TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Assistant Public Prosecutor Answer Key PDF Direct Link

TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 : The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully organized the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) exam on December 14, 2025 across the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill various Assistant Public Prosecutors posts in Telangana

State Prosecution Service vacancies. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025. The TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 gets released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The TSLPRB also released the TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.

TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 Exam Pattern

Under the selection process, candidates should note that the final selection in each category of posts will be strictly on relative merit obtained by the candidates based on their aggregate score after qualifying in the written examination in Papers I and II (400 marks) duly following the other steps mentioned in the notification.