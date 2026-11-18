SBI Clerk Prelims Cut off 2026 (Updated): Check Category and State Wise Cutoff, Previous Year Trends
SBI Clerk Prelims cutoff 2026 will be released anytime soon along with the results. The authorities will release the cutoffs for different categories and states based on the number of vacancies for Junior Associates. Read the article below to know the expected cutoff, previous year trends for states and categories.
SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026: SBI Clerk Prelims exam 2026 was conducted on September 26 and September 27, 2026. The exam was conducted for a total of 9,766 regular vacancies for Junior Associates across the country. The SBI Clerk Prelims result 2026 is expected to be released anytime soon. The cutoff for the SBI Clerk exam will be released along with the declaration of results.
Candidates who match the cutoff criteria will be eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2026. The cutoff varies every year and is influenced by many factors such as number of vacancies, number of candidates, category, difficulty level, etc. Read the article below to know the updated SBI Clerk Prelims cutoff 2026, for states and categories and previous year trends.
SBI Clerk 2026 Prelims Cutoff
heck the table below to know the state-wise and category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims cutoff 2026 (expected):
|
State / UT
|
General / UR
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
SC
|
ST
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
65 to 73
|
63 to 71
|
64 to 72
|
55 to 63
|
51 to 59
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
56 to 64
|
54 to 62
|
55 to 63
|
46 to 54
|
42 to 50
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
64 to 72
|
62 to 70
|
63 to 71
|
54 to 62
|
50 to 58
|
Assam
|
73 to 81
|
71 to 79
|
72 to 80
|
63 to 71
|
59 to 67
|
Bihar
|
69 to 77
|
67 to 75
|
68 to 76
|
59 to 67
|
55 to 63
|
Chandigarh
|
63 to 68
|
61 to 66
|
62 to 67
|
53 to 58
|
49 to 54
|
Chhattisgarh
|
69 to 77
|
67 to 75
|
68 to 76
|
59 to 67
|
55 to 63
|
Delhi
|
75 to 83
|
73 to 81
|
74 to 82
|
65 to 73
|
61 to 69
|
Goa
|
53 to 59
|
51 to 57
|
52 to 58
|
43 to 49
|
39 to 45
|
Gujarat
|
67 to 76
|
65 to 74
|
66 to 75
|
57 to 66
|
53 to 62
|
Haryana
|
73 to 82
|
71 to 80
|
72 to 81
|
63 to 72
|
59 to 68
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
76 to 84
|
74 to 82
|
75 to 83
|
66 to 74
|
62 to 70
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
79 to 87
|
77 to 85
|
78 to 86
|
69 to 77
|
65 to 73
|
Jharkhand
|
70 to 78
|
68 to 76
|
69 to 77
|
60 to 68
|
56 to 64
|
Karnataka
|
58 to 66
|
56 to 64
|
57 to 65
|
48 to 56
|
44 to 52
|
Kerala
|
69 to 77
|
67 to 75
|
68 to 76
|
59 to 67
|
55 to 63
|
Ladakh
|
65 to 70
|
63 to 68
|
64 to 69
|
55 to 60
|
51 to 56
|
Lakshadweep
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
78 to 86
|
76 to 84
|
77 to 85
|
68 to 76
|
64 to 72
|
Maharashtra
|
60 to 69
|
58 to 67
|
59 to 68
|
50 to 59
|
46 to 55
|
Manipur
|
35 to 40 / 60 to 66
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Meghalaya
|
52 to 58 / 64 to 70
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Mizoram
|
63 to 68
|
61 to 66
|
62 to 67
|
53 to 58
|
49 to 54
|
Nagaland
|
61 to 66
|
59 to 64
|
60 to 65
|
51 to 56
|
47 to 52
|
Odisha
|
73 to 81
|
71 to 79
|
72 to 80
|
63 to 71
|
59 to 67
|
Puducherry
|
70 to 75
|
68 to 73
|
69 to 74
|
60 to 65
|
56 to 61
|
Punjab
|
76 to 84
|
74 to 82
|
75 to 83
|
66 to 74
|
62 to 70
|
Rajasthan
|
74 to 82
|
72 to 80
|
73 to 81
|
64 to 72
|
60 to 68
|
Sikkim
|
68 to 75
|
66 to 73
|
67 to 74
|
58 to 65
|
54 to 61
|
Tamil Nadu
|
49 to 57
|
47 to 55
|
48 to 56
|
39 to 47
|
35 to 43
|
Telangana
|
48 to 56
|
46 to 54
|
47 to 55
|
38 to 46
|
34 to 42
|
Tripura
|
61 to 68
|
59 to 66
|
60 to 67
|
51 to 58
|
47 to 54
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
75 to 83
|
73 to 81
|
74 to 82
|
65 to 73
|
61 to 69
|
Uttarakhand
|
76 to 84
|
74 to 82
|
75 to 83
|
66 to 74
|
62 to 70
|
West Bengal
|
77 to 85
|
75 to 83
|
76 to 84
|
67 to 75
|
63 to 71
SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026 (Expected): Category-Wise Marks
Check the table below to know the expected SBI Clerk Cutoff 2026 for different categories:
|
Category
|
Cutoff 2026
|
General
|
62 to 72
|
OBC
|
60 to 70
|
EWS
|
61 to 71
|
SC
|
52 to 62
|
ST
|
48 to 58
Factors Affecting SBI Prelims Cutoff 2026
Many factors are taken into consideration when deciding the SBI Clerk cutoff 2026. These are:
- Difficulty Level of the Exam (All shifts)
- Number of total vacancies
- Number of candidates
- State-Wise Distribution of Vacancies
- Normalization of Marks
How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026 PDF?
Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026:
Go to the official website of SBI, i.e. sbi.bank.in
Under the career sections on the homepage, click Recruitment Results link
Find the Junior Associate Recruitment notification and open the Prelims Result tab
Login using the login credentials and check the qualifying marks and status
SBI Clerk 2026 Exam Details
Check the table below to get an overview of the SBI Clerk exam 2026:
|
Features
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
SBI Clerk (Junior Associates)
|
Exam Date
|
September 26, 2026 to September 27, 2026
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains and Proficiency Test
|
Number of Regular Vacancies
|
9,766
SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2025
Check out the table below to know the previous year cutoffs for SBI clerk prelims exam across the states:
|
State/UT
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
General
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
67.5
|
41.25
|
67.5
|
63
|
67.5
|
Goa
|
55.75
|
31.25
|
55.75
|
47
|
55.75
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
60.75
|
60.75
|
60.75
|
60.75
|
60.75
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
66.5
|
57.75
|
66.5
|
50
|
66.5
|
Assam
|
73.75
|
52
|
73.75
|
69.75
|
76
|
Bihar
|
66
|
59.25
|
74
|
74
|
74
|
Chhattisgarh
|
68
|
62.25
|
72.25
|
72.25
|
72.25
|
Ladakh
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
0.25
|
Delhi
|
72
|
56.25
|
76
|
78.25
|
78.25
|
Gujarat
|
72.5
|
61
|
72.5
|
72.5
|
72.5
|
Haryana
|
66.5
|
76.5
|
75.75
|
76.5
|
76.5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
74.75
|
78.5
|
76.25
|
81.25
|
81.25
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
77.25
|
69
|
75
|
73
|
81.75
|
Jharkhand
|
65
|
65.25
|
75.25
|
75.25
|
75.25
|
Karnataka
|
61
|
61
|
61
|
61
|
61
|
Kerala
|
63.5
|
47.5
|
74
|
36.5
|
74
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
73
|
54
|
81
|
81
|
81
|
Maharashtra
|
65.5
|
55
|
65.5
|
65.5
|
65.5
|
Meghalaya
|
44.25
|
67
|
57
|
54.75
|
67
|
Nagaland
|
64.25
|
64.25
|
64.25
|
64.25
|
64.25
|
Manipur
|
61.75
|
61.75
|
61.75
|
27
|
61.75
|
Odisha
|
66.5
|
54.25
|
75.5
|
75
|
75.5
|
Punjab
|
70.25
|
80.75
|
76.25
|
80.75
|
80.75
|
Rajasthan
|
69.75
|
65
|
77
|
77
|
77
|
Sikkim
|
69.25
|
62.75
|
75.25
|
71.5
|
77.5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
52
|
52
|
52
|
42.75
|
52
|
Telangana
|
52.5
|
52.5
|
52.5
|
52.5
|
52.5
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
72
|
61.75
|
79.25
|
79.5
|
79.5
|
Uttarakhand
|
66.75
|
66.5
|
74.25
|
77
|
79.5
|
West Bengal
|
74
|
67.75
|
74.75
|
65.75
|
81.5
SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2024
Check the table below to know state-wise and category-wise SBI clerk prelims cutoff 2024:
|
States/UT
|
General
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
56.5
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
56.5
|
68.75
|
68.75
|
Assam
|
60.75
|
58.25
|
40.25
|
58
|
30.75
|
Bihar
|
47.25
|
44.75
|
39.25
|
47.25
|
47.25
|
Chhattisgarh
|
29.5
|
29.5
|
29.5
|
29.5
|
0.00
|
Chandigarh
|
65.25
|
60
|
65.25
|
55.25
|
45.25
|
Delhi
|
67
|
62
|
49.50
|
60.75
|
56.75
|
Gujarat
|
47
|
47
|
25.75
|
47
|
47
|
Haryana
|
64
|
53.5
|
64
|
64
|
64
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
68.50
|
60.75
|
66.75
|
61.25
|
66.5
|
Jammu
|
66.50
|
—
|
—
|
51.75
|
26.25
|
Jharkhand
|
42.25
|
39.25
|
42.25
|
42.25
|
38.5
|
Karnataka
|
72.5
|
70.5
|
62.25
|
72.5
|
72.5
|
Kerala
|
64
|
53.75
|
39.75
|
64
|
2.50
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
49.25
|
49.25
|
49.25
|
49.25
|
49.25
|
Maharashtra
|
44.75
|
44.75
|
40
|
44.75
|
44.75
|
Meghalaya
|
54.75
|
54.75
|
53.5
|
54.75
|
54.75
|
Manipur
|
37
|
37
|
37
|
37
|
5.25
|
Odisha
|
64.25
|
55
|
41.5
|
64.25
|
52
|
Punjab
|
60.25
|
49.75
|
60.25
|
57
|
55
|
Rajasthan
|
59.5
|
57
|
47
|
59.5
|
59.5
|
Sikkim
|
39.75
|
39.75
|
38.5
|
39.75
|
3.5
|
Tamil Nadu
|
55.50
|
55.50
|
55.50
|
55.50
|
36.75
|
Telangana
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
Tripura
|
64
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
61.75
|
56
|
45.75
|
61.75
|
61.75
|
Uttarakhand
|
64.75
|
51.25
|
53.75
|
63.75
|
55.75
|
West Bengal
|
61.25
|
51.75
|
42.75
|
45.75
|
0.00
SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2023
Check the table below to know the SBI clerk prelims cutoff in 2023 for different categories:
|
States/UT
|
General
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
56.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
41
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Assam
|
65
|
-
|
61.25
|
-
|
-
|
Bihar
|
51
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Chhattisgarh
|
62.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Delhi
|
57.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Gujarat
|
51.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Haryana
|
58
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
64
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Jammu
|
66
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Jharkhand
|
56.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Karnataka
|
56
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Kerala
|
76.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
67.5
|
67.5
|
67.5
|
63.25
|
48.5
|
Maharashtra
|
71.75
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Meghalaya
|
34.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Odisha
|
77
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Punjab
|
68.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Rajasthan
|
57.25
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Sikkim
|
58.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tamil Nadu
|
65.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Telangana
|
42.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Tripura
|
61
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
60.5
|
60.5
|
60.5
|
53.5
|
43.5
|
Uttarakhand
|
63.5
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
West Bengal
|
80
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff Analysis
According to the data above, some states have considerably high cutoffs while some prominent states have shown lower ranges. Check the SBI Clerk Prelims cutoff state-wise analysis below:
|
Year
|
Notable General Category Cut-Off
|
Observation
|
2021
|
Delhi - 83
|
High cut-off in Delhi and Odisha
|
2022
|
Punjab - 80.75
|
High cut-offs in northern states
|
2023
|
West Bengal - 80
|
West Bengal and Odisha recorded high scores
|
2024
|
Karnataka - 72.5
|
Considerable variation across states
|
2025
|
Jammu & Kashmir - 81.75
|
High cut-offs in northern and eastern states
SBI Clerk Prelims 2026 Backlog Cut-Off Analysis
|
Category
|
Highest Reported Cut-Off
|
State
|
Lowest Reported Cut-Off
|
State
|
OBC
|
87.25
|
Chandigarh
|
78.5
|
West Bengal
|
SC
|
84.5
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
62.25
|
Assam
|
ST
|
68.75
|
Telangana
|
35.5
|
Odisha
According to the historical SBI Clerk prelims exam cutoff data, General or Unreserved candidates have consistently recorded the highest overall category-wise average in both Prelims and Mains. Northern and Eastern states such as Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Odisha and Uttarakhand have had higher cutoffs over the years.
One important observation has been that the states which have fewer vacancies have experienced relatively higher cutoffs. Especially in the case where the number of the candidates is high.
Although most of the states had lower SBI clerk prelims cutoffs for reserved categories, certain states such as Assam, Chattisgraoh, Telengana, etc., had high cutoffs in lieu with General category in some years.
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