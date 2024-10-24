United Nations Day is observed annually on October 24 to mark the establishment of the UN in 1945. The day underscores global peace, human rights, global cooperation and sustainable development. Test your knowledge with these important general knowledge questions on the UN’s history, headquarters, member countries, principal organs and objectives. This quiz is useful for students preparing for school competitions, current affairs tests and competitive examinations. Explore how much you know about the world’s leading international organisation on United Nations Day 2026. 1. In which year was the United Nations founded? a) 1918

b) 1939

c) 1945

d) 1989 Answer: c) 2. Where is the headquarters of the United Nations located? a) Geneva, Switzerland

b) New York City, USA

c) Paris, France

d) London, England

Answer: b) 3. How many official languages does the UN have? a) 2

b) 4

c) 8

d) 6 Answer: d) 4. Which of the following is NOT a main purpose of the UN? a) Maintaining international peace and security

b) Promoting economic and social development

c) Upholding human rights

d) Regulating international trade Answer: d) 5. The UN Security Council has how many member states? a) 15

b) 10

c) 20

d) 25 Answer: a) 6. What is the name of the UN body that settles legal disputes between member states? a) General Assembly

b) Security Council

c) International Court of Justice

d) Human Rights Council Answer: c) 7. Which organisation is a specialized agency of the UN that deals with global health issues? a) World Trade Organization (WTO)

b) World Health Organization (WHO)

c) International Monetary Fund (IMF)

d) United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

Answer: b)

8. What are the five permanent members of the UN Security Council? a) France, Germany, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom

b) Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates

c) Brazil, India, Nigeria, South Africa, South Korea

d) China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States Answer: d) 9. How many member states does the UN currently have? a) 150

b) 185

c) 193

d) 200 Answer: c) 10. Who is the chief administrative officer of the United Nations? a) President of the General Assembly

b) Secretary-General

c) President of the Security Council

d) High Commissioner for Human Rights Answer: b) 11. What is the name of the agreement signed in 2015 under the UN to address climate change? a) Paris Agreement

b) Kyoto Protocol

c) Geneva Accord

d) Montreal Protocol Answer: a) 12. What does UNICEF stand for?