The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the academic session 2026-27 to help students prepare for the upcoming board examinations. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can download subject-wise sample papers to understand the question paper structure, marking distribution, question types and assessment pattern. The CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27 are available for various subjects across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams, including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, History, Political Science, English and other subjects. The sample papers are designed according to the prescribed curriculum and examination framework. Students can use them to practise MCQs, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, case-based questions, competency-based questions and other formats prescribed for individual subjects.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: All Subjects Why Should Students Solve CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27? Solving sample papers before the board examinations can help students evaluate their preparation and become familiar with the examination format. Students should attempt the papers under timed conditions to make their practice more effective. Understand the exam pattern: Sample papers help students familiarise themselves with the question formats, sections and marking distribution.

Practise competency-based questions: Students can prepare for application-based, analytical and case-based questions included in various subjects.

Improve time management: Solving a complete paper within the allotted time helps students practise completing the examination efficiently.

Identify weak areas: Students can assess their performance and revise chapters or concepts that require additional preparation.

Understand answer evaluation: The marking scheme helps students review their answers and understand the key points required for scoring marks.