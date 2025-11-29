Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB Released Class 10th, 12th Exam Time Table at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Download Intermediate, Matric Schedule PDF Here

BSEB Datesheet 2026: Bihar School Examination Board has finally released the BSEB 10th and 12th datesheet 2026. Candidates are eagerly awaiting the Bihar Board Exam 2026 timetable can now visit the official website to download the Timetable PDF.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2026 will be held from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions. The BSEB matric Exam 2026 morning session exam will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM across designated exam centres, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 will be held from February 2, 2026, to February 13, 2026. The exam will be held in the twi sessions. The morning session exam will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.