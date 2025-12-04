CAT 2025 Response Sheet LIVE: IIM Kozhikode to Release Exam Answer Key Today at iimcat.ac.in; Raise Objection Latest Updates Here

CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode is all set to release the Provisional Answer Keys for the CAT 2025 today, December 4, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CAT 2025 exam conducted on November 30, 2025, can visit the official website today to download the answer key and individual response sheets.

The CAT 2025 response sheets and the CAT provisional answer key 2025 will be released as PDFs. The document will be separate for each slot. Candidates are required to cross-check the slots they attempted their CAT 2025 exam and their individual response sheets.

As per the official notification issued, the window for candidates to submit their answer key objections will open on December 8, 2025. The window to submit objections will remain open until December 10, 2025.

CAT 2025 Provisional Answer Key, Response Sheet Official Notification - Click Here

CAT 2025: Steps to Download Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets

The CAT 2025 response sheets will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM CAT

Step 2: Click on Candidate Login

Step 3: Enter the application number/ user ID and password

Step 4: The provisional answer key, response sheet link will be provided

Step 5: Click and download for further reference

