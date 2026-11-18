The Madhya Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has approved the removal of the 25-year-old two-child restriction for government employment. The decision is expected to provide relief to thousands of serving government employees and candidates preparing for competitive examinations who were previously affected by the rule. The decision was approved during a special Cabinet meeting held at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district on November 18, 2026. The Cabinet cleared amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (General Conditions of Service) Rules, 1961, removing the provision that disqualified candidates with more than two children from government jobs. Under the earlier provision, candidates who had more than two living children, with the third child born on or after January 26, 2001, were considered ineligible for government employment in the state.

What Changes After the Government's Decision? The amendment will open government employment opportunities for candidates with three or more children. They will no longer be disqualified from recruitment solely because of the number of children they have. The government has also decided to amend the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965, under which having more than two children was treated as misconduct for serving government employees. Consequently, employees facing departmental inquiries or disciplinary proceedings exclusively because they have more than two children will receive relief. Such pending proceedings will be discontinued. According to reports, approximately 8,000 to 10,000 cases related to the restriction are pending across various government departments. The school education, higher education, health and medical education departments account for a significant number of these cases.

More than 30,000 teachers in the school education department are also expected to benefit from the policy change. What Is the One Important Condition? While the decision provides relief to serving employees and government job aspirants, the government has retained an important condition. Employees against whom disciplinary action was already completed and a final order was issued under the previous rules will not receive automatic relief. Similarly, those who were previously dismissed from service because of the two-child restriction will not automatically be reinstated. The relaxation will primarily benefit employees whose departmental inquiries or disciplinary proceedings are still pending. Why Was the Two-Child Rule Introduced? The restriction was introduced in 2001 during the tenure of former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh as part of the state's population-control measures. It remained applicable for nearly 25 years.