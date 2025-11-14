CBSE Class 12 Political Science Previous Year Question Papers Download Last 5 years Papers PDF

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Previous Year Question Papers: CBSE board exams are scheduled from February to April. The official date sheet and sample papers have been updated for students to start preparing for the board exams. Students preparing for political science can practice the previous year's question papers provided in the article to The latest updates in the exam pattern and the execution of the exam twice a year have brought a lot of confusion for the students. Although students must stay updated on the latest changes in the exam pattern and structures by the CBSE. They can check for updates regularly from the official website of CBSE. Check out: CBSE Class 12 Political Science Exam Pattern 2026 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Weightage CBSE Class 12 Political Science Previous Year Question Papers: Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Sample Question Paper - New Session 2025-26 Sample papers provide an overview of how the board exam papers would be set for the subject. What patterns will be in use, and how questions will be scored and structured for students to solve. These are like a preparatory test for students appearing for the board exams. By solving the sample papers, you can gauge your preparation level and the areas to work on further. Check for the CBSE class 12 Political Science sample question paper for the session 2025-26. Core Syllabus Overview: Political Science The Class 12 Political Science textbook is divided into two texts, which carry 40 marks each:

Contemporary World Politics - This section includes global political developments and international relations. Topics like the Cold War, the US Hegemony in and around the world. World Politics, Contemporary South Asian Politics, International Organisation and their policies, Environment and Natural Resources, and Globalisation, etc, are some of the topics covered in this book. Politics in India Since Independence - India’s External Relations, Internal Politics, The Crisis of Democratic Order (Emergency), Recent Developments in Indian Politics, and Regional Developments are some of the topics included in this part of the text. With plenty of information comes a lot of confusion. Therefore, to avoid confusion and chaos, students can follow a topic-wise preparation while also continuously solving the previous year's question paper for focused preparation.