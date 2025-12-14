WB SET Expected Cut Off 2025: Check Category-Wise Minimum Marks Here

BSF Admit Card 2025 OUT
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 14, 2025, 17:50 IST

WB SET Expected Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2025 has been conducted on 14th December in two shifts for Paper I and Paper II. The candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the expected cut off marks till the official cut off is released.

WB SET Expected Cut Off 2025
WB SET Expected Cut Off 2025

WB SET Expected Cut Off 2025: The West Bengal State Eligibility Test (WB SET) 2025 is conducted by the West Bengal College Service Commission (WBCSC) to determine the eligibility of the candidates for the position of Assistant Professor. The candidates who have appeared for the WB SET 2025 exam must be eagerly waiting for the cut off marks to assess their chances of qualifying. The official cut off will be released along with the results of the exam.

Meanwhile, the candidates can refer to the WB SET 2025 expected cut off marks based on various factors.

Check the WB SET 2025 Exam Analysis Here

WB SET Expected Cut Off 2025

The official WB SET cut off will be released along with the WB SET 2025 result. Meanwhile the candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal SET 2025 must check the expected cut off marks for the written exam. These cut off marks are just tentative and may vary with the official cut off.

Subject Code

Subject Name

General Category Expected Cut Off

01

English

55.00

02

Bengali

58.00

03

Sanskrit

60.00

04

Hindi

58.00

05

Urdu

60.00

06

Commerce

59.00

07

Economics

64.00

08

History

60.00

09

Philosophy

65.00

10

Political Sciences

62.00

11

Education

54.00

12

Chemical Sciences

50.00

13

Geography

55.67

14

Life Sciences

53.33

15

Mathematical Sciences

52.00

16

Physical Sciences

55.00

17

Sociology

52.00

18

Psychology

50.33

19

Library and Information Sciences

65.00

20

Physical Education

60.00

21

Electronic Sciences

53.33

22

Computer Sciences

58.00

23

Home Science

55.00

24

Santali

55.00

25

Mass Communication and Journalism

62.00

26

Anthropology

55.67

27

Earth Sciences

62.33

28

Music

64.00

29

Law

62.00

30

Nepali

65.33

31

Management

65.00

32

Arabic

55.00

33

Environmental Sciences

65.33

WB SET Minimum Qualifying Marks 2025

The candidates are required to secure the minimum qualifying marks in order to be considered eligible for the exam. Check the category-wise minimum qualifying marks here:

  • General / Unreserved & EWS: 40% aggregate marks in both papers together.

  • SC / ST / OBC-Non-Creamy Layer / PWD / Transgender: 35% aggregate marks in both papers together.

How to Check Official WB SET Cut Off 2025

The official cut off for WB SET will be released when the WB SET 2025 results are released. The candidates can check the official WB SET cut off 2025 by following the steps provided below:

  • Visit the official WBCSC website- wbcsconline.in.

  • On the homepage, look for the WB SET Cut Off 2025.

  • Click on it and download the PDF.

  • Look for the category-wise and subject-wise cut off.

  • Save the PDF for future reference.

