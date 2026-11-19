HP Police Constable 2026 Cutoff: Expected & Previous Year Cut Off, Category & District-Wise Marks, Qualifying Trends
HP Police Constable Cut Off: Candidates appearing for the HP Police Constable job must pass the written exam scoring at least 50% (for General and OBC category) or 40% (for SC/ST) to become eligible for merit selection. According to past experiences, cut-off marks for the written test usually remain between 41 to 45 marks for General Male applicants and 30 to 36 marks for General Female applicants.
HP Police Constable Cut Off: The HP Police Constable Cut Off is the minimum marks that one needs to get to pass the written examination and qualify for inclusion in the final merit list in the position of Male and Female Constables of Himachal Pradesh Police Department. This recruiting process is conducted by Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) and the state police, and candidates are required to qualify the physical tests first (PST and PET) before being allowed to appear for the written examination.
The cut off marks vary category wise, gender wise, district wise and based on the number of vacancies available and number of candidates appearing for the test. Analyzing previous year cut offs and minimum passing marks will help candidates to set a target for themselves in the exam preparation. Candidates are required to get at least the minimum passing marks in the written examination to qualify for inclusion in the merit list. Final selection is done on the basis of marks obtained in the written test, height and marks of NCC certificate.
HP Police Constable Cut Off: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the HP Police Constable Cut Off:
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Feature
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Details
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Exam Name
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Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment
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Conducting Body
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Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC)
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Total Vacancies (2026)
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734 Posts (491 Male and 243 Female)
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Updated Written Exam Pattern
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90 Marks (90 Objective Questions)
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Exam Duration
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120 minutes (2 Hours)
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Minimum Qualifying Marks
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General/OBC: 50% | SC/ST: 40%
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Selection Process
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Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, Document Verification, Medical Test
HP Police Constable Cut Off: Vacancy for 2026
Police Constable for HP 2026 Recruitment Process has 734 Vacancies in Total- 491 Male and 243 Female. Category-wise vacancy details are as follows: UR (140 Male & 60 Female), SC (68 & 28), ST (13 & 5), OBC (54 & 24), EWS (48 & 20), and Sub-Categories (168 & 106).
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Category
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Vacancy for Male Constable
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Vacancy for Female Constable
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UR (General)
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140
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60
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SC
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68
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28
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ST
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13
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5
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OBC
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54
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24
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EWS
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48
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20
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Sub-Categories (WFF, Home Guards, BPL, etc.)
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168
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106
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Total
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491
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243
HP Police Constable Cut Off: Official Previous Year District-Wise Cutoffs
The given table has the HP Police Constable Cut Off: Official Previous Year District-Wise Cutoffs:
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District
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General (UR)
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OBC
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SC
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ST
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Sirmaur
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45
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43
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32
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32
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Chamba
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43
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43
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32
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32
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Kullu
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41
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41
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34
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34
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Kinnaur
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41
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40
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34
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32
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Una
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Nil (No Vacancy)
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Nil (No Vacancy)
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32
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32
HP Police Constable Cut Off: Expected Cutoff Range for 2026 (Out of 90 Marks)
The passing marks for HP Police Constable exam in 2026 (Total marks – 90) are 45 for General/OBC/EWS category and 36 for SC/ST category. The expected safe score ranges will be 46-52 (Males) & 45-48 (Females) for General/OBC/EWS and 39-44 (Males) & 36-40 (Females) for SC/ST category.
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Category
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Strict Minimum Passing Score
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Expected Safe Range (Male)
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Expected Safe Range (Female)
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General (UR)
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45 Marks
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48 - 52 Marks
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45 - 48 Marks
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OBC
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45 Marks
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47 - 51 Marks
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45 - 47 Marks
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EWS
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45 Marks
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46 - 49 Marks
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45 - 47 Marks
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SC
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36 Marks
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40 - 44 Marks
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37 - 40 Marks
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ST
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36 Marks
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39 - 43 Marks
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36 - 39 Marks
Factors Affecting The Cut Off
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Total Number of Seats Available: Decreasing number of Constable vacancies in various categories and areas results in higher competition among aspirants, hence raising the qualifying marks cut-off.
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Number of Applicants: Increasing numbers of applicants who qualify physical efficiency tests will make the competition among applicants tougher, making cut-off marks very high.
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Difficulty Level of Written Examination: Questions in the written examination that are difficult make average marks of the applicant fall, resulting in cut-offs, while easy papers make the cut-offs high.
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Category Wise Reservations: Having a different merit list based on General, OBC, EWS, SC, and ST category makes cut-offs vary depending on reservation seats.
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Marks in Physical and Evaluation Tests: Other marks from height measurement of the candidate and NCC certificates will be added to marks from written tests to determine cut-offs.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.