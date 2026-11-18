UP Government Holidays 2027: Uttar Pradesh Releases Holiday Calendar; Check Full List of Public and Restricted Holidays
Planning your holidays and long weekends in 2027? Uttar Pradesh has released its official holiday calendar, featuring 26 public holidays, 27 restricted holidays and an additional holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. Check the complete month-wise list.
UP Government Holidays 2027: The Uttar Pradesh government has just made it easier for you to plan your trips and long weekends! It has released its 2027 holiday calendar on November 17, 2026, bringing plenty of dates for government employees to mark on their calendars.
Issued by Principal Secretary S.B.S. Rangarao, the notification lists 26 public holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, along with 27 restricted holidays. October 15 will be an additional public holiday for Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti.
The calendar also covers bank holidays and local holiday provisions. From major festivals to important commemorative occasions.
Lets have a look at month-wise complete UP Government Holiday List 2027
UP Government Holiday List 2027: January
January 2027 brings public holidays for Makar Sankranti and Republic Day, along with restricted holidays for New Year's Day and other important religious and commemorative occasions.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
January 1
|
Friday
|
New Year's Day
|
Restricted
|
January 14
|
Thursday
|
Makar Sankranti
|
Public
|
January 24
|
Sunday
|
Shab-e-Barat and Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Jayanti
|
Restricted
|
January 26
|
Tuesday
|
Republic Day
|
Public
UP Government Holiday List 2027: February
February has two important occasions in the Uttar Pradesh holiday calendar. Government employees can observe restricted holidays for Basant Panchami and a public holiday for Sant Ravidas Jayanti.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
February 11
|
Thursday
|
Basant Panchami
|
Restricted
|
February 20
|
Saturday
|
Sant Ravidas Jayanti
|
Public
UP Government Holiday List 2027: March
March is among the more holiday-filled months of 2027, with occasions including Maha Shivratri, Eid-ul-Fitr, Holi and Good Friday. Several Easter-related restricted holidays also feature.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
March 5
|
Friday
|
Jumat-ul-Vida
|
Restricted
|
March 6
|
Saturday
|
Maha Shivratri
|
Public
|
March 10
|
Wednesday
|
Eid-ul-Fitr
|
Public
|
March 11
|
Thursday
|
Eid-ul-Fitr
|
Restricted
|
March 22
|
Monday
|
Holika Dahan
|
Public
|
March 23
|
Tuesday
|
Holi
|
Public
|
March 24
|
Wednesday
|
Holi
|
Restricted
|
March 26
|
Friday
|
Good Friday
|
Public
|
March 27
|
Saturday
|
Easter Saturday
|
Restricted
|
March 29
|
Monday
|
Easter Monday
|
Restricted
UP Government Holiday List 2027: April
April features public holidays for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. Employees can also observe restricted holidays for Cheti Chand and other important birth anniversaries.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
April 5
|
Monday
|
Maharishi Kashyap and Maharaja Nishad Raj Guhya Jayanti
|
Restricted
|
April 7
|
Wednesday
|
Cheti Chand
|
Restricted
|
April 14
|
Wednesday
|
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti
|
Public
|
April 15
|
Thursday
|
Ram Navami
|
Public
|
April 17
|
Saturday
|
Chandra Shekhar Jayanti
|
Restricted
|
April 19
|
Monday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
Public
UP Government Holiday List 2027: May
May brings public holidays for Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) and Buddha Purnima. The calendar also includes restricted holidays for Parshuram Jayanti and Maharana Pratap Jayanti.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
May 8
|
Saturday
|
Parshuram Jayanti
|
Restricted
|
May 9
|
Sunday
|
Lok Nayak Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|
Restricted
|
May 17
|
Monday
|
Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
|
Public
|
May 18
|
Tuesday
|
Eid-ul-Zuha (Bakrid)
|
Restricted
|
May 20
|
Thursday
|
Buddha Purnima
|
Public
UP Government Holiday List 2027: June
June features holidays associated with Muharram. The Uttar Pradesh government has listed June 15 as a restricted holiday and June 16 as a public holiday for the occasion.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
June 15
|
Tuesday
|
Muharram
|
Restricted
|
June 16
|
Wednesday
|
Muharram
|
Public
UP Government Holiday List 2027: July
July has a restricted holiday for Hartalika Teej. Although the month has a relatively shorter holiday list, employees can mark this important religious occasion on their calendars.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
July 25
|
Sunday
|
Hartalika Teej
|
Restricted
UP Government Holiday List 2027: August
August brings several major celebrations, including Independence Day, Eid-e-Milad, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami. These occasions make it one of the important months in the holiday calendar.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
August 15
|
Sunday
|
Independence Day and Eid-e-Milad
|
Public
|
August 17
|
Tuesday
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
Public
|
August 24
|
Tuesday
|
Janmashtami
|
Public
UP Government Holiday List 2027: September
September has three restricted holidays for Anant Chaturdashi, Vishwakarma Puja and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. These occasions add important religious and cultural dates to the month's holiday calendar.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
September 14
|
Tuesday
|
Anant Chaturdashi
|
Restricted
|
September 17
|
Friday
|
Vishwakarma Puja
|
Restricted
|
September 30
|
Thursday
|
Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti
|
Restricted
UP Government Holiday List 2027: October
October is among the biggest holiday months of 2027, featuring Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj, alongside an additional public holiday.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
October 2
|
Saturday
|
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|
Public
|
October 7
|
Thursday
|
Dussehra (Maha Ashtami)
|
Restricted
|
October 8
|
Friday
|
Dussehra (Maha Navami)
|
Public
|
October 9
|
Saturday
|
Vijayadashami
|
Public
|
October 15
|
Friday
|
Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
|
Additional Public Holiday
|
October 28
|
Thursday
|
Narak Chaturdashi
|
Restricted
|
October 29
|
Friday
|
Diwali
|
Public
|
October 30
|
Saturday
|
Govardhan Puja
|
Public
|
October 31
|
Sunday
|
Bhai Dooj and Chitragupta Jayanti
|
Public
|
October 31
|
Sunday
|
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Acharya Narendra Dev Jayanti
|
Restricted
UP Government Holiday List 2027: November
November features Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima and Chhath Puja. The restricted holiday calendar also recognises Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day on November 16.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
November 4
|
Thursday
|
Chhath Puja
|
Restricted
|
November 14
|
Sunday
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima
|
Public
|
November 16
|
Tuesday
|
Veerangana Uda Devi Martyrdom Day
|
Restricted
UP Government Holiday List 2027: December
December concludes the year with holidays for Christmas and Hazrat Ali's Birthday. The calendar also includes restricted holidays for Christmas Eve, Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayanti and the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Festival/Occasion
|
Holiday Type
|
December 5
|
Sunday
|
Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmeri Garib Nawaz
|
Restricted
|
December 12
|
Sunday
|
Hazrat Ali's Birthday
|
Public
|
December 23
|
Thursday
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayanti
|
Restricted
|
December 24
|
Friday
|
Christmas Eve
|
Restricted
|
December 25
|
Saturday
|
Christmas
|
Public
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