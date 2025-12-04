Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
CAT 2025 Response Sheet LIVE: IIM Kozhikode to Release Exam Answer Key Today at iimcat.ac.in; Raise Objection Latest Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 4, 2025, 10:27 IST

CAT 2025 Answer Key is expected to be released soon on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download the CAT response sheet, answer key, and submit objections during the official challenge window. Check live updates, expected cutoff, and latest news here.


CAT 2025 Response Sheet, Provisional Answer Key LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheets to be Released at iimcat.ac.in today, December 4
  • CAT 2025 Answer Key objection window to be available from December 8 to 10, 2025
  • Login with Application Number and Password to download Answer Key and Response Sheet

CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode is all set to release the Provisional Answer Keys for the CAT 2025 today, December 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2025 exam conducted on November 30, 2025, can visit the official website today to download the answer key and individual response sheets.

The CAT 2025 response sheets and the CAT provisional answer key 2025 will be released as PDFs. The document will be separate for each slot. Candidates are required to cross-check the slots they attempted their CAT 2025 exam and their individual response sheets. 

As per the official notification issued, the window for candidates to submit their answer key objections will open on December 8, 2025. The window to submit objections will remain open until December 10, 2025. 

CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Official Notification - Click Here

CAT 2025: Steps to Download Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets

The CAT 2025 response sheets will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login 

Step 3: Enter the application number/ user ID and password

Step 4: The provisional answer key, response sheet link will be provided

Step 5: Click and download for further reference

  • Dec 4, 2025, 10:27 IST

    iimcat.ac.in Answer Key 2025: Get Direct Link Here to Download PDF

    The CAT 2025 provisional answer key will be released as a PDF document. The link to download the CAT Response sheet PDF and Answer Key PDF will be available at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam on November 30 can visit the website to download the answer key PDF. 

  • Dec 4, 2025, 10:20 IST

    CAT 2025 Response Sheet Download: Steps to Follow

    Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the CAT 2025 response sheet

    Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025

    Step 2: Click on login and enter the user id and password

    Step 3: Click on response sheet link

    Step 4: The CAT 2025 response sheet will be displayed

    Step 5: Download PDF for further reference

  • Dec 4, 2025, 10:16 IST

    CAT Answer Key 2025 Live Updates: Download Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet Here

    The CAT 2025 response sheets and provisional answer key will be available for download today, December 4. The link to download the response sheet and the CAT answer key will be available at iimcat.ac.in. 

  • Dec 4, 2025, 10:09 IST

    CAT 2025 Answer Key: Release Date Confirmed

    IIM Kozhikode has issued the date for the release of the CAT 2025 provisional answer key and response sheets. According to the official notification issued, CAT 2025 response sheet will be available today, December 4, 2025. The link to download the answer key PDF will be available at iimcat.ac.in. 

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

