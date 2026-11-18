UP Government Holidays 2027: The Uttar Pradesh government has just made it easier for you to plan your trips and long weekends! It has released its 2027 holiday calendar on November 17, 2026, bringing plenty of dates for government employees to mark on their calendars.

Issued by Principal Secretary S.B.S. Rangarao, the notification lists 26 public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, along with 27 restricted holidays. October 15 will be an additional public holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.

The calendar also covers bank holidays and local holiday provisions. From major festivals to important commemorative occasions.

Lets have a look at month-wise complete UP Government Holiday List 2027

UP Government Holiday List 2027: January

January 2027 brings public holidays for Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, along with restricted holidays for New Year's Day and other important religious and commemorative occasions.