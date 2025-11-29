Bihar Board Date Sheet 2026: BSEB Released Class 10th, 12th Exam Time Table at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Download Intermediate, Matric Schedule PDF Here

Key Points
- BSEB 12th theory examination from February 2, 2026 to February 13, 2026
- BSEB class 10 examination from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026
- Board to Conduct exams in morning and afternoon shifts
BSEB Datesheet 2026: Bihar School Examination Board has finally released the BSEB 10th and 12th datesheet 2026. Candidates are eagerly awaiting the Bihar Board Exam 2026 timetable can now visit the official website to download the Timetable PDF.
Bihar Board Matric Exam 2026 will be held from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026. The exam will be held in two sessions. The BSEB matric Exam 2026 morning session exam will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM across designated exam centres, while the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Bihar Board Intermediate Exam 2026 will be held from February 2, 2026, to February 13, 2026. The exam will be held in the twi sessions. The morning session exam will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:45 PM, and the afternoon shift will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.
Bihar Board 10th Exam 2026 Date and Time
Bihar Board will be conducting the class 10 examination from February 17, 2026, to February 25, 2026. The exam will be held across designated exam centres. Along with the theory exam, the board will also be conducting the practical exams. The exams will be held from January 20 to 22, 2026. Candidates can check the complete schedule here.
BSEB Matric Timetable 2026
|
Date
|
Morning shift
|
Afternoon shift
|
February 17, 2026
|
Mother tongue
|
Mother tongue
|
February 18, 2026
|
Maths
|
Maths
|
February 19, 2026
|
Second Indian language
|
Second Indian language
|
February 20, 2026
|
Social Science
|
Social Science
|
February 21, 2026
|
Science
|
Science
|
February 23, 2026
|
English
|
English
|
February 24, 2026
|
Optional subject
|
Optional subject
|
February 25, 2026
|
Vocational electives
|
—
Bihar Board 12th Exam 2026 Date and Time
Bihar Board will be conducting the BSEB 12th theory examination from February 2, 2026 to February 13, 2026. The board will be conducting the intermediate examination for the Science, Commerce and Arts streams.
BSEB Intermediate Datesheet 2026
|
Date
|
Morning shift (9:30 am to 12:45 am)
|
Afternoon shift (2:00 pm to 5:15 pm)
|
February 2, 2026
|
Biology, Philosophy
|
Economics
|
February 3, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
Political Science, Foundation Course
|
February 5, 2026
|
Physics
|
Geography, Business Studies
|
February 6, 2026
|
English
|
Hindi
|
February 7, 2026
|
Chemistry
|
English
|
February 9, 2026
|
Hindi
|
History, agriculture, Elective subject trade paper 1
|
February 10, 2026
|
Languages paper
|
Psychology, entrepreneurship
|
February 11, 2026
|
Music
|
Home science, elective subject trade paper 2
|
February 12, 2026
|
Sociology, accountancy
|
Security, beautician, tourism, retail management, automobile, electronics & H/W, beauty & wellness,
telecom
|
February 13, 2026
|
Languages paper
|
Computer science, multi-media and web tech, yoga, physical education, vocational subjects
