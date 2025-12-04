Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Starts for Students, Parents and Teachers

CAT Response Sheet 2025
The Ministry of Education has opened registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026. This annual event, held around late January or early February before the Class 10 and 12 board exams, allows students, teachers, and parents to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about exam-related issues. Students from Classes 6 to 12, along with parents and teachers, can register on innovateindia1.mygov.in.

The Ministry of Education has started registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026. This year, over 33 million students registered for the eighth season of Pariksha Per Charcha 2025, held on February 10, 2025. During this annual interaction, students, teachers, and parents get a chance to engage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on exam-related issues. 

The event, called PPC, is conducted every year around January end or early February right before the starting of annual Class 10, Class 12 board exams like CBSE, ICSE and other state boards. Students from Classes 6 to 12, along with parents and teachers can now register for the annual interaction on the official portal at innovateindia1.mygov.in.

What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a program where students across the country discuss the stress of board exams, strategies, ways to prepare, school-related problems, and staying positive during the exam season amid all the pressure. It also highlights how important families and schools are in helping students.

Participants are selected via the official portal, who will earn a chance to attend interactive events with the Prime Minister in-person as well as online. 

