TS Inter Time Table 2027: When Will TGBIE Release Class 11, 12 Exam Schedule? Check Expected Date
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the TS Inter Time Table 2027 soon for Class 11 and 12 students. Check the expected examination dates, timetable release details and steps to download the date sheet.
The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) is expected to release the TS Intermediate Time Table 2027 soon for first-year and second-year students. The timetable will cover Class 11 and Class 12 students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) March 2027. Around 9 lakh students are expected to appear for both the exams.
Once released, students will be able to check and download the timetable PDF from the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
TS Inter Exam 2027: Expected Exam Dates
According to media reports, the board is considering February 24, 2027, as the proposed starting date for the theory examinations. The exams are expected to continue until the second week of March.
The practical examinations for first-year and second-year students are expected to take place in January-February 2027.
TS Inter Time Table: Previous Years’ Release Dates
TGBIE has generally released the Intermediate examination timetable between October and December. In the previous three examination cycles, the board announced the schedule on different dates, with the 2026 timetable being released earlier than in the preceding years.
The release dates for the previous three examination cycles are as follows:
|
Exam year
|
Timetable release date
|
Exam commencement
|
2026
|
October 31, 2025
|
February 25, 2026
|
2025
|
December 17, 2024
|
March 5, 2025
|
2024
|
December 28, 2023
|
February 28, 2024
Based on this trend, TGBIE may release the TS Intermediate Time Table 2027 in November or December 2026. However, the board has not confirmed an official release date. The 2026 timetable was announced on October 31, 2025, indicating that the board may also release the upcoming schedule earlier than the December timeline followed in the previous two years.
Where And How To Download TS Intermediate Time Table 2027?
Once released, students can follow these steps to download the examination schedule:
- Visit the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
- Open the News and Announcements section.
- Look for the TS Inter IPE March 2027 timetable link.
- Click on the link to open the date sheet.
- Download the PDF and check the subject-wise examination dates.
The timetable will contain the examination dates, subject names and paper timings for both first-year and second-year students.
Students should regularly check the official website for the latest announcement and avoid relying on tentative examination dates until TGBIE publishes the final schedule.
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Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.