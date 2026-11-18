The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the TS Intermediate Time Table 2027 soon for first-year and second-year students. The timetable will cover Class 11 and Class 12 students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027. Around 9 lakh students are expected to appear for both the exams.

Once released, students will be able to check and download the timetable PDF from the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

TS Inter Exam 2027: Expected Exam Dates

According to media reports, the board is considering February 24, 2027, as the proposed starting date for the theory examinations. The exams are expected to continue until the second week of March.

The practical examinations for first-year and second-year students are expected to take place in January-February 2027.