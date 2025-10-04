RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 OUT!
CMAT Exam Pattern 2026: Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 4, 2025, 12:00 IST

CMAT Exam Pattern 2026: The CMAT 2026 exam is expected to contain 100 questions from Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. The maximum marks shall be 400. Check the detailed CMAT 2026 exam pattern and marking scheme here.

CMAT Exam Pattern 2026
CMAT Exam Pattern 2026: The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year. It is a national-level entrance test held for admission to management (MBA/PGP/PGDM) courses in top B-schools in India. The official notification for CAT 2026 will be published in the coming months. Therefore, interested aspirants must begin their preparation at the earliest and check the CMAT exam pattern to formulate an effective strategy. Typically, the entrance test is expected to contain 100 multiple-choice questions for 400 marks. Each correct answer/response will be awarded 4 marks, and every wrong answer attracts a penalty of 1 mark. We have compiled below the CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 and marking scheme based on the previous year's notification for candidates' reference. 

CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights

Familiarity with the CMAT exam pattern and marking scheme can simplify your preparation journey and help you align your focus accordingly. Here is an overview of the entrance test shared below for the clarity of the candidates.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

Exam Level

National Level

Purpose

Admission to MBA programs

Number of Questions

100

Negative Marking

Yes

CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Section-Wise Weightage (Expected)

Candidates must check the CMAT exam pattern to get insights into the paper mode, question format, questions per section, maximum marks, test duration, and overall marking scheme. Have a look at the expected CMAT 2026 exam pattern tabulated below:

  • The entrance exam comprises multiple-choice questions, divided into 5 sections, i.e.  Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

  • The medium of the exam shall be in English only.

  • A total of 100 questions will be asked for 400 marks in the exam.

  • The exam duration shall be 3 hours.

Subject

No. of questions

Maximum Marks

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

20

80

Logical Reasoning

20

80

Language Comprehension

20

80

General Awareness

20

80

Innovation & Entrepreneurship

20

80

Total

100

400

CMAT Marking Scheme 2026 (Expected)

The CMAT marking scheme follows a simple format. As per the previous year's notification, 4 marks were given to every correct response, and 1 mark was deducted for every incorrect answer. Here is the expected CMAT 2026 marking scheme shared below for reference purposes. 

  • Each question comprises 4 marks. 

  • For every correct answer, the candidate will be assigned 04 marks. 

  • For each incorrect answer, 01 mark will be deducted from the overall marks. 

  • No marks shall be given to Unanswered/unattempted questions. 

  • Aspirants must select one option as the correct one to answer a question.

CMAT Important Topics

Candidates should focus on the important topics for every section to perform well in the CMAT 2026 exam. They should grasp concepts and practice unlimited questions related to every chapter to achieve mastery in all the sections. This will enhance their confidence and question-solving speed with accuracy. Here are the expected CMAT important topics for all the sections:

Section

CMAT Important Topics

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

Mean, Mode, Median

Quadratic and linear equations

Mensuration

Tabulation

Alligation & Mixtures

In-equations 

Profit and Loss

Binomial Theorem

Pie Chart, Bar Chart

Probability

Simple Interest and Compound Interest

Time, Speed, and Distance

Geometry

Number System

Ratio and Proportion

Permutations & Combinations

Percentages

Pipes and Cisterns

Line Graph

Algebra

Work and Time, etc

Logical Reasoning

Analytical Reasoning

Sequencing

Number Series

Cause and Effects

Direction and Distance Test

Inferences

Analogy Test

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Symbol Based Problems

Statements Assumptions

Statements and Arguments

Coding and Decoding

Venn Diagram

Statements and Conclusion

Linear Arrangements

Blood Relationship Tests

Matrix Arrangements

Ranking Tests, etc

Language Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

Verbal Ability

One-Word Substitution

Sentence Correction

Antonyms

Jumbled Para

Phrases

Synonyms

English Grammar

Idioms

English Usage Errors

Paragraph Completion, etc

General Awareness

National and International Current Affairs

Politics

History

Science in Everyday Life

Literature

Culture

Geography

Trade Awareness

Personalities in News

Sports News

Economics

Indian Constitution, etc

Innovation & Entrepreneurship

Concepts of Entrepreneurship

Overview of Entrepreneurship

Framework of Entrepreneurship Theories

Rural Entrepreneurship

Women Entrepreneurship

Role of Entrepreneurship in Economic Development

Theories and Models of Entrepreneurship

Models of Entrepreneurship

Emerging Trends in Social Entrepreneurship

Emerging Models of Corporate Entrepreneurship

Evolution of Entrepreneurship in India

Principles of Business Organisation, etc

Sunil Sharma
Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
