UPSSSC PET Result 2026 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

HPBOSE Free Question Banks for Class 10th, 12th Board Exam Preparation at hpbose.org

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 5, 2025, 19:47 IST

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala, released free competency-based question banks for Class 10th and 12th today, December 5, 2025, on the official website at hpbose.org. These resources are aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and aim to help students better prepare for upcoming board exams.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
HPBOSE released free competency-based question banks for Class 10th and 12th.
HPBOSE released free competency-based question banks for Class 10th and 12th.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • HPBOSE released free competency-based question banks for Class 10th and 12th.
  • The resources were released on December 5, 2025, on the official website at hpbose.org.
  • These resources are aligned with the NEP 2020 to help students prepare for upcoming exams.

HPBOSE Exam 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), Dharamshala has released the HPBOSE Class 10th and 12th free question banks today, December 5, 2025. In an official notice on the website at hpbose.org. The free competency-based will help students to prepare better for the upcoming board exams. The question banks are made to align them with the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020.

DIRECT LINK - Notification Regarding Competency-Based Question Bank

HPBOSE Class 10 Subject-wise Question Banks

The board has prepared the questions for the following subjects for class 10th students:

  • English
  • Hindi
  • Maths
  • Science
  • Social Science

HPBOSE Class 12 Subject-wise Question Banks

The board has prepared the questions for the following subjects for class 12th students:

  • English
  • Hindi
  • Physics
  • Chemistry
  • Maths
  • Biology
  • Accountancy
  • Business Studies
  • Economics
  • History
  • Political Science
  • Sociology
  • Psychology
  • Geography

What are HPBOSE Question Banks?

The HP Board has released a question bank for Class 10 and 12, prepared according to the National Education Policy 2020, to help students with competency-based questions. Candidates can download the sample papers from the official board website at hpbose.org. Teachers are advised to guide students by using the online free resource for exam preparation. The board will update the question banks as necessary.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News