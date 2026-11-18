The CBSE Class 12 Political Science Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to assess their preparation before the final board examinations. Political Science covers important topics related to contemporary world politics, India's political developments after independence, international organisations, security, globalisation and Indian politics. To help students revise important concepts, here are the Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Political Science Pre-Board Exam 2027, covering both Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. These multiple-choice questions are designed for quick revision and practice, with answers provided after every question. Students can use this question bank to revise important political events, constitutional developments, political thinkers, international organisations and key concepts from the CBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus.

Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2027: Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution According to the CBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session, the theory examination carries 80 marks and is divided equally between the two prescribed books. Section Subject Marks Part A Contemporary World Politics 40 Part B Politics in India Since Independence 40 Total Theory Examination 80 Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Political Science Pre-Board Exam 2027 The following questions cover important chapters from both parts of the prescribed syllabus. Students should attempt each question before checking the correct answer. Part A: Contemporary World Politics Chapter 1: The End of Bipolarity Q1. In which year did the Soviet Union disintegrate?

A. 1989

B. 1990

C. 1991

D. 1992 Answer: C. 1991 Q2. Who introduced the policies of Glasnost and Perestroika in the Soviet Union? A. Joseph Stalin

B. Mikhail Gorbachev

C. Vladimir Lenin

D. Boris Yeltsin Answer: B. Mikhail Gorbachev Q3. What was the main objective of the policy of Perestroika? A. Military expansion

B. Economic and political restructuring

C. Establishment of a monarchy

D. Expansion of communist rule Answer: B. Economic and political restructuring Q4. What was meant by 'Shock Therapy' in the post-communist countries? A. Gradual introduction of socialism

B. Rapid transition from a socialist economy to a capitalist economy

C. Military intervention in neighbouring countries

D. Expansion of Soviet political influence Answer: B. Rapid transition from a socialist economy to a capitalist economy Chapter 2: Contemporary Centres of Power

Q5. Which organisation was established through the Maastricht Treaty of 1992? A. ASEAN

B. European Union

C. SAARC

D. NATO Answer: B. European Union Q6. When was ASEAN established? A. 1965

B. 1967

C. 1975

D. 1985 Answer: B. 1967 Q7. Which country emerged as a major economic power through rapid economic growth and market-oriented reforms? A. Nepal

B. China

C. Bhutan

D. Bangladesh Answer: B. China Q8. Which of the following countries is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council? A. Japan

B. Germany

C. China

D. India Answer: C. China Chapter 3: Contemporary South Asia Q9. Which country experienced a major democratic movement against monarchy in 2006? A. Pakistan

B. Nepal

C. Sri Lanka

D. Bangladesh Answer: B. Nepal Q10. Which organisation promotes regional cooperation among South Asian countries? A. ASEAN

B. European Union

C. SAARC

D. NATO

Answer: C. SAARC Q11. In which year was Bangladesh established as an independent country? A. 1947

B. 1965

C. 1971

D. 1975 Answer: C. 1971 Chapter 4: International Organisations Q12. When was the United Nations officially established? A. 1942

B. 1945

C. 1947

D. 1950 Answer: B. 1945 Q13. How many permanent members are there in the United Nations Security Council? A. 4

B. 5

C. 6

D. 10 Answer: B. 5 Q14. Which organ of the United Nations is primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and security? A. General Assembly

B. Security Council

C. International Court of Justice

D. Economic and Social Council Answer: B. Security Council Q15. Where is the headquarters of the International Court of Justice located? A. Geneva

B. New York

C. The Hague

D. Paris Answer: C. The Hague Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027

Chapter 5: Security in the Contemporary World Q16. Which of the following is an example of traditional security? A. Climate change

B. Military threats

C. Environmental pollution

D. Epidemics Answer: B. Military threats Q17. What does the term 'Human Security' primarily focus on? A. Protection of national borders only

B. Protection of individuals from threats to their well-being

C. Expansion of military power

D. Increasing international trade Answer: B. Protection of individuals from threats to their well-being Q18. Which of the following is an example of a non-traditional security threat? A. Nuclear war

B. Military invasion

C. Terrorism

D. Border conflict Answer: C. Terrorism Chapter 6: Environment and Natural Resources Q19. What does the term 'Global Commons' refer to? A. Resources owned by a single country

B. Areas beyond the jurisdiction of individual countries

C. Privately owned natural resources

D. Resources controlled by international companies

Answer: B. Areas beyond the jurisdiction of individual countries Q20. Which international agreement was adopted in 1997 to address climate change? A. Kyoto Protocol

B. Tashkent Agreement

C. Shimla Agreement

D. Treaty of Versailles Answer: A. Kyoto Protocol Q21. What is the main objective of sustainable development? A. Maximising industrial production at any cost

B. Meeting present needs without compromising future generations

C. Stopping all economic activities

D. Increasing consumption of natural resources Answer: B. Meeting present needs without compromising future generations Chapter 7: Globalisation Q22. What is globalisation primarily associated with? A. Isolation of national economies

B. Increasing interconnectedness among countries

C. Ending international trade

D. Restricting cultural exchanges Answer: B. Increasing interconnectedness among countries

Q23. Which of the following is an economic consequence of globalisation? A. Reduction in international trade

B. Increased movement of goods, services and capital

C. Complete end of foreign investment

D. Closure of multinational companies Answer: B. Increased movement of goods, services and capital Q24. Which organisation is primarily responsible for regulating international trade rules? A. WTO

B. WHO

C. UNESCO

D. UNICEF Answer: A. WTO Q25. Which of the following is a cultural consequence of globalisation? A. Complete disappearance of cultural exchange

B. Increased interaction between different cultures

C. End of communication technologies

D. Elimination of international media Answer: B. Increased interaction between different cultures Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Previous Year Question Papers

Part B: Politics in India Since Independence Chapter 1: Challenges of Nation-Building Q26. When did India gain independence? A. 26 January 1947

B. 15 August 1947

C. 2 October 1947

D. 26 November 1947 Answer: B. 15 August 1947 Q27. Who was the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India? A. Jawaharlal Nehru

B. Dr Rajendra Prasad

C. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

D. B. R. Ambedkar Answer: C. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Q28. Which commission was appointed in 1953 to examine the reorganisation of states on a linguistic basis? A. Mandal Commission

B. States Reorganisation Commission

C. Sarkaria Commission

D. Kothari Commission Answer: B. States Reorganisation Commission Q29. In which year was the States Reorganisation Act implemented? A. 1950

B. 1953

C. 1956

D. 1962 Answer: C. 1956 Chapter 2: Era of One-Party Dominance

Q30. Which political party dominated Indian politics during the first three general elections? A. Bharatiya Jana Sangh

B. Indian National Congress

C. Communist Party of India

D. Swatantra Party Answer: B. Indian National Congress Q31. When was India's first general election held? A. 1947-48

B. 1950-51

C. 1951-52

D. 1955-56 Answer: C. 1951-52 Q32. Who was the first Chief Election Commissioner of India? A. Sukumar Sen

B. T. N. Seshan

C. K. V. K. Sundaram

D. S. P. Sen Verma Answer: A. Sukumar Sen Chapter 3: Politics of Planned Development Q33. When was the Planning Commission established in India? A. 1947

B. 1950

C. 1952

D. 1956 Answer: B. 1950 Q34. Which Five-Year Plan gave priority to heavy industries and the public sector? A. First Five-Year Plan

B. Second Five-Year Plan

C. Third Five-Year Plan

D. Fourth Five-Year Plan

Answer: B. Second Five-Year Plan Chapter 4: India's External Relations Q35. Who was the main architect of India's Non-Alignment Policy? A. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

B. Jawaharlal Nehru

C. Lal Bahadur Shastri

D. Indira Gandhi Answer: B. Jawaharlal Nehru Q36. In which year was the Non-Aligned Movement formally established? A. 1955

B. 1961

C. 1965

D. 1971 Answer: B. 1961 Q37. The Bandung Conference of 1955 was held in which country? A. India

B. Indonesia

C. Egypt

D. Yugoslavia Answer: B. Indonesia Q38. In which year did India and China fight a war over border disputes? A. 1948

B. 1955

C. 1962

D. 1971 Answer: C. 1962 Chapter 5: Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System Q39. Who became the Prime Minister of India after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964? A. Indira Gandhi

B. Morarji Desai

C. Lal Bahadur Shastri

D. Charan Singh

Answer: C. Lal Bahadur Shastri Q40. In which year did the Congress party split into Congress (O) and Congress (R)? A. 1967

B. 1969

C. 1971

D. 1975 Answer: B. 1969 Q41. Who gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' during the 1971 Lok Sabha elections? A. Jawaharlal Nehru

B. Indira Gandhi

C. Rajiv Gandhi

D. Morarji Desai Answer: B. Indira Gandhi Chapter 6: The Crisis of Democratic Order Q42. In which year was the National Emergency declared in India? A. 1969

B. 1971

C. 1975

D. 1977 Answer: C. 1975 Q43. Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Emergency was declared in 1975? A. Morarji Desai

B. Indira Gandhi

C. Rajiv Gandhi

D. Charan Singh Answer: B. Indira Gandhi Q44. Who led the movement against corruption and misgovernance in Bihar during the 1970s? A. Ram Manohar Lohia

B. Jayaprakash Narayan

C. Charan Singh

D. Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Answer: B. Jayaprakash Narayan Chapter 7: Regional Aspirations Q45. Which agreement was signed in 1985 to resolve the Assam issue? A. Shimla Agreement

B. Assam Accord

C. Punjab Accord

D. Tashkent Agreement Answer: B. Assam Accord Q46. Who signed the Punjab Accord in 1985? A. Indira Gandhi and Harchand Singh Longowal

B. Rajiv Gandhi and Harchand Singh Longowal

C. Rajiv Gandhi and Parkash Singh Badal

D. Morarji Desai and Harchand Singh Longowal Answer: B. Rajiv Gandhi and Harchand Singh Longowal Q47. Which state was the first to be reorganised on a linguistic basis after independence? A. Gujarat

B. Maharashtra

C. Andhra Pradesh

D. Karnataka Answer: C. Andhra Pradesh Chapter 8: Recent Developments in Indian Politics Q48. In which year was the Mandal Commission established? A. 1975

B. 1977

C. 1979

D. 1985 Answer: C. 1979