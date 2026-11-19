Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board or RSSB has announced the Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 release date through an official notice released on November 19, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) can download their provisional e admit cards from November 26, 2026. The examination will be conducted on December 1, 2 and 3, 2026 in two shifts. Candidates can check and download hall tickets through the official website using their SSO ID. Check their admit card release date, download steps and examination details below.

Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026: Overview

The Rajasthan CET 12th Level examination will be conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board for candidates who want to seek eligibility for various recruitment exams. The board has also released the date for checking the allotted examination district. Candidates can refer to the table below for important details.