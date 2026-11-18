Chhattisgarh Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Subject-Wise Exam Dates Released, Check Full Schedule
CGBSE has released the Chhattisgarh Board Exam Timetable 2027 for Classes 10 and 12. Class 10 exams will be held from March 13 to April 5, while Class 12 exams will take place from March 12 to April 8. Check the complete subject-wise schedule and exam timings.
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. As per the announced schedule, the Class 10 examinations will begin on March 13 and continue until April 5, 2027. The Class 12 examinations will start earlier, on March 12, and conclude on April 8, 2027.
The board has released separate subject-wise examination schedules for both classes. The examinations will be conducted in a single morning shift. Students can check their subject-wise exam dates, timings and other important instructions through the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in.
The answer-writing duration will be three hours. Students must follow the reporting and entry instructions mentioned on their admit cards.
CGBSE Class 10 Timetable 2027
The Class 10 board examinations will begin with third-language papers on March 13. English will be conducted on March 16, followed by Social Science on March 18 and Science on March 20.
The complete subject-wise schedule is given below;
|
Date
|
Subject and Code
|
March 13, 2027
|
Third Language: Sanskrit (090), Marathi (071), Urdu (072), Punjabi (073), Sindhi (074), Bengali (075), Gujarati (076), Telugu (077), Tamil (078), Malayalam (079), Kannada (081), Odia (082)
|
March 16, 2027
|
Second Language: English (080)
|
March 18, 2027
|
Social Science (300)
|
March 20, 2027
|
Science (200)
|
March 25, 2027
|
First Language: Hindi (070)
|
March 30, 2027
|
Mathematics (100)
|
April 1, 2027
|
Vocational Subjects (901–915)
|
April 5, 2027
|
Music (161) for visually impaired students; Drawing and Painting (162) for hearing and speech-impaired students
CGBSE Class 12 Timetable 2027
The Class 12 examinations will begin with Hindi on March 12, 2027. Students will appear for different subjects, including Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy, Biology, Mathematics and English, on separate dates.
Check the complete examination schedule below.
|
Date
|
Subject and Code
|
March 12, 2027
|
Hindi (010/810)
|
March 15, 2027
|
Political Science (103), Chemistry (202), Accountancy (301), Crop Production and Horticulture (420), Still Life and Designing (520), Physiology and First Aid (620)
|
March 17, 2027
|
Sanskrit (030/830)
|
March 19, 2027
|
Biology (203/803), Economics (303), Animal Husbandry, Dairy Technology, Fisheries and Poultry (430), History of Indian Art (530), Elements of Science (631)
|
March 24, 2027
|
Sociology (104)
|
March 29, 2027
|
Mathematics (204/804), Computer Application (151), Indian Music (161), Painting (162), Dance (163), Steno Typing (164), Agriculture (165), Home Science (168), Commercial Mathematics (169/869), Fundamentals of Industrial Organisation (332)
|
March 31, 2027
|
English (020/820)
|
April 3, 2027
|
History (101), Business Studies (302), Elements of Science and Mathematics for Agriculture (410), Drawing and Painting (510), Food and Nutrition (610)
|
April 5, 2027
|
Geography (102), Physics (201)
|
April 6, 2027
|
Retail Marketing Management (951), Information Technology (952), Automobile Service Technician (953), Health Care (954), Agriculture (955), Media and Entertainment (956), Telecommunication (957), Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (958), Beauty and Wellness (959), Electronics and Hardware (960)
|
April 7, 2027
|
Marathi (031/831), Urdu (032/832), Punjabi (033/833), Sindhi (034/834), Bengali (035/835), Gujarati (036/836), Telugu (037/837), Tamil (038/838), Malayalam (039/839), Kannada (041/841), Odia (042/842)
|
April 8, 2027
|
Psychology (105)
CGBSE Board Exam 2027: Exam Timings and Instructions
The Chhattisgarh Board examinations will be conducted from 9:15 AM to 12:15 PM. As per the reported examination instructions:
- Students must be seated at their examination centres by 8 AM.
- Answer sheets will be distributed at 9:05 AM.
- Question papers will be distributed at 9:10 AM.
- Answer writing will begin at 9:15 AM and continue until 12:15 PM.
Students should check their admit cards for examination centre details and other instructions.
Practical Examination Instructions
CGBSE has also issued instructions regarding practical and project examinations for private (Swadhyayi) candidates. These examinations will be conducted at their respective examination centres and may also take place on holidays, if required.
Candidates should remain in contact with their respective examination centre superintendents for information about practical examination dates and timings.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.