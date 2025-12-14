WB SET Expected Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Minimum Marks Here

WB SET Expected Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2025 is conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the position of Assistant Professor. The candidates who have appeared for the WB SET 2025 exam must be eagerly waiting for the cut off marks to assess their chances of qualifying. The official cut off will be released along with the results of the exam.
Meanwhile, the candidates can refer to the WB SET 2025 expected cut off marks based on various factors.
WB SET Expected Cut Off 2025
The official WB SET cut off will be released along with the WB SET 2025 result. Meanwhile the candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal SET 2025 must check the expected cut off marks for the written exam. These cut off marks are just tentative and may vary with the official cut off.
|
Subject Code
|
Subject Name
|
General Category Expected Cut Off
|
01
|
English
|
55.00
|
02
|
Bengali
|
58.00
|
03
|
Sanskrit
|
60.00
|
04
|
Hindi
|
58.00
|
05
|
Urdu
|
60.00
|
06
|
Commerce
|
59.00
|
07
|
Economics
|
64.00
|
08
|
History
|
60.00
|
09
|
Philosophy
|
65.00
|
10
|
Political Sciences
|
62.00
|
11
|
Education
|
54.00
|
12
|
Chemical Sciences
|
50.00
|
13
|
Geography
|
55.67
|
14
|
Life Sciences
|
53.33
|
15
|
Mathematical Sciences
|
52.00
|
16
|
Physical Sciences
|
55.00
|
17
|
Sociology
|
52.00
|
18
|
Psychology
|
50.33
|
19
|
Library and Information Sciences
|
65.00
|
20
|
Physical Education
|
60.00
|
21
|
Electronic Sciences
|
53.33
|
22
|
Computer Sciences
|
58.00
|
23
|
Home Science
|
55.00
|
24
|
Santali
|
55.00
|
25
|
Mass Communication and Journalism
|
62.00
|
26
|
Anthropology
|
55.67
|
27
|
Earth Sciences
|
62.33
|
28
|
Music
|
64.00
|
29
|
Law
|
62.00
|
30
|
Nepali
|
65.33
|
31
|
Management
|
65.00
|
32
|
Arabic
|
55.00
|
33
|
Environmental Sciences
|
65.33
WB SET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025
The candidates are required to secure the minimum qualifying marks in order to be considered eligible for the exam. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks here:
-
General / Unreserved & EWS: 40% aggregate marks in both papers together.
-
SC / ST / OBC-Non-Creamy Layer / PWD / Transgender: 35% aggregate marks in both papers together.
How to Check Official WB SET Cut Off 2025
The official cut off for WB SET will be released when the WB SET 2025 results are released. The candidates can check the official WB SET cut off 2025 by following the steps provided below:
-
Visit the official WBCSC website- wbcsconline.in.
-
On the homepage, look for the WB SET Cut Off 2025.
-
Click on it and download the PDF.
-
Look for the category-wise and subject-wise cut off.
-
Save the PDF for future reference.
