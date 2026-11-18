AIBE 22 Passing Marks 2026: Check Category-Wise Qualifying Marks, and Previous Year Trends
The All India Bar Exam (AIBE) 22 passing marks for 2026 will be helpful for aspiring lawyers to practice law in India, serving as a qualifying exam rather than a competition. Candidates must check the category-wise minimum qualifying percentages set by the Bar Council of India, with previous year trends shared below.
AIBE 22 Passing Marks 2026: Passing the All India BAR Exam is a crucial requirement for aspiring law practitioners to gain admission in the courtroom and practice law in India. The All India Bar Alg Exam-therefore, serves as a qualifying exam rather than just a competition for the candidates. Thus, there is no need to secure a top rank as long as candidates are able to fulfill the passing score determined by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The candidates that are aware of the passing scores beforehand are likely to be more prepared for the open book manner of test.
Check| AILET Cutoff and Seat Matrix 2026: Check, Exam Pattern, Important Dates, & Previous Year Trends Here
AIBE 22 Expected Cutoff
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Expected Valid Marks
|
Expected Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
100
|
45
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
100
|
40
AIBE 21 Cutoff
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks (After Moderation)
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
100
|
42
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
100
|
37
Note: The BCI did not withdraw any questions from the 100-mark paper, but the evaluation committee unanimously chose to moderate the results by reducing the passing requirement by 3 marks across all categories.
AIBE 20 Cutoff
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
95
|
43
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
95
|
38
Note: The BCI withdrew 5 flawed questions from the exam, evaluating the final score out of 95. The General passing mark was calculated as 45% of 95 (42.75) and rounded up to 43.
Official AIBE 19 Cutoff
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
93
|
42
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
93
|
37
Note: 7 disputed questions were deleted from the final answer key following the objection window, bringing the total evaluated marks down to 93.
AIBE 18 Cutoff
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
45%
|
93
|
42
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
40%
|
93
|
37
Note: 7 questions were withdrawn. This was also the first session where the BCI officially raised the baseline passing criteria to 45% for General/OBC and 40% for SC/ST.
AIBE 17 Cutoff
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Percentage
|
Valid Total Marks
|
Final Passing Marks
|
General / OBC
|
40%
|
98
|
39
|
SC / ST / PwD
|
35%
|
98
|
34
Note: 2 questions were withdrawn. This was the final exam session administered under the older, lower passing percentage requirements (40% and 35%)
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.