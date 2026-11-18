The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. As per the announced schedule, the Class 10 examinations will begin on March 13 and continue until April 5, 2027. The Class 12 examinations will start earlier, on March 12, and conclude on April 8, 2027.

The board has released separate subject-wise examination schedules for both classes. The examinations will be conducted in a single morning shift. Students can check their subject-wise exam dates, timings and other important instructions through the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in⁠.

The answer-writing duration will be three hours. Students must follow the reporting and entry instructions mentioned on their admit cards.

CGBSE Class 10 Timetable 2027

The Class 10 board examinations will begin with third-language papers on March 13. English will be conducted on March 16, followed by Social Science on March 18 and Science on March 20.