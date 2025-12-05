RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF

SSC CGL Result 2025
RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Download link has been activated by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on December 05, 2025 for the Asst. Prof. (College Education) Exam- 2025. The written exam will be held from December 07, 2025 onwards. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here. 

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on December 05, 2025 has released the Admit Card download link for the posts of Asst. Prof. (College Education) Exam- 2025. The written exam for the Asst. Prof. (College Education) posts are scheduled to be held from December 07 to 20, 2025 at different venues across the state. Candidates appearing in the Assistant Professor exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of RPSC--https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Link

Candidates appearing in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credential to the link at the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025

Download PDF

How to Download RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below.

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link Admit Card for Asst. Prof. (Sanskrit College Edu.) 2024 on the home page.
  • Step 3: Use the login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

 

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media.

