|
Gandhinagar
|
₹9,806
|
₹11,984
|
₹13,073
|
Haryana
|
Chandigarh
|
₹9,816
|
₹11,994
|
₹13,083
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Shimla
|
₹9,816
|
₹11,994
|
₹13,083
|
Jharkhand
|
Ranchi
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Karnataka
|
Bengaluru
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Kerala
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Bhopal
|
₹9,806
|
₹11,984
|
₹13,073
|
Maharashtra
|
Mumbai
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Manipur
|
Imphal
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Meghalaya
|
Shillong
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Mizoram
|
Aizawl
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Nagaland
|
Kohima
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Odisha
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Punjab
|
Chandigarh
|
₹9,816
|
₹11,994
|
₹13,083
|
Rajasthan
|
Jaipur
|
₹9,816
|
₹11,994
|
₹13,083
|
Sikkim
|
Gangtok
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
|
₹9,804
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Telangana
|
Hyderabad
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Tripura
|
Agartala
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Lucknow
|
₹9,816
|
₹11,994
|
₹13,083
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
₹9,816
|
₹11,994
|
₹13,083
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
|
₹9,801
|
₹11,979
|
₹13,068
MCX Gold Price Today, November 20, 2026
Gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) witnessed another sharp decline on Friday, November 20, as international bullion prices remained under pressure.
MCX Gold Futures – December 4, 2026 Expiry
-
Latest Price: ₹1,27,494 per 10 grams
-
Price Change: Down ₹2,320 (-1.79%)
-
Previous Close: ₹1,29,814
-
Opening Price: ₹1,28,320
-
Day's Low: ₹1,27,192
-
Day's High: ₹1,29,796
-
Average Price: ₹1,28,805
Data as of 7:46 AM IST, November 20, 2026.
-
The decline reflects weakness in international gold prices and changing investor expectations around US monetary policy.
-
MCX futures prices should not be confused with retail jewellery rates, as both follow different pricing and cost structures.
-
MCX gold futures are traded in the commodity market, while retail gold rates are used by jewellers to determine the base price of gold sold to consumers.
Gold Price 1-Year Analysis: Is the Rally Losing Momentum?
As we all know, gold rates have been falling, and this has been the trajectory for a few weeks now. Over the last year, we have seen all the phases of gold. It touched its peak in January, and since then, the roadmap for gold rates has been tricky. It has been tricky not just for buyers but for investors as well. So, before investing in gold as a beginner and getting tempted by such attractive rates, you should know the pattern of the precious metal.
Gold has gained around ₹5,260 per 10 grams over the past year, despite a sharp recent correction. After reaching ₹1,49,390 in October, prices declined further in November, raising questions about whether the rally is losing momentum.
|
Period
|
Delhi 24K Gold Rate (per 10g)
|
Price Movement
|
October 1, 2026
|
₹1,49,390
|
—
|
October 31, 2026
|
₹1,39,030
|
-6.93% in October
|
November 1, 2026
|
₹1,39,030
|
—
|
November 5, 2026
|
₹1,46,170
|
November peak
|
November 19, 2026
|
₹1,33,410
|
Sharp correction
|
November 20, 2026
|
₹1,30,830
|
Latest indicative retail rate
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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