Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Starts for Students, Parents and Teachers

The Ministry of Education has started registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026. This year, over 33 million students registered for the eighth season of Pariksha Per Charcha 2025, held on February 10, 2025. During this annual interaction, students, teachers, and parents get a chance to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on exam-related issues.

The event, called PPC, is conducted every year around January end or early February right before the starting of annual Class 10, Class 12 board exams like CBSE, ICSE and other state boards. Students from Classes 6 to 12, along with parents and teachers can now register for the annual interaction on the official portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a program where students across the country discuss the stress of board exams, strategies, ways to prepare, school-related problems, and staying positive during the exam season amid all the pressure. It also highlights how important families and schools are in helping students.