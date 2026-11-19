OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts 2026. A total of 132 vacancies will be filled across five posts: Caretaker, Weaving Supervisor, Primary Investigator, Technical Assistant and Tax and Fees Collector. The online application will start on 25 November 2026. The last date to register and pay the fee is 24 December 2026. Candidates can apply only on the official website, ossc.gov.in. In this article, we have shared complete details on vacancies, eligibility, age limit, application fee, and selection process.

OSSC CHSL Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed notification for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts 2026. Here are the key details at a glance.