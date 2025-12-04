CAT Answer Key 2025: Check How to Raise Objections Against Response Sheet at iimcat.ac.in

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will release the CAT Answer Key 2025 for all three slots on December 04, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 can download the provisional answer key and their response sheet from the official website of CAT 2025 iimcat.ac.in, to review their performance. Along with the answer key, the IIMK also opens the objection window where candidates can challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. All objections will be thoroughly examined by the authorities, and corrections will be made if required. As per the information available on the official website, the objection window will remain open from December 08, 12:00 PM to December 10, 2025, 11:55 PM. Candidates are advised to raise objections, if any, within the stipulated time.

Check, How to Get Back User ID or Password of CAT 2025

How to Download the CAT Answer Key 2025

Follow these steps to access your response sheet and the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official CAT website: iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in using your User ID and Password provided during registration.

Step 3: Navigate to the section labelled “Candidate Response and Answer Key.”

Step 4: Download the provisional answer key and your response sheet.

Step 5: Compare your answers with the answer key to calculate your probable score.

Steps to Raise Objections Against the CAT 2025 Answer Key

If you find any discrepancies in the answer key, you can raise objections by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT 2025- iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: Log in with your credentials.

Step 3: Identify the question(s) you wish to challenge and select them in the objection section.