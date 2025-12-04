CAT 2025 Response Sheet OUT: Download Provisional Answer Key at iimcat.ac.in; Direct link here

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode has released the Common Admission test (CAT) 2925 answer key and response sheet today, December 4, 2025. Candidates can check the official website to download the answer key and their response sheet to estimate their expected scores at iimcat.ac.in.

The management exam was held on Sunday, November 30, 2025 in three slots across India. Earlier in an official notice, the institute declared that the answer key and response sheets will be released on the website on December 3, 2025 however that was postponed until further notice. This year, the CAT 2025 answer key objection window will be opened after 4 days.

How to check the CAT 2025 Answer Key?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the CAT 2025 answer key online: