India–Russia Relations: Key Outcomes of RELOS Agreement and PM Modi–Putin Bilateral Meeting

India-Russia Relations 2025: President Vladimir Putin of Russia is on a 2-day state visit to India. This visit coincided with the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit which is supposed to be held on 04-05 December 2025. Amidst the changing global geopolitics and the sanctions imposed on Russia by the US, tariff pressures on India, and the global energy volatility, this visit is turning fruitful. India and Russia have signed the RELOS (Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics) Agreement in the sector of defence cooperation.

Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics (RELOS) Agreement 2025

As per the Indian Defence Research Wing, The India-Russia defence partnership entered a transformative new phase after Russia ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Support (RELOS) agreement. This landmark pact provides unprecedented mutual access to military facilities, ports, fuel, spares, and logistics infrastructure-significantly boosting the operational reach of both nations and deepening their long-standing strategic cooperation.