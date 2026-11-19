HP Police Constable Cut Off: The HP Police Constable Cut Off is the minimum marks that one needs to get to pass the written examination and qualify for inclusion in the final merit list in the position of Male and Female Constables of Himachal Pradesh Police Department. This recruiting process is conducted by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the state police, and candidates are required to qualify the physical tests first (PST and PET) before being allowed to appear for the written examination.

The cut off marks vary category wise, gender wise, district wise and based on the number of vacancies available and number of candidates appearing for the test. Analyzing previous year cut offs and minimum passing marks will help candidates to set a target for themselves in the exam preparation. Candidates are required to get at least the minimum passing marks in the written examination to qualify for inclusion in the merit list. Final selection is done on the basis of marks obtained in the written test, height and marks of NCC certificate.