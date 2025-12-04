School Holiday on 5 December 2025 (Friday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 5 December 2025: Students across various states are closely watching updates to know if there will be a school holiday tomorrow. Different regions are reviewing school schedules due to state-wide strikes, heavy rainfall warnings, and local administrative decisions. Maharashtra school closed 5 December 2025 has already been confirmed because of the teachers’ strike, and Maharashtra schools 5th December will remain shut across the state. Meanwhile, states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala are still assessing weather conditions and district-level reports before confirming any holiday. Students, parents, and teachers are advised to follow official notifications for accurate updates on school holiday decisions for 5 December 2025. State Wise School Holiday on 5 December, 2025

Students can check the below details for latest information about School Holiday Tomorrow: Maharashtra School Closed 5 December Schools in Maharashtra will stay closed on 5 December 2025 because teachers and principals have planned a big strike. They are protesting against some rules made by the education department. Earlier, people were not sure if schools would shut, but now it is confirmed. Many educators are expected to join the strike, so all schools in the state will remain closed for the day. Tamil Nadu School Holiday Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may have a school holiday because of heavy rain after Cyclone Ditwah. In Chennai and Tiruvallur, schools were already closed today on December 4, and officials will decide about December 5 based on the weather. The IMD has said that some places may get more rain, so other districts will take their decision after checking the situation.

Andhra Pradesh School Holiday on 5 December 2025 As of now, there is no statewide school holiday declared in Andhra Pradesh for 5 December. School closure decisions will be taken by district collectors, especially in areas facing heavy rain in the southern coastal districts. If the weather worsens, local authorities may announce holidays based on safety conditions. Kerala School Holiday 2025 While it is not a statewide holiday, districts facing heavy rainfall may announce school closures based on local weather conditions. Decisions will be taken by the respective district collectors to ensure student safety. District Status Thiruvananthapuram Expected to be Closed Kollam (Selected Areas) Expected to be Closed Pathanamthitta Expected to be Closed Idukki Expected to be Closed Kottayam Expected to be Closed