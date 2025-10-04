CMAT Exam Pattern 2026: Check Latest Marking Scheme and Subject-wise Weightage

CMAT Exam Pattern 2026: The Common Management Admission Test or CMAT exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) every year. It is a national-level entrance test held for admission to management (MBA/PGP/PGDM) courses in top B-schools in India. The official notification for CAT 2026 will be published in the coming months. Therefore, interested aspirants must begin their preparation at the earliest and check the CMAT exam pattern to formulate an effective strategy. Typically, the entrance test is expected to contain 100 multiple-choice questions for 400 marks. Each correct answer/response will be awarded 4 marks, and every wrong answer attracts a penalty of 1 mark. We have compiled below the CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 and marking scheme based on the previous year's notification for candidates' reference.

CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Highlights Familiarity with the CMAT exam pattern and marking scheme can simplify your preparation journey and help you align your focus accordingly. Here is an overview of the entrance test shared below for the clarity of the candidates. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) Exam Level National Level Purpose Admission to MBA programs Number of Questions 100 Negative Marking Yes CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 Section-Wise Weightage (Expected) Candidates must check the CMAT exam pattern to get insights into the paper mode, question format, questions per section, maximum marks, test duration, and overall marking scheme. Have a look at the expected CMAT 2026 exam pattern tabulated below:

The entrance exam comprises multiple-choice questions, divided into 5 sections, i.e. Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

The medium of the exam shall be in English only.

A total of 100 questions will be asked for 400 marks in the exam.

The exam duration shall be 3 hours. Subject No. of questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 20 80 Logical Reasoning 20 80 Language Comprehension 20 80 General Awareness 20 80 Innovation & Entrepreneurship 20 80 Total 100 400 CMAT Marking Scheme 2026 (Expected) The CMAT marking scheme follows a simple format. As per the previous year's notification, 4 marks were given to every correct response, and 1 mark was deducted for every incorrect answer. Here is the expected CMAT 2026 marking scheme shared below for reference purposes.