CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2026-27: Download Subject-Wise Paper and Marking Scheme PDF
CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF released. Download subject-wise sample question papers and marking schemes for Physics, Maths, Chemistry, History, Accountancy and more.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and marking schemes for the academic session 2026-27 to help students prepare for the upcoming board examinations. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027 can download subject-wise sample papers to understand the question paper structure, marking distribution, question types and assessment pattern.
The CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27 are available for various subjects across Science, Commerce and Humanities streams, including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, History, Political Science, English and other subjects.
The sample papers are designed according to the prescribed curriculum and examination framework. Students can use them to practise MCQs, short-answer questions, long-answer questions, case-based questions, competency-based questions and other formats prescribed for individual subjects.
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2026-27: All Subjects
CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2026-27: Subject-Wise Download Links
CBSE has uploaded sample question papers and marking schemes for a wide range of Class 12 subjects for the 2026-27 session. Students can access papers for Science, Commerce, Humanities, languages, electives and other subjects from the official portal.
The following table lists some of the major subjects for which students can download the CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2026-27 PDF and marking scheme.
To download the Class 12th CBSE Sample paper 2026-27 along with their marking schemes, in PDF format for free: CLICK HERE
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CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Bank: Case Study Based
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CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2026-27: What Does the Marking Scheme Include?
The CBSE Class 12 marking scheme provides a reference for evaluating answers and understanding the marks allotted to different questions. Students should download the marking scheme alongside the sample question paper to understand the expected answer format and assessment criteria.
The marking scheme generally helps students understand:
- Marks allotted to each question: It indicates the marks assigned to individual questions and sub-questions.
- Expected answer points: It outlines the key points, steps or concepts expected in answers, particularly in descriptive subjects.
- Step-wise marking: In subjects involving calculations, it can help students understand how marks may be awarded for the working steps.
- Answer-writing approach: It helps students understand how to structure answers according to the requirements of the question.
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Has CBSE Changed the Class 12 Board Exam Pattern for 2026-27?
CBSE has indicated that the sample question papers serve as a broad template for question-paper design, curriculum coverage and classroom assessment, with an emphasis on applying concepts in real-life situations. Reports on the release of the 2026-27 sample papers have also stated that the assessment pattern remains unchanged from the previous session. Students should refer to the sample paper of their individual subject to understand its question format and marking distribution.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Exam Pattern 2027: All Subjects
Why Should Students Solve CBSE Class 12 Sample Papers 2026-27?
Solving sample papers before the board examinations can help students evaluate their preparation and become familiar with the examination format. Students should attempt the papers under timed conditions to make their practice more effective.
- Understand the exam pattern: Sample papers help students familiarise themselves with the question formats, sections and marking distribution.
- Practise competency-based questions: Students can prepare for application-based, analytical and case-based questions included in various subjects.
- Improve time management: Solving a complete paper within the allotted time helps students practise completing the examination efficiently.
- Identify weak areas: Students can assess their performance and revise chapters or concepts that require additional preparation.
- Understand answer evaluation: The marking scheme helps students review their answers and understand the key points required for scoring marks.
Also Read: CBSE Class 12 Previous Year Question Papers
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.