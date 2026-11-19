Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 Date Announced, Download Exam Hall Ticket from November 26th
RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is all set to release the Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 on November 26, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their SSO ID or application number and date of birth. The examination would be conducted from December 1 to 3, 2026 in two shifts. Check all details here.
Key Points
- Provisional e-admit cards for Rajasthan CET 12th Level can be downloaded from Nov 26, 2026.
- The examination will be held on December 1, 2, and 3, 2026, in two daily shifts.
- Exam district allocation was released on November 21, 2026, by RSSB.
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board or RSSB has announced the Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 release date through an official notice released on November 19, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Common Eligibility Test (Senior Secondary Level) can download their provisional e admit cards from November 26, 2026. The examination will be conducted on December 1, 2 and 3, 2026 in two shifts. Candidates can check and download hall tickets through the official website using their SSO ID. Check their admit card release date, download steps and examination details below.
Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026: Overview
The Rajasthan CET 12th Level examination will be conducted by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board for candidates who want to seek eligibility for various recruitment exams. The board has also released the date for checking the allotted examination district. Candidates can refer to the table below for important details.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Rajasthan CET 12th Level 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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District Allocation
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November 21, 2026
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Admit Card Date
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November 26, 2026
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Exam Date
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December 1 to 3, 2026
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Exam Mode
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Offline (OMR Based)
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The board will activate the provisional e-admit card download link on November 26, 2026. Candidates can check and access their hall tickets through the recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. They can also download the admit card using their SSO ID. The board will not send provisional admit cards separately to candidates. Check the direct link to download Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2026 below.
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RSSB CET 12Th Level Admit Card 2026 Link
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Click Here (Activated Soon)
Also Check- Rajasthan CET Exam Center List 2026 OUT: Check Senior Secondary District-Wise Exam Centres Here
Steps to Download Rajasthan CET 12th Level Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their provisional hall tickets
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Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage click on the admit card download section.
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Now click on the 'Get Admit Card' option.
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Select the RSSB CET 12th Level examination.
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Enter your application number and date of birth.
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Submit the details and download the admit card.
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Take a printout of the hall ticket for exam day.
RSSB CET 12th Level Exam Date and Shift Timings
As per the official notice the Rajasthan CET 12th Level examination will be conducted over 3 days December 1, 2 and 3, 2026. The examination will be held in two shifts each day. Check the complete examination schedule below.
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Exam Date
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Morning Shift
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Evening Shift
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December 1, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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December 2, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
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December 3, 2026
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10:00 AM to 12:30 PM
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3:00 PM to 5:30 PM
Details Mentioned on Rajasthan CET Admit Card 2026
Candidates can find the following details mentioned on their hall tickets-
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Candidate's name and roll number
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Application number
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Examination date and shift
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Examination centre details
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Candidate's photograph and signature
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Important Exam Day Guidelines
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.