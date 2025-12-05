RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on December 05, 2025 has released the Admit Card download link for the posts of Asst. Prof. (College Education) Exam- 2025. The written exam for the Asst. Prof. (College Education) posts are scheduled to be held from December 07 to 20, 2025 at different venues across the state. Candidates appearing in the Assistant Professor exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of RPSC--https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025 Link

Candidates appearing in the written exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credential to the link at the official website. You can download the same directly through the link given below-