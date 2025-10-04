CMAT Exam Pattern 2026: Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

CMAT Exam Pattern 2026: The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year. It is a national-level entrance test held for admission to management (MBA/PGP/PGDM) courses in top B-schools in India. The official notification for CAT 2026 will be published in the coming months. Therefore, interested aspirants must begin their preparation at the earliest and check the CMAT exam pattern to formulate an effective strategy. Typically, the entrance test is expected to contain 100 multiple-choice questions for 400 marks. Each correct answer/response will be awarded 4 marks, and every wrong answer attracts a penalty of 1 mark. We have compiled below the CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 and marking scheme based on the previous year's notification for candidates' reference.
CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights
Familiarity with the CMAT exam pattern and marking scheme can simplify your preparation journey and help you align your focus accordingly. Here is an overview of the entrance test shared below for the clarity of the candidates.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Name
|
Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)
|
Exam Level
|
National Level
|
Purpose
|
Admission to MBA programs
|
Number of Questions
|
100
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Section-Wise Weightage (Expected)
Candidates must check the CMAT exam pattern to get insights into the paper mode, question format, questions per section, maximum marks, test duration, and overall marking scheme. Have a look at the expected CMAT 2026 exam pattern tabulated below:
-
The entrance exam comprises multiple-choice questions, divided into 5 sections, i.e. Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.
-
The medium of the exam shall be in English only.
-
A total of 100 questions will be asked for 400 marks in the exam.
-
The exam duration shall be 3 hours.
|
Subject
|
No. of questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation
|
20
|
80
|
Logical Reasoning
|
20
|
80
|
Language Comprehension
|
20
|
80
|
General Awareness
|
20
|
80
|
Innovation & Entrepreneurship
|
20
|
80
|
Total
|
100
|
400
CMAT Marking Scheme 2026 (Expected)
The CMAT marking scheme follows a simple format. As per the previous year's notification, 4 marks were given to every correct response, and 1 mark was deducted for every incorrect answer. Here is the expected CMAT 2026 marking scheme shared below for reference purposes.
-
Each question comprises 4 marks.
-
For every correct answer, the candidate will be assigned 04 marks.
-
For each incorrect answer, 01 mark will be deducted from the overall marks.
-
No marks shall be given to Unanswered/unattempted questions.
-
Aspirants must select one option as the correct one to answer a question.
CMAT Important Topics
Candidates should focus on the important topics for every section to perform well in the CMAT 2026 exam. They should grasp concepts and practice unlimited questions related to every chapter to achieve mastery in all the sections. This will enhance their confidence and question-solving speed with accuracy. Here are the expected CMAT important topics for all the sections:
|
Section
|
CMAT Important Topics
|
Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation
|
Mean, Mode, Median
Quadratic and linear equations
Mensuration
Tabulation
Alligation & Mixtures
In-equations
Profit and Loss
Binomial Theorem
Pie Chart, Bar Chart
Probability
Simple Interest and Compound Interest
Time, Speed, and Distance
Geometry
Number System
Ratio and Proportion
Permutations & Combinations
Percentages
Pipes and Cisterns
Line Graph
Algebra
Work and Time, etc
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Analytical Reasoning
Sequencing
Number Series
Cause and Effects
Direction and Distance Test
Inferences
Analogy Test
Non-Verbal Reasoning
Symbol Based Problems
Statements Assumptions
Statements and Arguments
Coding and Decoding
Venn Diagram
Statements and Conclusion
Linear Arrangements
Blood Relationship Tests
Matrix Arrangements
Ranking Tests, etc
|
Language Comprehension
|
Reading Comprehension
Verbal Ability
One-Word Substitution
Sentence Correction
Antonyms
Jumbled Para
Phrases
Synonyms
English Grammar
Idioms
English Usage Errors
Paragraph Completion, etc
|
General Awareness
|
National and International Current Affairs
Politics
History
Science in Everyday Life
Literature
Culture
Geography
Trade Awareness
Personalities in News
Sports News
Economics
Indian Constitution, etc
|
Innovation & Entrepreneurship
|
Concepts of Entrepreneurship
Overview of Entrepreneurship
Framework of Entrepreneurship Theories
Rural Entrepreneurship
Women Entrepreneurship
Role of Entrepreneurship in Economic Development
Theories and Models of Entrepreneurship
Models of Entrepreneurship
Emerging Trends in Social Entrepreneurship
Emerging Models of Corporate Entrepreneurship
Evolution of Entrepreneurship in India
Principles of Business Organisation, etc
