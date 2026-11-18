AIBE 22 Passing Marks 2026: Passing the All India BAR Exam is a crucial requirement for aspiring law practitioners to gain admission in the courtroom and practice law in India. The All India Bar Alg Exam-therefore, serves as a qualifying exam rather than just a competition for the candidates. Thus, there is no need to secure a top rank as long as candidates are able to fulfill the passing score determined by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The candidates that are aware of the passing scores beforehand are likely to be more prepared for the open book manner of test. Check| AILET Cutoff and Seat Matrix 2026: Check, Exam Pattern, Important Dates, & Previous Year Trends Here AIBE 22 Expected Cutoff Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Expected Valid Marks Expected Passing Marks General / OBC 45% 100 45 SC / ST / PwD 40% 100 40

AIBE 21 Cutoff Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Valid Total Marks Final Passing Marks (After Moderation) General / OBC 45% 100 42 SC / ST / PwD 40% 100 37 Note: The BCI did not withdraw any questions from the 100-mark paper, but the evaluation committee unanimously chose to moderate the results by reducing the passing requirement by 3 marks across all categories. AIBE 20 Cutoff Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Valid Total Marks Final Passing Marks General / OBC 45% 95 43 SC / ST / PwD 40% 95 38 Note: The BCI withdrew 5 flawed questions from the exam, evaluating the final score out of 95. The General passing mark was calculated as 45% of 95 (42.75) and rounded up to 43. Official AIBE 19 Cutoff Category Minimum Qualifying Percentage Valid Total Marks Final Passing Marks General / OBC 45% 93 42 SC / ST / PwD 40% 93 37