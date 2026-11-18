MAH MBA CET 2027 Syllabus Released: Check Section-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme
Maharashtra CET 2027 syllabus, marking scheme has been released. Students preparing for the upcoming entrance exams can refer to the exam patter and syllabus for the CET of their choice.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell recently announced the tentative schedule for MHT CET 2027 examinations. Candidates appearing for the exams for admissions to the 2027-28 academic year can visit the official website to check the schedule.
To help candidates prepare for the entrance examinations, CET cell has now released the syllabus for the MHT CET 2027 exam. The syllabus details have been released for all the CET examinations. Candidates are required to check the syllabus for individual CET examinations when preparing.
Official Notification - Click Here
First Year of Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy Degree Courses, B.Planning and First Year of Master of Engineering and Technology(Integrated), Pharm.D PG Degree course
The CET consist of 3 question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and each paper will be of 100 marks.
|
Paper
|
Subject
|
No. of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based on Std. XI
|
No. of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based on Std. XII
|
Mark(s) Per Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration in Minutes
|
Paper I
|
Mathematics
|
10
|
40
|
2
|
100
|
90
|
Paper II
|
Physics
|
10
|
40
|
1
|
100
|
90
|
Paper II
|
Chemistry
|
10
|
40
|
1
|
100
|
90
|
Paper III
|
Biology
|
20
|
80
|
1
|
100
|
90
MHT CET 2027 Exam Pattern First Year of MBA/MMS/PGDM/PGCM
Check the section-wise details for the CET examination here
|
Sr. No.
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Mark per Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Total Marks
|
1
|
Logical Reasoning
|
60
|
1
|
60
|
150
|
2
|
Abstract Reasoning
|
10
|
1
|
10
|
150
|
3
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
40
|
1
|
40
|
150
|
4
|
Verbal Ability / Reading Comprehension
|
40
|
1
|
40
|
150
The test will comprise multiple-choice objective-type questions (Five Options). It must also be noted that there will be no negative marking System for this test.
CET Syllabus and its Marking Scheme for Master of Computer Applications MAH-MCA-CET 2027
|
Section
|
No of Questions
|
Marks per Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Total Marks
|
Mathematics & Statistics
|
30
|
2
|
60
|
200
|
Logical / Abstract Reasoning
|
30
|
2
|
60
|
200
|
English comprehension and verbal ability
|
20
|
2
|
40
|
200
|
Computer Concepts
|
20
|
2
|
40
|
200
Master of Hotel Management and Catering Technology
The CET exam for hotel management will comprise multiple-choice objective-type questions (Four Options). Check exam pattern below
|
Sr. No.
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Mark per Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Total Marks
|
1
|
Food and Beverage Operation: Food and Beverage Service Operations, related terminology, Inventory control, Food & Beverage equipment and infrastructure & Food and Beverage Operation Management.
|
10
|
02
|
20
|
100
|
2
|
Food Production: Food Production operations, Indian & International cuisines and related terminology, Bakery and Confectionary, Hygiene and Safety standards, Kitchen equipment and Infrastructure & Food Production Management.
|
10
|
02
|
20
|
100
|
3
|
Rooms division: Housekeeping and front office operations and related terminology, -Planning & designing of hospitality organisations, Laundry operations and procedures & Rooms division Management
|
10
|
02
|
20
|
100
|
4
|
English: Word meaning, comprehension, autonyms and synonyms, idioms and phrases, word spellings
|
10
|
02
|
20
|
100
|
5
|
Hospitality & Tourism Industry: Types of tourism, hotel and restaurant brands and segments, Airlines, hospitality terms, hospitality related organizations and regulatory bodies, Global trends & Hospitality & Tourism Management. Use of Technology in hotels.
|
10
|
02
|
20
|
100
Exam Pattern for Bachelor of Design MAH-B Design CET 2027
MAHB Design CET is divided into 3 main parts with total duration of 2 Hours 45 Minutes with 2 breaks of 15 and 30 Minutes
- PART A is sketching skill based & problem-solving ability, for duration of 45 minutes.
- PART B is sketching skill based & problem-solving ability, for duration of 60 minutes.
- PART C is MCQ based questions, for duration of 60 minutes
|
Parts
|
Paper type
|
Expected contents
|
Number of Questions
|
Duration
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Visualization and illustration ability
|
Test will comprise of sketching, illustration using pencils, colour pencils, ink pens.
|
1
|
45 minutes
|
40
|
Break
|
15 Minutes break
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Part B
|
Design thinking & Problem Solving
|
Test will comprise of sketching the Product/idea using pencils and any suitable colouring/rendering medium colour pencils, markers, sketch pens, pens.
|
1
|
60 Minutes
|
60
|
Break
|
30 minutes break
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Part C
|
General Knowledge - MCQ type
|
Test will comprise of multiple-choice objective type questions, Numerical answer type questions.
|
60
|
60 Minutes
|
100
|
TOTAL
|
-
|
-
|
62
|
2 hours & 45 minutes
|
200
МАН-ВНMCT/BCA/BBA/BMS/BBM/MBA-MCA(Int) CET 2027
The test will comprise of multiple choice objective type questions (Four Options) with 100 Questions based on Reasoning (Verbal as well as Arithmetic), English Language & General Awareness including questions on culture, current national, international affairs, trade & commerce, sports, scientific inventions and discoveries, Computer Basics etc.
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Mark/s per Question
|
Maximum Marks
|
Total Marks
|
English Language: Reading Comprehension will include passages with questions based on their contents, grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, comprehension of passages etc. choice of appropriate words, phrases, expressions and similar language skills etc.
|
30
|
1
|
30
|
100
|
Reasoning (Verbal and Arithmetic): This shall include the questions to measure how quickly and logically you can think. This section will cover logical situations and questions based on the facts given in the passage. This test shall check the problem solving capability of the candidate.
|
30
|
1
|
30
|
100
|
General Knowledge & Awareness: Including questions on current national & international affairs, culture, trade & commerce, sports, scientific inventions and discoveries, etc.
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
100
|
Computer Basics: Organization of a computer, Central Processing Unit (CPU), Structure of instructions in CPU, input/output devices, computer memory, memory organization, back-up devices, System software and Application Software, Basics of Internet
|
20
|
1
|
20
|
100
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.