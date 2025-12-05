Delhi Government Launches Delhi AI Grind Initiative for Students from Class 6 Onwards, Check Details Here

The Delhi state government has announced the launch of ‘Delhi AI Grind’, an initiative for students from class 6. The event is a citywide AI innovation initiative to be implemented across all education districts of Delhi from December to March. As per the official notification issued, the initiative will be for students in the age group of 10 to 25 years. Participation will be mandatory for students from classes 6 to 9 and 11.

Official notification - Click Here

The official notification issued by the Department of Education states that the initiative has been launched to increase artificial intelligence-related awareness and train students to solve real-world problems using AI. The circular issued by the DoW also states that the initiative is a part of its ‘New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision’, which will be implemented between December to March.