Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB Released Class 10th, 12th Exam Time Table at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Download Intermediate, Matric Schedule PDF Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 29, 2025, 18:07 IST

The Bihar School of Examination Board has released inter and matric date sheet 2026 is now released by BSEB. Students of Class 10th (Matric) and Class 12th (Intermediate) can download the complete exam timetable PDF from secondary.biharboardonline.com. 

Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026 Released at secondary.biharboardonline.com
Key Points

  • BSEB 12th theory examination from February 2, 2026 to February 13, 2026
  • BSEB class 10 examination from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026
  • Board to Conduct exams in morning and afternoon shifts

BSEB Datesheet 2026: Bihar School Examination Board has finally released the BSEB 10th and 12th datesheet 2026. Candidates are eagerly awaiting the Bihar Board Exam 2026 timetable can now visit the official website to download the Timetable PDF.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2026 will be held from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions. The BSEB matric Exam 2026 morning session exam will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM across designated exam centres, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 will be held from February 2, 2026, to February 13, 2026. The exam will be held in the twi sessions. The morning session exam will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2026 Date and Time

Bihar Board will be conducting the class 10 examination from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026. The exam will be held across designated exam centres. Along with the theory exam, the board will also be conducting the practical exams. The exams will be held from January 20 to 22, 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.

BSEB Matric Timetable 2026

Date

Morning shift

Afternoon shift

February 17, 2026

Mother tongue

Mother tongue

February 18, 2026

Maths

Maths

February 19, 2026

Second Indian language

Second Indian language

February 20, 2026

Social Science

Social Science

February 21, 2026

Science

Science

February 23, 2026

English

English

February 24, 2026

Optional subject

Optional subject

February 25, 2026

Vocational electives

Bihar Board 12th Exam 2026 Date and Time

Bihar Board will be conducting the BSEB 12th theory examination from February 2, 2026 to February 13, 2026. The board will be conducting the intermediate examination for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams. 

BSEB Intermediate Datesheet 2026

Date

Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 am)

Afternoon shift (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm)

February 2, 2026

Biology, Philosophy

Economics

February 3, 2026

Mathematics

Political Science, Foundation Course

February 5, 2026

Physics

Geography, Business Studies

February 6, 2026

English

Hindi

February 7, 2026

Chemistry

English

February 9, 2026

Hindi

History, agriculture, Elective subject trade paper 1

February 10, 2026

Languages paper

Psychology, entrepreneurship

February 11, 2026

Music

Home science, elective subject trade paper 2

February 12, 2026

Sociology, accountancy

Security, beautician, tourism, retail management, automobile, electronics & H/W, beauty & wellness,

telecom

February 13, 2026

Languages paper

Computer science, multi-media and web tech, yoga, physical education, vocational subjects

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

