NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy 2026: MCC has released the special stray vacancy round 6 allotment result for NEET UG 2026. Candidates who have applied for the special stray vacancy round can check and download their provisional allotment result through the link on the website.

Candidates need to make sure that they check the provisional allotment, and any discrepancies in the result are to be brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS until 11:30 AM on November 19, 2026, through the “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal. Based on the grievances submitted, the final allotment result will be released.

Once the final allotment result is released, candidates need to report to the allotted college/institute with all the required documents. Students must also log in and download the individual allotment letter when reporting to the colleges for allotment