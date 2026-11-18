Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Political Science Pre-Board Exam 2027: Important Questions with Answers
Practice the top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Political Science Pre-Board Exam 2027 with answers. Check important questions from both NCERT textbooks for quick revision.
The CBSE Class 12 Political Science Pre-Board Exam 2027 is an important opportunity for students to assess their preparation before the final board examinations. Political Science covers important topics related to contemporary world politics, India's political developments after independence, international organisations, security, globalisation and Indian politics.
To help students revise important concepts, here are the Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Political Science Pre-Board Exam 2027, covering both Contemporary World Politics and Politics in India Since Independence. These multiple-choice questions are designed for quick revision and practice, with answers provided after every question.
Students can use this question bank to revise important political events, constitutional developments, political thinkers, international organisations and key concepts from the CBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus.
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam 2027: Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution
According to the CBSE Class 12 Political Science syllabus for the 2026-27 academic session, the theory examination carries 80 marks and is divided equally between the two prescribed books.
|
Section
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Part A
|
Contemporary World Politics
|
40
|
Part B
|
Politics in India Since Independence
|
40
|
Total
|
Theory Examination
|
80
Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Political Science Pre-Board Exam 2027
The following questions cover important chapters from both parts of the prescribed syllabus. Students should attempt each question before checking the correct answer.
Part A: Contemporary World Politics
Chapter 1: The End of Bipolarity
Q1. In which year did the Soviet Union disintegrate?
A. 1989
B. 1990
C. 1991
D. 1992
Answer: C. 1991
Q2. Who introduced the policies of Glasnost and Perestroika in the Soviet Union?
A. Joseph Stalin
B. Mikhail Gorbachev
C. Vladimir Lenin
D. Boris Yeltsin
Answer: B. Mikhail Gorbachev
Q3. What was the main objective of the policy of Perestroika?
A. Military expansion
B. Economic and political restructuring
C. Establishment of a monarchy
D. Expansion of communist rule
Answer: B. Economic and political restructuring
Q4. What was meant by 'Shock Therapy' in the post-communist countries?
A. Gradual introduction of socialism
B. Rapid transition from a socialist economy to a capitalist economy
C. Military intervention in neighbouring countries
D. Expansion of Soviet political influence
Answer: B. Rapid transition from a socialist economy to a capitalist economy
Chapter 2: Contemporary Centres of Power
Q5. Which organisation was established through the Maastricht Treaty of 1992?
A. ASEAN
B. European Union
C. SAARC
D. NATO
Answer: B. European Union
Q6. When was ASEAN established?
A. 1965
B. 1967
C. 1975
D. 1985
Answer: B. 1967
Q7. Which country emerged as a major economic power through rapid economic growth and market-oriented reforms?
A. Nepal
B. China
C. Bhutan
D. Bangladesh
Answer: B. China
Q8. Which of the following countries is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council?
A. Japan
B. Germany
C. China
D. India
Answer: C. China
Chapter 3: Contemporary South Asia
Q9. Which country experienced a major democratic movement against monarchy in 2006?
A. Pakistan
B. Nepal
C. Sri Lanka
D. Bangladesh
Answer: B. Nepal
Q10. Which organisation promotes regional cooperation among South Asian countries?
A. ASEAN
B. European Union
C. SAARC
D. NATO
Answer: C. SAARC
Q11. In which year was Bangladesh established as an independent country?
A. 1947
B. 1965
C. 1971
D. 1975
Answer: C. 1971
Chapter 4: International Organisations
Q12. When was the United Nations officially established?
A. 1942
B. 1945
C. 1947
D. 1950
Answer: B. 1945
Q13. How many permanent members are there in the United Nations Security Council?
A. 4
B. 5
C. 6
D. 10
Answer: B. 5
Q14. Which organ of the United Nations is primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and security?
A. General Assembly
B. Security Council
C. International Court of Justice
D. Economic and Social Council
Answer: B. Security Council
Q15. Where is the headquarters of the International Court of Justice located?
A. Geneva
B. New York
C. The Hague
D. Paris
Answer: C. The Hague
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2027
Chapter 5: Security in the Contemporary World
Q16. Which of the following is an example of traditional security?
A. Climate change
B. Military threats
C. Environmental pollution
D. Epidemics
Answer: B. Military threats
Q17. What does the term 'Human Security' primarily focus on?
A. Protection of national borders only
B. Protection of individuals from threats to their well-being
C. Expansion of military power
D. Increasing international trade
Answer: B. Protection of individuals from threats to their well-being
Q18. Which of the following is an example of a non-traditional security threat?
A. Nuclear war
B. Military invasion
C. Terrorism
D. Border conflict
Answer: C. Terrorism
Chapter 6: Environment and Natural Resources
Q19. What does the term 'Global Commons' refer to?
A. Resources owned by a single country
B. Areas beyond the jurisdiction of individual countries
C. Privately owned natural resources
D. Resources controlled by international companies
Answer: B. Areas beyond the jurisdiction of individual countries
Q20. Which international agreement was adopted in 1997 to address climate change?
A. Kyoto Protocol
B. Tashkent Agreement
C. Shimla Agreement
D. Treaty of Versailles
Answer: A. Kyoto Protocol
Q21. What is the main objective of sustainable development?
A. Maximising industrial production at any cost
B. Meeting present needs without compromising future generations
C. Stopping all economic activities
D. Increasing consumption of natural resources
Answer: B. Meeting present needs without compromising future generations
Chapter 7: Globalisation
Q22. What is globalisation primarily associated with?
A. Isolation of national economies
B. Increasing interconnectedness among countries
C. Ending international trade
D. Restricting cultural exchanges
Answer: B. Increasing interconnectedness among countries
Q23. Which of the following is an economic consequence of globalisation?
A. Reduction in international trade
B. Increased movement of goods, services and capital
C. Complete end of foreign investment
D. Closure of multinational companies
Answer: B. Increased movement of goods, services and capital
Q24. Which organisation is primarily responsible for regulating international trade rules?
A. WTO
B. WHO
C. UNESCO
D. UNICEF
Answer: A. WTO
Q25. Which of the following is a cultural consequence of globalisation?
A. Complete disappearance of cultural exchange
B. Increased interaction between different cultures
C. End of communication technologies
D. Elimination of international media
Answer: B. Increased interaction between different cultures
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Previous Year Question Papers
Part B: Politics in India Since Independence
Chapter 1: Challenges of Nation-Building
Q26. When did India gain independence?
A. 26 January 1947
B. 15 August 1947
C. 2 October 1947
D. 26 November 1947
Answer: B. 15 August 1947
Q27. Who was the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of independent India?
A. Jawaharlal Nehru
B. Dr Rajendra Prasad
C. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
D. B. R. Ambedkar
Answer: C. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Q28. Which commission was appointed in 1953 to examine the reorganisation of states on a linguistic basis?
A. Mandal Commission
B. States Reorganisation Commission
C. Sarkaria Commission
D. Kothari Commission
Answer: B. States Reorganisation Commission
Q29. In which year was the States Reorganisation Act implemented?
A. 1950
B. 1953
C. 1956
D. 1962
Answer: C. 1956
Chapter 2: Era of One-Party Dominance
Q30. Which political party dominated Indian politics during the first three general elections?
A. Bharatiya Jana Sangh
B. Indian National Congress
C. Communist Party of India
D. Swatantra Party
Answer: B. Indian National Congress
Q31. When was India's first general election held?
A. 1947-48
B. 1950-51
C. 1951-52
D. 1955-56
Answer: C. 1951-52
Q32. Who was the first Chief Election Commissioner of India?
A. Sukumar Sen
B. T. N. Seshan
C. K. V. K. Sundaram
D. S. P. Sen Verma
Answer: A. Sukumar Sen
Chapter 3: Politics of Planned Development
Q33. When was the Planning Commission established in India?
A. 1947
B. 1950
C. 1952
D. 1956
Answer: B. 1950
Q34. Which Five-Year Plan gave priority to heavy industries and the public sector?
A. First Five-Year Plan
B. Second Five-Year Plan
C. Third Five-Year Plan
D. Fourth Five-Year Plan
Answer: B. Second Five-Year Plan
Chapter 4: India's External Relations
Q35. Who was the main architect of India's Non-Alignment Policy?
A. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
B. Jawaharlal Nehru
C. Lal Bahadur Shastri
D. Indira Gandhi
Answer: B. Jawaharlal Nehru
Q36. In which year was the Non-Aligned Movement formally established?
A. 1955
B. 1961
C. 1965
D. 1971
Answer: B. 1961
Q37. The Bandung Conference of 1955 was held in which country?
A. India
B. Indonesia
C. Egypt
D. Yugoslavia
Answer: B. Indonesia
Q38. In which year did India and China fight a war over border disputes?
A. 1948
B. 1955
C. 1962
D. 1971
Answer: C. 1962
Chapter 5: Challenges to and Restoration of the Congress System
Q39. Who became the Prime Minister of India after the death of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964?
A. Indira Gandhi
B. Morarji Desai
C. Lal Bahadur Shastri
D. Charan Singh
Answer: C. Lal Bahadur Shastri
Q40. In which year did the Congress party split into Congress (O) and Congress (R)?
A. 1967
B. 1969
C. 1971
D. 1975
Answer: B. 1969
Q41. Who gave the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' during the 1971 Lok Sabha elections?
A. Jawaharlal Nehru
B. Indira Gandhi
C. Rajiv Gandhi
D. Morarji Desai
Answer: B. Indira Gandhi
Chapter 6: The Crisis of Democratic Order
Q42. In which year was the National Emergency declared in India?
A. 1969
B. 1971
C. 1975
D. 1977
Answer: C. 1975
Q43. Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Emergency was declared in 1975?
A. Morarji Desai
B. Indira Gandhi
C. Rajiv Gandhi
D. Charan Singh
Answer: B. Indira Gandhi
Q44. Who led the movement against corruption and misgovernance in Bihar during the 1970s?
A. Ram Manohar Lohia
B. Jayaprakash Narayan
C. Charan Singh
D. Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Answer: B. Jayaprakash Narayan
Chapter 7: Regional Aspirations
Q45. Which agreement was signed in 1985 to resolve the Assam issue?
A. Shimla Agreement
B. Assam Accord
C. Punjab Accord
D. Tashkent Agreement
Answer: B. Assam Accord
Q46. Who signed the Punjab Accord in 1985?
A. Indira Gandhi and Harchand Singh Longowal
B. Rajiv Gandhi and Harchand Singh Longowal
C. Rajiv Gandhi and Parkash Singh Badal
D. Morarji Desai and Harchand Singh Longowal
Answer: B. Rajiv Gandhi and Harchand Singh Longowal
Q47. Which state was the first to be reorganised on a linguistic basis after independence?
A. Gujarat
B. Maharashtra
C. Andhra Pradesh
D. Karnataka
Answer: C. Andhra Pradesh
Chapter 8: Recent Developments in Indian Politics
Q48. In which year was the Mandal Commission established?
A. 1975
B. 1977
C. 1979
D. 1985
Answer: C. 1979
Q49. Who was the Prime Minister of India when the Mandal Commission recommendations were implemented in 1990?
A. Rajiv Gandhi
B. V. P. Singh
C. P. V. Narasimha Rao
D. Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Answer: B. V. P. Singh
Q50. Which political development became a major feature of Indian politics after the 1989 general elections?
A. One-party rule without opposition
B. Coalition politics
C. End of parliamentary democracy
D. Abolition of political parties
Answer: B. Coalition politics
Also Check: CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper 2027: Political Science
Preparation Tips for Political Science Pre-Board Exam 2027
- Revise NCERT textbooks: Read both prescribed Political Science textbooks thoroughly, as they form the foundation of the examination.
- Remember important dates: Prepare a timeline of significant political events, agreements, elections and constitutional developments.
- Practise competency-based questions: Do not limit preparation to definitions. Understand the reasons, consequences and significance of political developments.
- Revise important personalities: Remember the contributions of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Jayaprakash Narayan, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and other important leaders.
- Solve sample papers: Practice the latest CBSE sample paper and previous-year questions to understand the examination pattern.
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