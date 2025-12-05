Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan 2025: Eligblity, Framework & Full Details

The Samagra Shiksha Scheme is an integrated scheme for school education covering the entire gamut from pre-school to class 12. The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), started in 2018, combines three main education programs: Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), and Teacher Education (TE). This aims for a single, unified education system. The Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) now aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This means the SSA works to improve school access, ensure fairness, boost quality, and integrate digital technology in education. Additionally, the scheme supports the 2009 Right to Education Act.

The scheme aims to ensure that all children have access to quality education with an equitable and inclusive classroom environment which should take care of their diverse background, multilingual needs, different academic abilities and make them active participants in the learning process. The scheme has been extended for a period of five years i.e., from 2021-22 to 2025-26.