Delhi Government Launches Delhi AI Grind Initiative for Students from Class 6 Onwards, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 5, 2025, 16:21 IST

Delhi government launches Delhi AI Grind for students from class 6 onwards. The citywide AI innovation initiative is to be implemented across all education districts of Delhi from December to March. Check details here.

Key Points

  • Initiative led by DoE, Higher and Technical Education, in collaboration with ViSV Foundation
  • The Additional Director of Education is the designated nodal officer for the school-level
  • School registration on the Delhi AI Grind website is available till December 8

The Delhi state government has announced the launch of ‘Delhi AI Grind’, an initiative for students from class 6. The event is a citywide AI innovation initiative to be implemented across all education districts of Delhi from December to March. As per the official notification issued, the initiative will be for students in the age group of 10 to 25 years. Participation will be mandatory for students from classes 6 to 9 and 11. 

Official notification - Click Here

The official notification issued by the Department of Education states that the initiative has been launched to increase artificial intelligence-related awareness and train students to solve real-world problems using AI. The circular issued by the DoW also states that the initiative is a part of its ‘New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision’, which will be implemented between December to March. 

The initiative will be led by the Department of Education, Higher and Technical Education, in collaboration with the ViSV Foundation. The School Innovation Councils and designated NEEV teachers will also play an important role in mentoring students during the programme. 

The Delhi AI Grind event will include orientation sessions, school-level Mini Grinds, District-level evaluations, city-level showcase and prescribed post-programme activities. 

The Additional Director of Education is the designated nodal officer for school-level co-ordination on behalf of the Directorate. 

Check the schedule for the programme below

School registration on Delhi AI Grind website

December 2 to 8, 2025

Nomination of upto 5 campus ambassadors

December 2 to 8

Teacher/Mentor/Campus Ambassador Orientation

By December 15, 2025

Students orientation session for classes 6 to 11

Before conducting Mini Grind

Student registrations start

December 9 to 24, 2025

School-level mini-grinds

Between December 15 to 24, 2025

Internal evaluation

By December 28, 2025

Participation in District/State-level selection

Between January 1 to 20, 2026

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
