Delhi Government Launches Delhi AI Grind Initiative for Students from Class 6 Onwards, Check Details Here

The Delhi state government has announced the launch of ‘Delhi AI Grind’, an initiative for students from class 6. The event is a citywide AI innovation initiative to be implemented across all education districts of Delhi from December to March. As per the official notification issued, the initiative will be for students in the age group of 10 to 25 years. Participation will be mandatory for students from classes 6 to 9 and 11.
Official notification - Click Here
The official notification issued by the Department of Education states that the initiative has been launched to increase artificial intelligence-related awareness and train students to solve real-world problems using AI. The circular issued by the DoW also states that the initiative is a part of its ‘New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision’, which will be implemented between December to March.
The initiative will be led by the Department of Education, Higher and Technical Education, in collaboration with the ViSV Foundation. The School Innovation Councils and designated NEEV teachers will also play an important role in mentoring students during the programme.
The Delhi AI Grind event will include orientation sessions, school-level Mini Grinds, District-level evaluations, city-level showcase and prescribed post-programme activities.
The Additional Director of Education is the designated nodal officer for school-level co-ordination on behalf of the Directorate.
Check the schedule for the programme below
|
School registration on Delhi AI Grind website
|
December 2 to 8, 2025
|
Nomination of upto 5 campus ambassadors
|
December 2 to 8
|
Teacher/Mentor/Campus Ambassador Orientation
|
By December 15, 2025
|
Students orientation session for classes 6 to 11
|
Before conducting Mini Grind
|
Student registrations start
|
December 9 to 24, 2025
|
School-level mini-grinds
|
Between December 15 to 24, 2025
|
Internal evaluation
|
By December 28, 2025
|
Participation in District/State-level selection
|
Between January 1 to 20, 2026
