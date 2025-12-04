CAT Answer Key 2025: Forgot Login Credentials? Know How to Get Back User ID or Password

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the CAT Answer Key 2025 for all three slots on December 04, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 can download the provisional answer key and their response sheet from the official website of CAT 2025 iimcat.ac.in, to review their performance. If you forget your User ID/Password, click the Forgot Password button on the Registered Candidate login window. The User ID & Password will be sent to your registered email address, and not to the registered mobile number. Check, How to Raise Objections Against CAT 2025 Answer Key at iimcat.ac.in How to Recover User ID and Password to Download the CAT Answer Key 2025? The Answer Key is a mandatory document for the CAT exam 2025. In case candidates forget their User ID and password. They can follow the below-mentioned steps below to retrieve their login credentials.

Step 1: Go to the official website: iimcat.ac.in Step 2: Click on the 'Registered Candidate login for CAT 2025' Step 3: Select the - Forgot User ID/Password option Step 4: Enter the registered email ID and the security captcha code Step 5: Click on Get user ID/password Step 6: The new login credentials, i.e. user ID and password, will be sent to the registered email address Step 7: Log in using the newly generated details and then download the Answer Key online Problems in downloading the CAT 2025 Answer Key If any candidate faces any issues in downloading the CAT Answer Key 2025. He/She must do the following things before connecting with the exam conducting authority. Close your Internet browser and try again.

Ensure you have a stable internet connection.

Use Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome browsers to download the Answer Key.

Clear the history and cache and refresh the page.