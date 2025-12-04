Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Political Science Model Paper with Marking Scheme 2026: Download PDF

Haryana Board Class 11 Political Science: Students appearing for HBSE Class 11 exams can now download model papers with marking scheme for all subjects. They can access the links to PDF from the Haryana board portal. However, for direct links for Class 11 Political Science students, check this article to download the PDFs. For Haryana Board exams students are advised to solve model papers to polish their knowledge for their exams. Model papers are an easy way to check your overall preparation and help you identify you the areas that requires more focus. Especially for theory based papers like Political Science which requires long hours to study and understand the key concepts. Also Check: Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Model Papers & Marking Scheme 2026: Download Subject-Wise PDF HBSE Board Class 11 Political Science Exam- Pattern Highlights

Paper Structure- Maximum marks for theories (80 Marks) + Internal Assessment (20 Marks) Total Hours: 3 Hours The paper includes five Sections, divided in section A, B, C, and D that carries 40 questions throughout the paper. Check for section-wise distribution of questions Political Science paper from the table shared below: Section-Wise Distribution Question Types Marks Total Questions Total Marks A Objective Questions 1 20 20 B Very Short 2 8 16 C Case Study 3 8 24 D Long Answer Type 5 4 20 Total 40 80 Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Political Science Model Paper 2026 Given here are questions from the Class Political Science model paper. Students can check the questions and understand the question pattern. (Section –A)

Ques. 1. Who called politics the highest science? (a) Aristotle (c) Laski (b) Russo (d) john Locke Ques. 2. “Man is born free but everywhere he is in bondage” who said this statement? (a)Laski (c) John Locke (b) Russo (d) Aristotle Ques. 3. When was the Universal Declaration of Human Rights declared by the United Nations? (a)In 1948 (c) In 1950 (b) In 1952 (d) In 1945 Ques. 4. Which of the following is not a quality of a citizen of good character? (a) Obedience (c) violence (b) Truth (d) Honesty Ques. 5. In which year was the national integration council established? a) 1956 c) 1975 b) 1990 d) 1978 Ques. 6. When did the constitutional assembly first meet? a) 7 December,1947 c) 9 December, 1946 b) 3 June,1947 d) 14 July, 1947 Ques. 7. Under which article the fundamental rights are described? a) Article 14 to 31 c) Article 12 to 35

b) Article 12 to 40 d) Article 1 to 31 Ques. 8. What has India been called in the Constitution? a) Federal State b) Unitary State b) Union of States d) None of these Ques. 9. Which of the following castes has the power to establish Inter-State Council? a) Governor c) President b) Prime Minister d) Chief Justice Ques. 10.Who elects the Sarpanch? a) By the members of the Panchayat c) By the State Government B) Directly by the voters of the village d) None of these Ques. 11. What is the present form of the right to property? a) Legal rights c)Moral rights b) Constitutional right d)Social rights Ques. 12. In which amendment the franchise age was 18 years? a) 61th Amendment c) 55th Amendment b) 63rd Amendment d) 58th Amendment (Fill in the blanks) Ques. 13. In the 16th Lok Sabha elections, the use of ______ was started as a new option for voters.

Ques.14. The Amendment Method is mentioned in Article _____ of the Indian Constitution. Ques. 15 There are _____ Municipal Corporations in Haryana. Answer in One Word Ques. 16.Who wrote the book 'A Theory of Justice'? Ques.17. Linear theory with respect to "citizenship" has been presented by which scholar? Ques.18. Who is the current Vice President of India? To solve complete sample questions, click on the following link to download the PDF and start solving the model questions. HBSE Class 11 Political Science Model Paper 2026 PDF Haryana Board HBSE Class 11 Political Science Marking Scheme 2026 Haryana board releases marking scheme for every paper along with model papers for students to practice and understand the exam paper well. It offers solutions and a section-wise marking scheme that allows students to evaluate their answers and get a clear techniques of answer writing. Shared below is HBSE class 11 Political Science marking scheme for the upcoming exams. Students can download the PDF and match their answers with the solutions provided in the PDF. They can also understand the answer style and what question requires what type of answers.