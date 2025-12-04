School Holiday on 5 December 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 5 December 2025: Students across various states are closely watching updates to know if there will be a school holiday tomorrow. Different regions are reviewing school schedules due to state-wide strikes, heavy rainfall warnings, and local administrative decisions. Maharashtra school closed 5 December 2025 has already been confirmed because of the teachers’ strike, and Maharashtra schools 5th December will remain shut across the state. Meanwhile, states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are still assessing weather conditions and district-level reports before confirming any holiday.
Students, parents, and teachers are advised to follow official notifications for accurate updates on school holiday decisions for 5 December 2025.
State Wise School Holiday on 5 December, 2025
Students can check the below details for latest information about School Holiday Tomorrow:
Maharashtra School Closed 5 December
Schools in Maharashtra will stay closed on 5 December 2025 because teachers and principals have planned a big strike. They are protesting against some rules made by the education department. Earlier, people were not sure if schools would shut, but now it is confirmed. Many educators are expected to join the strike, so all schools in the state will remain closed for the day.
Tamil Nadu School Holiday
Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may have a school holiday because of heavy rain after Cyclone Ditwah. In Chennai and Tiruvallur, schools were already closed today on December 4, and officials will decide about December 5 based on the weather. The IMD has said that some places may get more rain, so other districts will take their decision after checking the situation.
Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on 5 December 2025
As of now, there is no statewide school holiday declared in Andhra Pradesh for 5 December. School closure decisions will be taken by district collectors, especially in areas facing heavy rain in the southern coastal districts. If the weather worsens, local authorities may announce holidays based on safety conditions.
Kerala School Holiday 2025
While it is not a statewide holiday, districts facing heavy rainfall may announce school closures based on local weather conditions. Decisions will be taken by the respective district collectors to ensure student safety.
District
|
Status
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
Expected to be Closed
|
Kollam (Selected Areas)
|
Expected to be Closed
|
Pathanamthitta
|
Expected to be Closed
|
Idukki
|
Expected to be Closed
|
Kottayam
|
Expected to be Closed
Kerala School Holidays for Local Elections
The Kerala government has announced holidays on December 9 and December 11, 2025 for Local Body Elections. All schools, colleges, and government offices will stay closed, and private employees will get paid leave on voting days.
-
December 9 Holiday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam
-
December 11 Holiday: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
School holidays on December 5, 2025 vary from state to state. Maharashtra schools will stay closed, while other regions are still reviewing conditions. Keep checking official notices for accurate and timely updates.
