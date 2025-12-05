Who Invented the First Printing Press in the United States? Check History & Facts!

The story of the printing press in the United States began long before the nation was formed. In colonial New England, printing became a vital tool for religion, education, government, and public communication. But who brought this revolutionary technology to American soil, and when was the first press actually built?



Who Invented the First Printing Press in the United States?

The first printing press in what would become the United States was introduced by Stephen Daye in 1638. He is widely considered the father of American printing for operating the first successful printing press in the colonies.



First Book Ever Printed in America

The earliest surviving major publication from the Cambridge Press is:

The Bay Psalm Book (1640)

• First book printed in British America

• Extremely rare, one copy sold for $14.2 million

• Central to New England’s religious culture