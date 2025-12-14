TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025: Check Steps to Download Assistant Public Prosecutor Answer Key PDF Direct Link

TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 : The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully organized the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) exam on December 14, 2025 across the state. This recruitment drive aims to fill various Assistant Public Prosecutors posts in Telangana
State Prosecution Service vacancies. Now all those candidates who appeared in the exam are eagerly waiting for the release of TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025. The TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 gets released on the official website shortly. The answer key allows candidates to cross-check their responses to what they have marked in the exam. The TSLPRB also released the TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 Question Paper, allowing candidates to raise objections in case of any discrepancy.
TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 Exam Pattern
Under the selection process, candidates should note that the final selection in each category of posts will be strictly on relative merit obtained by the candidates based on their aggregate score after qualifying in the written examination in Papers I and II (400 marks) duly following the other steps mentioned in the notification.
TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 Download
The TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025 answer key will be released on the official website of TSLPRB soon. However there is not any official announcement, in this regard, it is expected that the answer key will be released soon. The answer key will contain the question and its 4 options with the right option and option marked by the candidate.
Steps to Download the TSLPRB APP Answer Key 2025?
Candidates will be able to download the answer key once it gets released officially. Below we have listed the steps to download APP response sheets for the ease of candidates.
- Visit the official website of Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) : https://www.tgprb.in/
- Click on the "Examinations" tab.
- Select "Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP)" from the "Answer Key" drop-down menu.
- Select the year for which you want to download the question paper (2025).
- The answer key will open in PDF format.
- You can download or print the same.
