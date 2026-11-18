Gold Rate Today, 18 November: Gold Loses Its Streak, Crashes Over 30% From Record Highs; Why Is The Metal Falling? Check The 22K, 24K Rates In 20 Cities
Gold Rates Today, 18 November: It has been one of the most shocking downward trends in the last year, as we can clearly see that gold is losing its shine. According to financial and gold experts, the precious metal is no longer being viewed as a safe-haven asset.
Gold rates have gone from glittering at record highs to suffering a spectacular market meltdown. The most expensive metal has seen its prices plunge from record highs to levels lower than market expectations. Prices have plunged more than 30% from January’s peaks, hitting one-year lows and sending shockwaves through the bullion market.
In India, 24K gold rates have shed thousands of rupees per 10 grams in just over a week. While Indians are enjoying this price fall during the wedding season, the actual reasons behind it are a major concern for global financial markets and investors.
The major reasons behind the global fall in gold rates are crystal clear and evident. Surging crude oil prices and stubborn US inflation have strengthened bets on a December Fed rate hike. Add a stronger US dollar, rising Treasury yields and a firmer rupee, and even gold’s safe-haven shine appears to be fading.
Gold Rates Today In India
As of November 18, 2026, India's average retail gold price stands at ₹13,603 per gram for 24K gold, ₹12,469 for 22K and ₹10,202 for 18K. Accordingly, 10 grams cost ₹1,36,030, ₹1,24,690 and ₹1,02,020, respectively. These rates exclude GST and jeweller making charges.
Gold Rates One Week Trends
Latest Gold Rates Across 20 Indian Cities (18 November 2026)
Gold prices are quoted per 10 grams and exclude 3% GST and jeweller making charges.
|
City
|
24K Gold
|
22K Gold
|
18K Gold
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
|
Delhi
|
₹1,33,410
|
₹1,22,300
|
₹1,00,100
|
Chennai
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹1,00,000
|
Kerala (Kochi/TVM)
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
|
Bengaluru
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
|
Pune
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,33,310
|
₹1,22,200
|
₹99,990
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,33,310
|
₹1,22,200
|
₹99,990
|
Lucknow
|
₹1,33,410
|
₹1,22,300
|
₹1,00,100
|
Kanpur
|
₹1,33,410
|
₹1,22,300
|
₹1,00,100
|
Jaipur
|
₹1,33,410
|
₹1,22,300
|
₹1,00,100
|
Amritsar
|
₹1,33,410
|
₹1,22,300
|
₹1,00,100
|
Agra
|
₹1,33,410
|
₹1,22,300
|
₹1,00,100
|
Patna
|
₹1,33,310
|
₹1,22,200
|
₹99,990
|
Coimbatore
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
|
Aurangabad
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
|
Asansol
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
|
Amaravati
|
₹1,33,260
|
₹1,22,150
|
₹99,940
Gold Prices in Major Indian Cities (18 November 2026)
-
Mumbai Gold Rate Today: 24K – ₹1,33,260 | 22K – ₹1,22,150 | 18K – ₹99,940 per 10 grams.
-
Delhi Gold Rate Today: 24K – ₹1,33,410 | 22K – ₹1,22,300 | 18K – ₹1,00,100 per 10 grams.
-
Chennai Gold Rate Today: 24K – ₹1,33,260 | 22K – ₹1,22,150 | 18K – ₹1,00,000 per 10 grams.
-
Kerala Gold Rate Today: 24K – ₹1,33,260 | 22K – ₹1,22,150 | 18K – ₹99,940 per 10 grams.
-
Hyderabad Gold Rate Today: 24K – ₹1,33,260 | 22K – ₹1,22,150 | 18K – ₹99,940 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate Crash: Global vs Indian Markets (18 November 2026)
|
Parameter
|
Global Gold Market (USD)
|
Indian Gold Market (INR)
|
January 2026 Record High
|
5,595–5,608 per troy ounce
|
₹1,78,850–₹1,80,000 per 10 grams
|
November 18, 2026 Price
|
3,797–3,802 per troy ounce
|
₹1,31,700–₹1,31,800 (MCX futures)
|
Retail Gold Price
|
-
|
₹1,31,850–₹1,36,790 per 10 grams
|
Overall Decline
|
32.1%–32.3%
|
Approximately 24%–27%
|
Main Reason for Difference
|
Global benchmark prices
|
Weaker Indian rupee has partially cushioned the domestic decline
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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