Who Invented the First Printing Press in the United States? Check History & Facts!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 5, 2025, 11:41 EDT

Discover who introduced the first printing press in the United States. Learn how early printing began in colonial America. Check its impact on education, religion, and political life.

Who invented the First Printing Press in the U.S.?
The story of the printing press in the United States began long before the nation was formed. In colonial New England, printing became a vital tool for religion, education, government, and public communication. But who brought this revolutionary technology to American soil, and when was the first press actually built?

Who Invented the First Printing Press in the United States?

The first printing press in what would become the United States was introduced by Stephen Daye in 1638. He is widely considered the father of American printing for operating the first successful printing press in the colonies.

First Book Ever Printed in America

The earliest surviving major publication from the Cambridge Press is:

The Bay Psalm Book (1640)

• First book printed in British America
 • Extremely rare, one copy sold for $14.2 million
 • Central to New England’s religious culture

Why Was the First Printing Press Important?

The printing press changed colonial society by:

  • Spreading literacy across New England

  • Supporting Puritan religious texts

  • Creating early American literature and records

  • Laying the foundation for newspapers and political pamphlets

  • Enabling education at Harvard College (which managed the press)

What is the Timeline of Early US Printing?

The timeline is shown in the table below: 

Year

Event

1638

Stephen Daye brings the first printing press to Cambridge, MA

1640

Bay Psalm Book was printed

1690

America’s first newspaper, Publick Occurrences published

1704

First continuous newspaper, Boston News-Letter, begins

Therefore, the first printing press in the United States was not an invention on American soil, but an introduction by Stephen Daye in 1638. His Cambridge Press ignited a printing revolution that transformed colonial society, paving the way for American literature, journalism, education, and democracy.


Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Did Benjamin Franklin invent printing in the US?
      +
      No, he became a famous early printer, but printing existed nearly 100 years before him.
    • Why did the Puritans want a printing press?
      +
      To print religious texts, laws, and educational materials for the growing colony.
    • What was the first American book ever printed?
      +
      The Bay Psalm Book (1640) was the first American book ever printed.
    • Where was the first printing press in America established?
      +
      Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
    • Who invented the first printing press in the US?
      +
      Stephen Daye introduced and operated the first successful printing press in 1638.

