NEET MDS Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the stray vacancy round seat allotment for NEET MDS 2026 today, November 19, 2026. Candidates participating in the stray vacancy round can check the allotment result through the link provided.

Once released, candidates can click on the stray vacancy round allotment result to download the PDF. The PDF will contain the details of the students allotted seats and the course and college allotted. Students allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to the allotted colleges from November 20 to 28, 2026. Candidates reporting to the colleges must make sure they carry all relevant documents with them for the final admission process.

NEET MDS Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can alo download the stray vacancy allotment result through the link given below.