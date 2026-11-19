OSSC CHSL Notification 2026 OUT for Specialist Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
OSSC CHSL Notification 2026: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has invited online applications for 132 vacancies across five specialist posts. Registration runs from 25 November to 24 December 2026 at ossc.gov.in. Selection involves a Preliminary Exam, a Main Written Exam, and Certificate Verification.
Key Points
- OSSC CHSL 2026 notification released for 132 specialist posts across five categories.
- Online applications for OSSC CHSL 2026 begin on 25 November 2026.
- Last date to register & pay fee is 24 December 2026; final submission by 28 December 2026.
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts 2026. A total of 132 vacancies will be filled across five posts: Caretaker, Weaving Supervisor, Primary Investigator, Technical Assistant and Tax and Fees Collector. The online application will start on 25 November 2026. The last date to register and pay the fee is 24 December 2026. Candidates can apply only on the official website, ossc.gov.in. In this article, we have shared complete details on vacancies, eligibility, age limit, application fee, and selection process.
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts 2026. Here are the key details at a glance.
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Particulars
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Details
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Organisation
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Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), Bhubaneswar
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Exam Name
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Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services 2026
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Advertisement No.
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IIE-21/2026-4273/OSSC (dated 19 November 2026)
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Post Code
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367
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Post Names
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• Caretaker(Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Odisha)
• Weaving Supervisor(Directorate of Textiles, Odisha)
• Primary Investigator(Directorate of Textiles, Odisha)
• Technical Assistant(Directorate of Textiles, Odisha)
• Tax and Fees Collector(Special Drive for ST & SC Category — Directorate of Municipal Administration, H&UD Dept.)
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Total Vacancies
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132(Tax and Fees Collector: 80 | Technical Assistant: 32 | Weaving Supervisor: 15 | Primary Investigator: 03 | Caretaker: 02)
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Pay Scale / Level
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• Level-9(₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400): Caretaker, Weaving Supervisor
• Level-5(₹21,700 – ₹69,100): Primary Investigator
• Level-4(₹19,900 – ₹63,200): Technical Assistant, Tax and Fees Collector (as per ORSP Rules, 2017)
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Educational Qualification
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10+2 (Higher Secondary) or equivalent + Post-specific Diploma / Technical Qualification / Basic Computer Knowledge
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Age Limit(as on 01.01.2026)
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• Primary Investigator: 18 to 42 years
• Technical Assistant: 20 to 42 years
• Caretaker, Weaving Supervisor & Tax and Fees Collector: 21 to 42 years
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Age Relaxation
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5 years for SEBC, SC, ST, and Women candidates; 10 years for PwD candidates
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Application Fee
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₹500 for candidates other than SC, ST, and PwD (refundable upon appearing in the Preliminary Examination); Nil for SC, ST, and PwD candidates
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Application Mode
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Online only (via OSSC Online Portal)
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Online Registration & Fee Payment
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25 November 2026 to 24 December 2026
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Last Date to Submit Final Application
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28 December 2026
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Application Edit Window
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Up to 30 December 2026
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Selection Process
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Stage-I: Preliminary Examination (OMR/CBRE), Stage-II: Main Written Examination (Technical Paper), and Stage-III: Certificate Verification
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Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme
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• Prelims: 150 Marks (Objective MCQs; Qualifying)
• Mains: 200 Marks (Post-specific Technical Paper)
• Negative Marking: 0.25 marks (1/4th) per wrong answer
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Exam Medium
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Bilingual (Odia and English)
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Job Location
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Odisha
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Official Website
OSSC CHSL 2026 Notification PDF
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed advertisement for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts 2026 on its official website. Candidates should read the notification PDF carefully before applying, as it contains all the rules and instructions for the exam. Check the notification PDF below:
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OSSC CHSL 2026 Notification PDF
OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must meet the nationality, language, educational, and age requirements given in the notification before applying. Check the complete OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026 eligibility criteria listed below:
General Eligibility
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Must be a citizen of India
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Must be of good character, sound health and good physique, free from organic defects or bodily infirmity
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If married, must not have more than one living spouse
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Transgender candidates are also eligible to apply
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Must be able to read, write and speak Odia fluently, and must have any one of the following:
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Passed Middle School Examination with Odia as a language subject, OR
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Passed HSC or equivalent with Odia as the medium of examination in a non-language subject, OR
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Passed Odia as a language subject in the final examination of Class VII or above from a recognised school, OR
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Passed a test in Odia of Middle English School standard conducted by the School and Mass Education Department, Govt. of Odisha
Educational Qualification
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Caretaker: 10+2 (Arts/Science/Commerce) or equivalent, and a Diploma in Hospitality/Hotel Management from a recognised institution/university
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Weaving Supervisor: Diploma in Handloom Technology/Textile Technology from IIHT or another recognised institution
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Primary Investigator: +2 with Economics or Statistics as one of the subjects, or an equivalent course
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Technical Assistant: HSC or Matriculation with PMF/Handloom Weaving and Design training in a Govt. organisation. Candidates with a Diploma or other textile course from an institute other than IHWD, Khordha must obtain a certificate from the Head of IHWD, Khordha confirming that the syllabus is covered
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Tax and Fees Collector (Special drive for ST and SC): Higher Secondary or +2 (Arts/Science/Commerce) from CHSE or an equivalent exam from a Govt. recognised institution, with basic computer knowledge
Age Limit (as on 01.01.2026)
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Post Name
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Vacancies
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Minimum Age
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Maximum Age
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Caretaker(State Cadre)
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02
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21 years
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42 years
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Weaving Supervisor(State Cadre)
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15
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21 years
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42 years
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Primary Investigator(State Cadre)
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03
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18 years
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42 years
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Technical Assistant(State Cadre)
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32
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20 years
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42 years
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Tax and Fees Collector(Special Drive for ST & SC)
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80
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21 years
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42 years
Age Relaxation
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5 years for SEBC, SC, ST and all women candidates
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10 years for PwD candidates
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Ex-Servicemen get relaxation equal to the total period of defence service
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PwD candidates in the ST and SC category get a cumulative relaxation of 10 years over and above the normal relaxation for their category
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A candidate falling under more than one category gets only one benefit, whichever is more beneficial
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com