Gold Rates Today, 18 November: It has been one of the most shocking downward trends in the last year, as we can clearly see that gold is losing its shine. According to financial and gold experts, the precious metal is no longer being viewed as a safe-haven asset.

Gold rates have gone from glittering at record highs to suffering a spectacular market meltdown. The most expensive metal has seen its prices plunge from record highs to levels lower than market expectations. Prices have plunged more than 30% from January’s peaks, hitting one-year lows and sending shockwaves through the bullion market.

In India, 24K gold rates have shed thousands of rupees per 10 grams in just over a week. While Indians are enjoying this price fall during the wedding season, the actual reasons behind it are a major concern for global financial markets and investors.