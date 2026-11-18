SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026: SBI Clerk Prelims exam 2026 was conducted on September 26 and September 27, 2026. The exam was conducted for a total of 9,766 regular vacancies for Junior Associates across the country. The SBI Clerk Prelims result 2026 is expected to be released anytime soon. The cutoff for the SBI Clerk exam will be released along with the declaration of results. Candidates who match the cutoff criteria will be eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2026. The cutoff varies every year and is influenced by many factors such as number of vacancies, number of candidates, category, difficulty level, etc. Read the article below to know the updated SBI Clerk Prelims cutoff 2026, for states and categories and previous year trends. SBI Clerk 2026 Prelims Cutoff heck the table below to know the state-wise and category-wise SBI Clerk Prelims cutoff 2026 (expected):

State / UT General / UR OBC EWS SC ST Andaman & Nicobar 65 to 73 63 to 71 64 to 72 55 to 63 51 to 59 Andhra Pradesh 56 to 64 54 to 62 55 to 63 46 to 54 42 to 50 Arunachal Pradesh 64 to 72 62 to 70 63 to 71 54 to 62 50 to 58 Assam 73 to 81 71 to 79 72 to 80 63 to 71 59 to 67 Bihar 69 to 77 67 to 75 68 to 76 59 to 67 55 to 63 Chandigarh 63 to 68 61 to 66 62 to 67 53 to 58 49 to 54 Chhattisgarh 69 to 77 67 to 75 68 to 76 59 to 67 55 to 63 Delhi 75 to 83 73 to 81 74 to 82 65 to 73 61 to 69 Goa 53 to 59 51 to 57 52 to 58 43 to 49 39 to 45 Gujarat 67 to 76 65 to 74 66 to 75 57 to 66 53 to 62 Haryana 73 to 82 71 to 80 72 to 81 63 to 72 59 to 68 Himachal Pradesh 76 to 84 74 to 82 75 to 83 66 to 74 62 to 70 Jammu & Kashmir 79 to 87 77 to 85 78 to 86 69 to 77 65 to 73 Jharkhand 70 to 78 68 to 76 69 to 77 60 to 68 56 to 64 Karnataka 58 to 66 56 to 64 57 to 65 48 to 56 44 to 52 Kerala 69 to 77 67 to 75 68 to 76 59 to 67 55 to 63 Ladakh 65 to 70 63 to 68 64 to 69 55 to 60 51 to 56 Lakshadweep N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Madhya Pradesh 78 to 86 76 to 84 77 to 85 68 to 76 64 to 72 Maharashtra 60 to 69 58 to 67 59 to 68 50 to 59 46 to 55 Manipur 35 to 40 / 60 to 66 — — — — Meghalaya 52 to 58 / 64 to 70 — — — — Mizoram 63 to 68 61 to 66 62 to 67 53 to 58 49 to 54 Nagaland 61 to 66 59 to 64 60 to 65 51 to 56 47 to 52 Odisha 73 to 81 71 to 79 72 to 80 63 to 71 59 to 67 Puducherry 70 to 75 68 to 73 69 to 74 60 to 65 56 to 61 Punjab 76 to 84 74 to 82 75 to 83 66 to 74 62 to 70 Rajasthan 74 to 82 72 to 80 73 to 81 64 to 72 60 to 68 Sikkim 68 to 75 66 to 73 67 to 74 58 to 65 54 to 61 Tamil Nadu 49 to 57 47 to 55 48 to 56 39 to 47 35 to 43 Telangana 48 to 56 46 to 54 47 to 55 38 to 46 34 to 42 Tripura 61 to 68 59 to 66 60 to 67 51 to 58 47 to 54 Uttar Pradesh 75 to 83 73 to 81 74 to 82 65 to 73 61 to 69 Uttarakhand 76 to 84 74 to 82 75 to 83 66 to 74 62 to 70 West Bengal 77 to 85 75 to 83 76 to 84 67 to 75 63 to 71

SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026 (Expected): Category-Wise Marks Check the table below to know the expected SBI Clerk Cutoff 2026 for different categories: Category Cutoff 2026 General 62 to 72 OBC 60 to 70 EWS 61 to 71 SC 52 to 62 ST 48 to 58 Factors Affecting SBI Prelims Cutoff 2026 Many factors are taken into consideration when deciding the SBI Clerk cutoff 2026. These are: Difficulty Level of the Exam (All shifts)

Number of total vacancies

Number of candidates

State-Wise Distribution of Vacancies

Normalization of Marks How to Download SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026 PDF? Follow the process mentioned below to know how to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2026: Go to the official website of SBI, i.e. sbi.bank.in

Under the career sections on the homepage, click Recruitment Results link

Find the Junior Associate Recruitment notification and open the Prelims Result tab

Login using the login credentials and check the qualifying marks and status

SBI Clerk 2026 Exam Details Check the table below to get an overview of the SBI Clerk exam 2026: Features Details Exam Name SBI Clerk (Junior Associates) Exam Date September 26, 2026 to September 27, 2026 Selection Process Prelims, Mains and Proficiency Test Number of Regular Vacancies 9,766 SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2025 Check out the table below to know the previous year cutoffs for SBI clerk prelims exam across the states: State/UT SC ST OBC EWS General Andaman & Nicobar 67.5 41.25 67.5 63 67.5 Goa 55.75 31.25 55.75 47 55.75 Andhra Pradesh 60.75 60.75 60.75 60.75 60.75 Arunachal Pradesh 66.5 57.75 66.5 50 66.5 Assam 73.75 52 73.75 69.75 76 Bihar 66 59.25 74 74 74 Chhattisgarh 68 62.25 72.25 72.25 72.25 Ladakh 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 Delhi 72 56.25 76 78.25 78.25 Gujarat 72.5 61 72.5 72.5 72.5 Haryana 66.5 76.5 75.75 76.5 76.5 Himachal Pradesh 74.75 78.5 76.25 81.25 81.25 Jammu & Kashmir 77.25 69 75 73 81.75 Jharkhand 65 65.25 75.25 75.25 75.25 Karnataka 61 61 61 61 61 Kerala 63.5 47.5 74 36.5 74 Madhya Pradesh 73 54 81 81 81 Maharashtra 65.5 55 65.5 65.5 65.5 Meghalaya 44.25 67 57 54.75 67 Nagaland 64.25 64.25 64.25 64.25 64.25 Manipur 61.75 61.75 61.75 27 61.75 Odisha 66.5 54.25 75.5 75 75.5 Punjab 70.25 80.75 76.25 80.75 80.75 Rajasthan 69.75 65 77 77 77 Sikkim 69.25 62.75 75.25 71.5 77.5 Tamil Nadu 52 52 52 42.75 52 Telangana 52.5 52.5 52.5 52.5 52.5 Uttar Pradesh 72 61.75 79.25 79.5 79.5 Uttarakhand 66.75 66.5 74.25 77 79.5 West Bengal 74 67.75 74.75 65.75 81.5

SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2024 Check the table below to know state-wise and category-wise SBI clerk prelims cutoff 2024: States/UT General SC ST OBC EWS Andhra Pradesh 68.75 68.75 56.5 68.75 68.75 Arunachal Pradesh 68.75 68.75 56.5 68.75 68.75 Assam 60.75 58.25 40.25 58 30.75 Bihar 47.25 44.75 39.25 47.25 47.25 Chhattisgarh 29.5 29.5 29.5 29.5 0.00 Chandigarh 65.25 60 65.25 55.25 45.25 Delhi 67 62 49.50 60.75 56.75 Gujarat 47 47 25.75 47 47 Haryana 64 53.5 64 64 64 Himachal Pradesh 68.50 60.75 66.75 61.25 66.5 Jammu 66.50 — — 51.75 26.25 Jharkhand 42.25 39.25 42.25 42.25 38.5 Karnataka 72.5 70.5 62.25 72.5 72.5 Kerala 64 53.75 39.75 64 2.50 Madhya Pradesh 49.25 49.25 49.25 49.25 49.25 Maharashtra 44.75 44.75 40 44.75 44.75 Meghalaya 54.75 54.75 53.5 54.75 54.75 Manipur 37 37 37 37 5.25 Odisha 64.25 55 41.5 64.25 52 Punjab 60.25 49.75 60.25 57 55 Rajasthan 59.5 57 47 59.5 59.5 Sikkim 39.75 39.75 38.5 39.75 3.5 Tamil Nadu 55.50 55.50 55.50 55.50 36.75 Telangana 60 60 60 60 60 Tripura 64 — — — — Uttar Pradesh 61.75 56 45.75 61.75 61.75 Uttarakhand 64.75 51.25 53.75 63.75 55.75 West Bengal 61.25 51.75 42.75 45.75 0.00

SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff 2023 Check the table below to know the SBI clerk prelims cutoff in 2023 for different categories: States/UT General EWS OBC SC ST Andhra Pradesh 56.5 - - - - Arunachal Pradesh 41 - - - - Assam 65 - 61.25 - - Bihar 51 - - - - Chhattisgarh 62.5 - - - - Delhi 57.25 - - - - Gujarat 51.5 - - - - Haryana 58 - - - - Himachal Pradesh 64 - - - - Jammu 66 - - - - Jharkhand 56.5 - - - - Karnataka 56 - - - - Kerala 76.25 - - - - Madhya Pradesh 67.5 67.5 67.5 63.25 48.5 Maharashtra 71.75 - - - - Meghalaya 34.25 - - - - Odisha 77 - - - - Punjab 68.5 - - - - Rajasthan 57.25 - - - - Sikkim 58.5 - - - - Tamil Nadu 65.5 - - - - Telangana 42.5 - - - - Tripura 61 - - - - Uttar Pradesh 60.5 60.5 60.5 53.5 43.5 Uttarakhand 63.5 - - - - West Bengal 80 - - - -

SBI Clerk Prelims Cutoff Analysis According to the data above, some states have considerably high cutoffs while some prominent states have shown lower ranges. Check the SBI Clerk Prelims cutoff state-wise analysis below: Year Notable General Category Cut-Off Observation 2021 Delhi - 83 High cut-off in Delhi and Odisha 2022 Punjab - 80.75 High cut-offs in northern states 2023 West Bengal - 80 West Bengal and Odisha recorded high scores 2024 Karnataka - 72.5 Considerable variation across states 2025 Jammu & Kashmir - 81.75 High cut-offs in northern and eastern states SBI Clerk Prelims 2026 Backlog Cut-Off Analysis Category Highest Reported Cut-Off State Lowest Reported Cut-Off State OBC 87.25 Chandigarh 78.5 West Bengal SC 84.5 Himachal Pradesh 62.25 Assam ST 68.75 Telangana 35.5 Odisha