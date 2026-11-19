International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19 to recognise the contributions of men and boys to society, families and communities. The day also highlights important issues related to men's health, emotional well-being, positive role models and gender equality.

On this occasion, people share International Men's Day wishes, inspiring quotes, heartfelt messages and greetings with their fathers, brothers, husbands, friends, colleagues and other important men in their lives.

Whether you want to thank your father for his sacrifices, appreciate your brother's support or encourage a friend to follow his dreams, a thoughtful message can make this day special.

If you are looking for the best International Men's Day wishes, here is a collection of more than 50 wishes, messages and quotes that you can share on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms.