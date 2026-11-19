The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC NET December 2026 exam on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC). This national-level exam will determine the candidates' eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as an Assistant Professor, and admission to the PhD programs across 87 subjects in Indian universities and colleges. Following the previous notification, NTA has issued a revised exam dates notice. The UGC NET December 2026 exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 14, 2026 to December 18, 2026 and on December 21, 2026. Any news regarding the intimation of the city slip will be shared soon on the official website of NTA 21 days before the exam.

NTA UGC NET December 2026 Exam Date Notice

NTA released the UGC NET December 2026 subject-wise schedule on the official website on November 19, 2026. The schedule is released in PDF format on the official website of the NTA. We have also provided the official subject-wise UGC NET December 2026 exam date notice for the candidates below. Candidates are advised to check their subject-wise exam date carefully.