HPBOSE Free Question Banks for Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Preparation at hpbose.org

HPBOSE Exam 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th free question banks today, December 5, 2025. In an official notice on the website at hpbose.org. The free competency-based will help students to prepare better for the upcoming board exams. The question banks are made to align them with the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020.

DIRECT LINK - Notification Regarding Competency-Based Question Bank

HPBOSE Class 10 Subject-wise Question Banks

The board has prepared the questions for the following subjects for class 10th students:

English

Hindi

Maths

Science

Social Science

HPBOSE Class 12 Subject-wise Question Banks

The board has prepared the questions for the following subjects for class 12th students: