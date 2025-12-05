Where is the Hayli Gubbi Volcano located, and what triggered its recent eruption?

The Hayli Hubbi Volcano in Ethiopia erupted recently after being dormant for over 12000 years. The eruption created a large cloud of ash and Sulphur Dioxide (SO₂), which drifted across the Red Sea to South Asia, reaching Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and China. As a result of this, several flights were diverted.

Where is the Hayli Gubbi Volcano located?

The Hayli Gubbi Volcano is located in the Afar Region of Ethiopia, part of the Erta Ale Range. It is a prominent volcano in the Afar region, a region known for its intense tectonic and volcanic activity. It is situated at the edge of the East African Rift, where the African and Arabian plates are slowly diverging.

Source: Britannica

What type of Volcano is Hayli Gubbi?

Hayli Gubbi is a shield volcano. Shield volcanoes are broad, gently sloping formations formed by thin, fluid lava flows, and generally shield volcanoes are less explosive, with lava spreading wide like a warrior's shield, composed mainly of dark basaltic lavas and silica-rich rocks.