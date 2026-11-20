NEET UG Counselling 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Round 6 Provisional Allotment Out, Final Result Likely Today
MCC has released the special stray vacancy round 6 provisional allotment result. The final allotment result will likely be released today at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy 2026: MCC has released the special stray vacancy round 6 allotment result for NEET UG 2026. Candidates who have applied for the special stray vacancy round can check and download their provisional allotment result through the link on the website.
Candidates need to make sure that they check the provisional allotment, and any discrepancies in the result are to be brought to the notice of MCC of DGHS until 11:30 AM on November 19, 2026, through the “Candidates Grievances and Query Redressal System” available on the Candidate Login Portal. Based on the grievances submitted, the final allotment result will be released.
Once the final allotment result is released, candidates need to report to the allotted college/institute with all the required documents. Students must also log in and download the individual allotment letter when reporting to the colleges for allotment
NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Provisional Allotment - Click Here
Steps to Download NEET UG Counselling 2026 Provisional Allotment PDF
The NEET UG Counselling 2026 special stray vacancy round 6 provisional allotment result has been released online. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the provisional allotment special stray vacancy round
Step 3: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference
NEET UG 2026 Special Stray Vacancy Final Allotment Result
The Special Stray Vacancy round final stray vacancy allotment result will be available on the official website. Once the final allotment result is announced, students can visit the website and download the allotment PDF. Candidates are then required to log in to download the allotment letter. The allotment letter has to be submitted at the colleges along with the originals and photocopies of other documents. Candidates must report to the allotted colleges only after the final allotment result is released.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.