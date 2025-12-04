CAT Response Sheet 2025
Focus
Quick Links

School Holiday on 5 December 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Aayesha Sharma
Dec 4, 2025, 17:05 IST

School Holiday on 5 December 2025: Schools in some states may be closed on 5th December 2025 due to strikes, heavy rain, and district-level decisions. Maharashtra school closed 5 December is confirmed, while Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala will decide based on weather and official updates. Students should follow verified announcements for final information.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
School Holiday on 5 December 2025﻿
School Holiday on 5 December 2025﻿

School Holiday on 5 December 2025: Students across various states are closely watching updates to know if there will be a school holiday tomorrow. Different regions are reviewing school schedules due to state-wide strikes, heavy rainfall warnings, and local administrative decisions. Maharashtra school closed 5 December 2025 has already been confirmed because of the teachers’ strike, and Maharashtra schools 5th December will remain shut across the state. Meanwhile, states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are still assessing weather conditions and district-level reports before confirming any holiday. 

Students, parents, and teachers are advised to follow official notifications for accurate updates on school holiday decisions for 5 December 2025.

State Wise School Holiday on 5 December, 2025

Students can check the below details for latest information about School Holiday Tomorrow:

Maharashtra School Closed 5 December

Schools in Maharashtra will stay closed on 5 December 2025 because teachers and principals have planned a big strike. They are protesting against some rules made by the education department. Earlier, people were not sure if schools would shut, but now it is confirmed. Many educators are expected to join the strike, so all schools in the state will remain closed for the day.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may have a school holiday because of heavy rain after Cyclone Ditwah. In Chennai and Tiruvallur, schools were already closed today on December 4, and officials will decide about December 5 based on the weather. The IMD has said that some places may get more rain, so other districts will take their decision after checking the situation.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on 5 December 2025

As of now, there is no statewide school holiday declared in Andhra Pradesh for 5 December. School closure decisions will be taken by district collectors, especially in areas facing heavy rain in the southern coastal districts. If the weather worsens, local authorities may announce holidays based on safety conditions.

Kerala School Holiday 2025

While it is not a statewide holiday, districts facing heavy rainfall may announce school closures based on local weather conditions. Decisions will be taken by the respective district collectors to ensure student safety.

District

Status

Thiruvananthapuram

Expected to be Closed

Kollam (Selected Areas)

Expected to be Closed

Pathanamthitta

Expected to be Closed

Idukki

Expected to be Closed

Kottayam

Expected to be Closed

Kerala School Holidays for Local Elections

The Kerala government has announced holidays on December 9 and December 11, 2025 for Local Body Elections. All schools, colleges, and government offices will stay closed, and private employees will get paid leave on voting days.

  • December 9 Holiday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

  • December 11 Holiday: Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

School holidays on December 5, 2025 vary from state to state. Maharashtra schools will stay closed, while other regions are still reviewing conditions. Keep checking official notices for accurate and timely updates.

Also check:

School Assembly Headlines (Dec 4)

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News