HPBOSE Free Question Banks for Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Preparation at hpbose.org

Key Points
- HPBOSE released free competency-based question banks for Class 10th and 12th.
- The resources were released on December 5, 2025, on the official website at hpbose.org.
- These resources are aligned with the NEP 2020 to help students prepare for upcoming exams.
HPBOSE Exam 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th free question banks today, December 5, 2025. In an official notice on the website at hpbose.org. The free competency-based will help students to prepare better for the upcoming board exams. The question banks are made to align them with the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020.
DIRECT LINK - Notification Regarding Competency-Based Question Bank
HPBOSE Class 10 Subject-wise Question Banks
The board has prepared the questions for the following subjects for class 10th students:
- English
- Hindi
- Maths
- Science
- Social Science
HPBOSE Class 12 Subject-wise Question Banks
The board has prepared the questions for the following subjects for class 12th students:
- English
- Hindi
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Maths
- Biology
- Accountancy
- Business Studies
- Economics
- History
- Political Science
- Sociology
- Psychology
- Geography
What are HPBOSE Question Banks?
The HP Board has released a question bank for Class 10 and 12, prepared according to the National Education Policy 2020, to help students with competency-based questions. Candidates can download the sample papers from the official board website at hpbose.org. Teachers are advised to guide students by using the online free resource for exam preparation. The board will update the question banks as necessary.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation