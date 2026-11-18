Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell recently announced the tentative schedule for MHT CET 2027 examinations. Candidates appearing for the exams for admissions to the 2027-28 academic year can visit the official website to check the schedule.

To help candidates prepare for the entrance examinations, CET cell has now released the syllabus for the MHT CET 2027 exam. The syllabus details have been released for all the CET examinations. Candidates are required to check the syllabus for individual CET examinations when preparing.

Official Notification - Click Here

First Year of Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy Degree Courses, B.Planning and First Year of Master of Engineering and Technology(Integrated), Pharm.D PG Degree course

The CET consist of 3 question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and each paper will be of 100 marks.