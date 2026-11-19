NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment Result Today, Download at mcc.nic.in
MCC will be releasing the stray vacancy round allotment result today, November 19, 2026. Candidates can check the allotment result and download the allotment letter through the login on the official website.
NEET MDS Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the stray vacancy round seat allotment for NEET MDS 2026 today, November 19, 2026. Candidates participating in the stray vacancy round can check the allotment result through the link provided.
Once released, candidates can click on the stray vacancy round allotment result to download the PDF. The PDF will contain the details of the students allotted seats and the course and college allotted. Students allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to the allotted colleges from November 20 to 28, 2026. Candidates reporting to the colleges must make sure they carry all relevant documents with them for the final admission process.
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates can alo download the stray vacancy allotment result through the link given below.
NEET MDS Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment - Click Here
How to Download NEET MDS 2027 Stray Vacancy Round Allotment
The NEET MDS 2026 stray vacancy round allotment result will be available on the official website soon. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET Counselling
Step 2: Click on MDS
Step 3: Click on the stray vacancy round allotment
Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Candidates allotted seats in the stray vacancy round are required to download the individual allotment letter through the candidate login. Students are also advised to carry all relevant documents with them when reporting to the colleges for admissions.
NEET MDS 2026 Counselling: Documents Required
Candidates reporting to the colleges for admissions need to keep the following documents ready with them
- NEET MDS Admit Card
- NEET MDS Score Card
- Provisional Allotment Letter
- Counselling Registration Slip & Fee Payment Receipt
- BDS Qualification
- Dental Council Registration
- Class 10 and 12 mark sheets/passing certificates for date-of-birth and qualification check
- Category certificates
- Medical fitness certificates
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.